Starting today, you can enjoy an Instagrammable experience that would make Vincent Van Gogh jealous.

Today through Sat., Aug. 7 kicks off Paradise’s Verdant View Farm kicks off its Sunflower Days, which runs through Aug. 7 and continues Aug. 11-14. The event will return next month too, Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18.

Admission to Sunflower Days includes access to a field of 100,000 sunflowers, as well as a single sunflower bloom and the option to purchase more blooms to make a bouquet. Guests can also enjoy craft beer and wine on Saturday and Sunday from 2-8 p.m. Attendees should plan for a two-hour experience.

There are a range of ticketing options including a $10 general admission passes, a $15 special “golden hour” pass for enhanced photo opportunities, an $18 two-day passes and, for professional photographers and amateurs that are extra serious about their sunflower photos, there’s a special $100 private photography permit.

Visit verdantview.com/sunflowers to purchase tickets and book time slots.