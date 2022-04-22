The blue sectional that sits in Ashlinn Masland-Sarani’s Lancaster home does more than provide a comfortable gathering space for the family of five. The sofa represents a visible commitment to furnishing a home with slowness and intention, saving up to buy quality pieces of furniture built to last decades instead of a few years.

Masland-Sarani and her husband have three children, ages 3, 5 and 7. They share a semi-detached four-bedroom home with 1.5 bathrooms and about 1,200 square feet.

First, the family tried the big-box furniture route, buying inexpensive pieces from chain stores. “They didn’t last long,” Masland-Sarani says.

Now, the Grandview Heights homeowner practices slow decorating, a movement that incorporates purpose when curating rooms. Instead of rushing to furnish an entire house at once, slow decorators take their time to live in a space before making thoughtful choices about what pieces of furniture or accessories will add to their lives while not adding to environmental waste. They look for couches, bed, tables, chairs and accessories that somehow have meaning.

The movement appeals to people with all kinds of bank accounts, decorators say.

“Even people with a lot of money have a decorating budget,” says Amy Baratta, a New York designer who has written about slow decorating for design magazines. Baratta likes to teach her well-heeled clients about searching for meaningful purchases they connect with. “I don’t push it on people,” she says. “Most of the time, people open up to it.”

Necessity, however, forced York designer Stevie Storck to become a slow decorator when she and her husband realized they couldn’t afford furniture after they moved into their four-bedroom, two-bathroom home near Red Lion. Storck slowly began filling the 2,210 square feet about seven years ago and now shows clients, such as Masland-Sarani, how to do the same.

Want to know more about slow decorating? Practitioners offer advice.

Chose manufacturers wisely

Study furniture manufacturers to find companies that have sustainable practices, such as those that limit waste, plant trees or use only certified wood from responsibly managed forests. Look for words such as fair trade and sustainable, experts say.

“We did a lot of research,” Masland-Sarani says about her couch. “When we invest in something, we don’t want to add it to the dump in a few years.”

The Lancaster resident, who works for a nonprofit, also wanted a seating option that was durable as well as sustainable.

“Does it fit our lifestyle with three kids and a dog?” she recalls asking herself.

She found her answer online at Detroit-based Floyd Furniture, which made the family’s new sectional. The company grew from a desire to combat cheaply made furniture, according to its website. Floyd lists its five-point sustainability plan online, which includes using recycled materials, minimizing packing materials and buying certified wood.

Masland-Sarani paid about $1,900 for her sofa, which was on sale in November but arrived in February. Floyd sectionals range from $1,760 for a two-seater to $4,245 for one that seats five. Ottomans and pillows cost extra.

Masland-Sarani also wants a manufacturer with heart. “We looked for companies that treat workers with dignity,” she says. “Does the company have good practices?”

She bought six dining chairs from TON, a European company that started bending wood into chairs and tables in 1861. In addition to creating furniture, founder Michael Thonet also built homes and schools for his employees. These days the company uses water-diluted paints to reduce emissions, according to TON’s website. Masland-Sarani’s black dining chairs cost $160 each.

Baratta also recommends Joybird, which plants more trees than it uses to manufacture each piece of furniture, and The Citizenry, which invests 10% of its profits into the foreign communities where its artisans live.

Know what you want

“Television and social media have us trained to think that having your home fully decorated within weeks is normal, but for 99% of people, this is just so unrealistic,” says Storck, who also shares design advice online.

For blogger Katie Shaw, who counts about 7,000 subscribers to Heartscontentfarmhouse.com, getting to know empty rooms saves a lot of stress.

“It takes away a huge list of things to do,” says Shaw, who lives on a 10-acre hobby farm outside of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and writes about living life simply.

Storck offers clients floor plans that guide them toward purchases when customers feel ready to buy furniture.

Waiting paid off in Storck’s own home. She once longed for a large table that could seat between eight and 10 people in her cavernous dining room. Then, the designer realized she needed that large space as an office and created a dining room in a smaller area near the kitchen.

Lauren Beard, one of Storck’s clients in York County, took more than a year to find pieces for her newly finished basement. “I wanted to find exactly what I was looking for,” she says.

“Take the time to curate a space that is authentic,” Baratta advises. “I feel joy in my surroundings with objects that are meaningful.”

One such piece is Baratta’s coffee table, a link to her great-grandfather in Sicily. The older gentleman was a cobbler, and the designer spotted an old cobbler’s table at an antique store in upstate New York.

“I was drawn to it,” she recalls.

Important, quality pieces come first

“Prioritize your most important purchases first,” Storck says. “Buy the best available that you can afford.”

That may mean a mattress and bed frame. People spend about half their lives in bed, so funnel money there, the designer urges.

Also, the gold standard of upholstered furniture seems to be the eight-way-hand-tie for springs inside a couch or chair. Workers once used hand-tied knots to separate coils in an eight-pointed star shape, making the item strong and flexible, Storck says. That type of upholstery rarely can be found today, so look for used furniture.

“I believe in buying good-quality pieces,” says David Lyall of David Lyall Home & Design in Lancaster.

He looks for sofas that will last 25 years. And while Lyall can advocate for a $6,000 couch, he also knows how to comb antique shops for bargains, often telling dealers and store managers what styles interest him.

Lyall recently purchased a Chivari-styled chair with an Asian influence for $155 at an antique store. With a new seat, the chair “looks like it cost a million,” the designer says.

“I encourage clients to spend more on important items,” Baratta notes.

Don’t spend a lot of money on a side table or an end table. Rather, opt for a timeless sofa with a solid wood frame, preferably with kiln-dried wood made from maple, walnut, teak or other hard woods, she says.

Masland-Sarani might find that advice useful. She’s currently saving up for a dining table.

“We want something peaceful, welcoming and inviting,” she says.

She will buy something, though, from a company that practices sustainability.