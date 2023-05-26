Roses at Buchanan Park and nearby Hershey Gardens are blooming and approaching their spring peak a bit earlier than usual. Depending on the weather, peak bloom usually lasts about a week. The If you miss the show, don’t worry. Roses at both sites will bloom throughout the summer, just not as many at once.

Read on to learn where to find roses (heirlooms and a new celebrity rose), how to grow your own plus a free rose garden tour.

A rose named Catherine

The biggest rose garden in the region can be found at Hershey Gardens, where roses may reach their peak next week. About 3,000 roses in 115 varieties are in bloom, including the M.S. Hershey Rose, a vibrant hot pink bloom that honors Milton Hershey.

This year, a new arrival is a small in stature yet significant. The Catherine Hershey rose was named to honor the wife of Milton Hershey. It’s a fitting tribute.

“Catherine Hershey loved gardening and spent many hours planning the formal gardens at the Hersheys’ home, High Point Mansion,” says Amy Zeigler, senior director of Hershey Gardens. “She also provided input into one of her husband’s greatest legacies, the Hershey Industrial School, now Milton Hershey School. Milton Hershey always said, ‘It was Kitty’s idea.’ ”

Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning and Hershey Gardens worked with rose growers to pick a double-bloom shrub rose to name after Catherine Hershey. The pale peach roses have a spicy citrus scent.

The special roses are still young but can be seen at Hershey Gardens. They will also be planted at the six early learning centers in the region, including those planned in Lancaster, New Danville and Elizabethtown. The centers, a subsidiary of Milton Hershey School, will provide free child care for children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old for families that meet income guidelines.

Buchanan Park roses

The roses in Lancaster’s Buchanan Park may be ornamental but their roots come from a more practical kind of gardening. During World War II, people were asked to grow food for themselves as well as the military and allies overseas. Money left from the victory garden push paid for a rose garden that still can be seen from Buchanan Avenue.

The original lineup had red roses plus white roses donated from the mayor of York (the White Rose City), peace roses dedicated to a local veteran killed in the Korean War and more.

Today, about 250 roses are tended by a group of Lancaster County Garden Club volunteers. The roses are in full bloom, a mix of climbing roses, hybrid tea roses, shrub roses and floribunda roses, says John Trusz, who’s in charge of the rose garden.

Pruning roses

To see roses in May, prune in March.

That’s a good time to remove dead wood, disease and branches that cross. Then it’s time to prune the canes.

Hershey Gardens calls in volunteers to help with the work. They remove center branches to encourage the roses to grow out, not up. They look for canes with outward-facing buds and cut no higher than a foot tall. It seems dramatic but the pruning stimulates growth.

The Buchanan Park pruning crew is much smaller but follows a similar schedule. They’re less aggressive with their pruning. Once the dead wood is gone, they prune branches that are “too wild” or ones that may whip in the wind, Trusz says.

Buchanan park garden tour

The rose garden in Buchanan Park isn’t hidden. Yet even some members of the Lancaster County Garden Club, the garden’s caretakers, haven’t seen it yet, Trusz says.

The park is open to the public. Once a year, usually on the first Friday in June, the rose-tenders host a tour during bloom time. This year’s free walk is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Despite the early blooms, there should be plenty of roses still in bloom for the walk and even more through summertime as long as the volunteer gardeners deadhead the roses, Trusz says.

Next roses

Once spring roses fade, there’s still more to see. Watch for a second flush of roses in September. To see some of the top roses in the region, check out the Penn-Jersey District Fall Rose Show, Sept. 15 to 17 at Hershey Gardens. The show brings in dozens of specimen roses, rose arrangements and rose photography. Rose growers will be around to share tips on growing your own.