Editor's Note In this occasional series, we ask experts who design or improve our living spaces about a favorite room in their own home and how it all came together.

If you’re familiar with Space, that eclectic West Walnut Street warehouse selling all things midcentury modern, then you may be surprised that owner Jesse Speicher once went through a Victorian phase.

Yes, the guy whose store and Instagram feed are filled with the likes of groovy lava lamps, boomerang tables, swung vases and other treasures from the 1950s-1970s once had red velvet curtains in the West Lemon Street home he’s shared for more than two decades with partner Todd Baum.

“Looking back I’m like, ‘I was in my 20s. I don’t know what I was thinking,’ ” he says. “I’ll just blame it on Todd.”

Speicher confesses that even during their Victorian — and art deco — phases, he was loving and hoarding midcentury modern. But they didn’t fully embrace mid-mod living until 15 years ago, when they happened upon a Heywood-Wakefield dining set in an antique shop on their way home from a camping trip in the Finger Lakes.

“We were dealers, but not like that,” Speicher says. “We were like, ‘We could just keep it.’ That’s what really started the change.”

Speicher and Baum met at a bar, but they bonded over a shared passion for collecting. Both came by it naturally, thanks to parents who were collectors. Speicher recalls that he hated getting dragged to weekend auctions as a kid in western Pennsylvania, but he loved visiting his Aunt Thelma, who had an antique shop in her Maryland basement.

After moving into their home 23 years ago, Speicher and Baum began collecting almost immediately, concentrating on jadeite and other kitchen glassware. Speicher, who has a marketing degree from Millersville University, started selling on eBay and eventually quit his job at Goodwill to sell full time. For 13 years, he cobbled together a living with online sales, antique mall booths and shows, always threatening to get a real job again someday.

Then 10 years ago, he signed a two-year lease on his first shop at 336 N. Queen St., and Space was born.

“I had no plan,” he says. “I still don’t have a plan.”

Speicher had no idea whether his midcentury modern treasures could translate into a viable store in Lancaster, but he needn’t have worried.

“It really was — not instant success — but I can’t imagine it being much better than I had it.”

He moved the store to its current location in 2018.

So, what is it about midcentury modern that appeals to this 48-year-old who did most of his growing up in the ’80s and early ’90s?

It’s the bright colors, the interesting shapes and the overall “cool factor,” he says.

“Midcentury, for me, it’s really that word ‘modern,’ ” Speicher says. “It’s a timeless style from an era of a post-World War II eruption of creativity and unabashed production in America.”

Take the ubiquitous toaster, for example. In the 1950s, they made a toaster that looked futuristic, and that same toaster still looks futuristic in 2023, he says.

“The fact that something looks modern and cool and it was made 70 years ago is just amazing to me,” Speicher says. “It just looks like freedom … this hope for the future. I still think a lot of the stuff we sell embodies that hope.”

His favorite space: The backyard patio

Speicher has a pipe dream to start a design service for small, urban spaces. He’s already got the perfect business name: Outer Space.

And he’s got the first project in his portfolio — his own backyard, where he and Baum have turned their tiny plot of city real estate into a cozy space to relax and entertain.

It wasn’t always that way. In fact, for the first 15 years they lived there, it wasn’t much of anything but a place where they tried to grow grass, Speicher says. But once they began the transformation, it’s no surprise they looked to a certain era of the past for inspiration.

A deck would naturally be too traditional, so the idea was to create something reminiscent of conversation pits — those sunken living rooms that had their beginnings in the 1950s and reached the height of popularity in the 1970s. Usually a recessed area in a larger living space, conversation pits often had built-in seating and encouraged a more intimate sense of togetherness. Think Mary Richards’ cozy, bookshelf-lined seating area on the ’70s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or Don Draper’s ’60s-era Upper East Side apartment on “Mad Men.”

“We were like, ‘Let’s build something similar to that vibe outside,’ ” Speicher recalls.

First, they had to remove five truckloads of dirt to make the yard flat.

“Todd did the paver-stone floor by hand,” Speicher says. “He just thought it up out of his head.”

Next they added a low wall around all but the entrance to the patio space, mimicking that sunken, intimate feel.

But, of course, what really gives it that midcentury feel is the furniture and decor, some of it intentional and some of it not so much, he says.

The intentional would include the matching love seats and lounge chair — all with simple wooden frames and orange cushions — along with a set of four wire circle chairs painted orange and green.

They also added plenty of greenery for shade, visual interest and to reflect two of their favorite places where midcentury modern design and outdoor living go hand in hand — Palm Springs and southern Florida. Among the plantings are potted hostas, palms, elephant ears, magnolia trees and a pair of snake plants protruding from tiki head planters at the patio entrance.

“It took 20 years of living here to figure out what would grow,” Speicher says.

Like any good living space, this backyard oasis also includes plenty of decor. And with a pair of collectors in charge, much of it is unexpected flea market finds that were anything but intentional — like a collection of cement breeze blocks or the fiberglass nose cone to a missile that somehow looks perfectly at home next to a potted plant and a vintage sun face sculpture.

Speicher and Baum are very much into mixing old and new.

“I literally have a vintage string of lights plugged into a new string of lights,” Speicher says.

Joining those bamboo string lights in the vintage category are a plastic macrame planter, an owl candle holder and a large orange swung vase that wasn’t destined for the outdoors until Speicher noticed the bottom had been cut out.

Most of the furniture is newer but has the retro look, he says. They worry less about the vintage and more about the vibe. What’s most important is how the space makes them feel. For Speicher, it is a welcome oasis from the never-ending responsibilities of not only owning and operating Space but also constantly searching for new merchandise to offer customers.

“A lot of what we do is for other people,” Speicher says. “That’s how Todd and I are wired.”

That might mean helping another new downtown business decorate its space, or it might just mean sharing their own spaces with others.

For Speicher, Space is not just a store but a place to gather. It’s why he’ll stay open late Fridays for a social hour. Speicher views the patio the same way.

“We’re always the entertainers. It’s fun to share your spaces, creating that fun, entertaining space for other people,” he says. “That’s when I’m happiest these days — good friends, booze, some good food and a nice place to hang out and I’m happy.”

Speicher suspects they may move in a few years, possibly to a ranch home that better suits their midcentury modern passion and possessions. If and when that happens, he knows one thing about their current home.

“This will be why people buy it,” he says, referring to the patio. “This is such a lovely escape.”