Ornamental. Decorative. Beautiful. Those are a few words that are often associated with the Bradford pear.

Another word is invasive.

The popular fruit-bearing tree with the white flowers can be found lining the streets of the city of Lancaster and in suburbs across the county – and in fields and forests and almost everywhere else that trees can grow in Lancaster County.

In late December 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added the Bradford pear to its list of noxious plants and announced the two-year rollout of a ban on sales and cultivation of the tree. The ban went into effect on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Bradford pear, also known as the Callery pear, was brought from Asia to Maryland in 1918 and became the second-most popular tree in America by the 1980s, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.

Also added to the state’s list of noxious plants was the Japanese barberry, an ornamental shrub that produces red berries.

According to the Penn State Extension website, invasive species, including plants, cost the U.S. more than $138 billion each year due to the impact on agriculture, forestry, wildlife and ornamental landscapes. Penn State Extension also says that ecologists rank invasion by plants, as well as other animals and pathogens, to be the second biggest threat to local biodiversity, just under habitat loss.

Cody Kiefer, who filled the city of Lancaster’s recently created urban forester position, is handling the city’s Bradford pear removal and replacement on a case-by-case basis. The city has not implemented a blanket removal policy, he says.

Kiefer goes by this mantra: The right tree for the right place for the right purpose. He’s in the middle of a street tree inventory in Lancaster that will help determine the best strategies.

“Truly native trees are adapted to their local environment, meaning they can handle climatic and disease pressures,” says Kiefer. “They serve local wildlife through food and habitat provision. Native trees also contribute to the local gene bank, inducing greater heterogeneity for more overall resilience within the population.”

Christian Fitzpatrick, a board-certified arborist and manager with Bartlett Tree Experts, has a few recommendations for local native trees if you’re looking to remove and replace your problematic plants.

Fitzpatrick suggests replacing your Bradford pear trees with native trees like the Serviceberry, American dogwood or the Redbud.

“There are upright forms, there’s weeping forms, there’s white-flowering, there’s pink-flowering, so Redbud is a great choice,” says Fitzpatrick. “For a small area you want stuff that flowers but doesn’t have a lot of fruit and is strong but doesn’t get really big.”

If you’re looking to replace a bigger tree like a ginkgo, Fitzpatrick says several cities and campuses he’s worked with prefer different varieties of elm or maple – though he says there are some issues to consider with certain maples.

“Maple has historically been a popular choice, but with the introduction of the spotted lanternfly, I suspect that landscape planners would steer away from red maple, or maple in general,” says Fitzpatrick. “And I don’t mean to dump on maple because of lanternflies, but generally speaking with maples you’ll see a lot of surface roots.”

Another tree to avoid when considering invasive pests like the spotted lanternfly, says Fitzpatrick, is the Ailanthus, also known as the tree of heaven, which acts as the host for the lanternfly. The tree of heaven is also included on the list of Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds and invasive trees.

Fitzpatrick recommends searching the International Society of Arboriculture’s database on the organization’s website to find an arborist near you. The database has dozens of local certified arborists.

Choosing native large-canopy trees

Kiefer recommends large-canopy trees for replacement to increase the ecosystem service provisions for property owners and their communities. Complementary plantings such as smaller trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants can then be added for greater impact, he says.

“When I think of ‘replacing’ a tree, I default to thinking of something with similar size, environmental tolerance and utility as the original, but that assumes that the first tree was appropriate to the site. So, with that sort of mentality, we would look for trees that mature around 40 feet in height with a broadly pyramidal shape, are deciduous and can handle full-sun to part-shade conditions.”

Here’s Kiefer’s list of native trees that meet these standards:

Black birch (Betula lenta) – These trees can reach 70 feet in height. They’re sensitive to compact soils and heat – both prevalent conditions in urban environments.

Pignut hickory (Carya glabra) – These can be difficult to source and establish, but they can reach 70 feet in height.

Common hackberry (Celtis occidentalis) – These can reach 60 feet in height.

Yellowwood (Cladrastis kentukea) – These trees are particularly susceptible to ice storm damage.

American hophornbeam (Ostrya virginiana)

Chestnut oak (Quercus prinus) – These can reach 60 feet in height.

Time to plant

Kiefer also has a few tips about when it’s time to plant.

“Site assessment is crucial,” says Kiefer. He recommends thinking about what sort of sun exposure will be at the desired location. And planters should always consider potential conflicts to each site, such as buildings, poles or existing trees. Conflicts can be above or underground. Contact 811 prior to any digging, says Kiefer.

When it’s time to prepare your site, Kiefer says planters should dig a hole that is as deep as your rootball or container and considerably wider than the rootball or container. Container-grown trees often have circling or girdling roots that will eventually strangle and kill the tree, Kiefer says. He recommends familiarizing yourself with them and removing any that you may see when you remove your tree from its container. These are less prevalent with ball and burlap trees, he adds.

Homeowners should know that, especially with native plants, amending the soil is most often not necessary—so do not include fertilizer unless a professional directs you to, Kiefer says.

Most importantly, water the tree well after planting, says Kiefer. You’ll need to saturate the soil. Water through the warm seasons for the first two to three years. The establishment period is crucial and watering should be done weekly.

Other resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has a list of licensed nurseries and plant dealers on their website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a helpful guide to landscaping with native plants on their website.