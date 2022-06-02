We’re approaching peak rose bloom in the Red Rose City (and beyond).

Thanks to the steamy weather, roses in Lancaster’s Buchanan Park are blooming a little earlier than usual and are in peak bloom. Not too far away, the roses at Hershey Gardens are expected to reach their peak as early as Friday, June 3.

Peak bloom usually lasts at least a week. Unlike some flowers, the roses at both gardens will continue blooming through the summer. That’s thanks to volunteers and staff.

The roses at Buchanan Park are tended to by a group of volunteers with Lancaster County Garden Club.

They care for a garden that grew from money left over from the effort to promote victory gardens during World War II. The city-owned garden is open to the public (for free) and can be seen from Buchanan Avenue.

The garden has 250 rose bushes, including a few new ones, says John Trusz, coordinator of the rose garden work crew. The new roses include Pretty Lady, a dark pink hybrid tea rose named after Lady Rose from Downton Abbey series. There’s also Firefighter, a hybrid tea rose with intense red flowers that can stand the heat. Painted Porcelain is a hybrid tea rose with creamy white petals splashed with pink.

The roses have bloomed for years but they inspire neighbors in new ways, Trusz says. This spring, someone found a perfect flower as a model for a jean jacket he was painting for a bride.

At Hershey Gardens, about 3,000 roses (in 115 different varieties) should reach peak bloom as early as Friday, June 3, says Anthony Haubert, communications and public relations manager for the M.S. Hershey Foundation.

The rose garden dates back to 1937 when Milton Hershey requested to create “a nice garden of roses.”

The roses will continue to bloom through the summer with another flush of flowers usually in late August or early September.

The gardens are open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 5. Friday, June 3, there will be music in the garden from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, fathers get free admission. There will be music in the rose garden from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

If your name is Rose, you have free admission to the gardens throughout June.