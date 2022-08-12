Leah Robb spent five years surrounding her Warwick Township home with the right mix of plants.

On the side of her house, two plants grow close together, both tall with large green leaves.

One is common milkweed, a plant Robb wants there, to provide food for monarch caterpillars.

The other is pokeweed, a plant some gardeners consider a weed. Pokeweed berries are poisonous when eaten by small children and dogs. Yet these berries are among the top high-fat foods for migrating birds.

“It’s a wonderful plant,” says Linda Ferich, a volunteer leader at Lancaster Conservancy. “So if you don’t have dogs and you’re not concerned about children eating the berries, you can let it grow for the birds.”

On Ferich’s tour of the yard, she points out plants worth keeping, plants that need to go and tips for figuring out the fate the plants in between. This property assessment is a free service Lancaster Conservancy offers to give advice on how to help wildlife.

When people follow Ferich’s advice, they can certify their spaces as wildlife habitat with the National Wildlife Federation. They earn a sign and bragging rights.

These small changes can make a yard more welcoming to wildlife. Habitat stewards hope the interest spreads through neighborhoods and ultimately throughout Lancaster County.

To do that, Ferich and volunteer habitat stewards go to yards and green spaces, sharing tips on plants that provide and shelter and how to boost soil, water and air quality.

A ripple effect

When Leah and Steven Robb bought the property in 2017, the backyard was overgrown. They clear-cut the space and started replanting with a focus on native plants.

Robb’s interest in natives started with a worm eating the tops of her carrots. When she touched the insect, orange antenna popped out of its head and it sprayed something that smelled foul. Later she learned the worm was a swallowtail caterpillar. The “horns” and scent are defense tactics to keep birds away.

Robb learned more about host plants for caterpillars and now is one of the conservancy’s habitat stewards.

“I work full time. It's not like I can go out and fight the fight, but I can at least do it here on my property and talk to people about it,” she says. “It's kind of a ripple effect. Then people see what you're doing and they get interested in it.”

Good plants and bad plants

Each site assessment varies depending on what the gardener wants. When it comes to plants, the habitat stewards identify and put plants into three categories, which Ferich credits to steward Katherine Hopkins. “Good plants” are native plants. “Neutral plants” are not native and not invasive. “Bad plants” are non-native and invasive.

Ferich jokes that she’s a retired nurse, not a botanist. If she can’t identify a plant, she’ll do research and share the details later.

At Robb’s house, she points out porcelain berry, which looks like native grapevine but should be removed because it’s invasive.

In the backyard is a detention basin where Robb added a native seed mix at the same time the lawn was reseeded. Ferich helped identify most of the mystery plants.

They identify verbena hastata, great for wet areas. There’s boneset, carex grayi, swamp milkweed and mountain mint. The mystery grass needs more research and possibly an outside expert opinion to identify.

Ferich points out a spicebush and shares a leaf to smell.

Robb spots a rolled up leaf on the bush.

“Let’s see if there’s anything in there,” she says.

A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar is nestled inside and they cheer.

This is one of the spicebushes Robb saved just for this reason. It’s the host plant for the caterpillar she found.

“Most people want things that aren't going to be eaten by bugs and attacked by caterpillars and this and that,” she says. “But it's really a huge part of the food web.”

Community Wildlife Habitat Certification Lancaster County was the first county in Pennsylvania to be named a community wildlife habitat in the National Wildlife Federation program. Property owners can apply to certify their properties at lanc.news/CWH. Lancaster Conservancy’s habitat stewards give site assessments and help gardeners and property managers follow steps to protect wildlife and meet the goals of the certification. The nonprofit also trains volunteer habitat stewards. To learn more about the site assessments or the training program, contact Linda Ferich at lferich@lancasterconservancy.org.

In this backyard, hidden caterpillars and holes in plants are something to cheer. The small changes building relationships between plants and wildlife start right here.