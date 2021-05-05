A circa-1900 School Lane Hills Victorian-style home was featured in a New York Times article comparing homes listed for roughly $750,000 in three different cities in the eastern part of the county.

The article highlighted the seven-bedroom, three-bathroom brick home at 910 Marietta Avenue in Lancaster with a list price of $725,000. It was compared to a similarly-priced one bedroom, one bathroom condo in New York City’s Upper West Side, and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a 19th century-brick building overlooking Troupe Square in Savannah, Georgia.

Space was a key difference in the homes. The price per square foot of the Marietta Avenue home is set at $161 compared to $536 in Savannah and $1,948 in New York City.

The Times highlighted the Marietta Avenue home’s proximity to Lancaster Central Market, the Fulton Theatre, Buchanan Park, Wheatland and Franklin & Marshall College.

The School Lane Hills home sits on a 0.3 acre lot and has undergone two rounds of major renovations – one from 2002-10 and another from 2012-13. Features of the early 20th-century brick home include a covered wraparound porch, a foyer with a chestnut fireplace, a library with floor-to-ceiling shelves, an updated kitchen with Italian marble flooring and modern appliances and amenities and spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

Contact Anne Lusk with Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty at 717-291-9101 and sothebyrealty.com to inquire about 910 Marietta Avenue.