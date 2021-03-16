We’re still weeks away from the time to add tender plants like tomatoes and begonias to gardens. But it’s almost time to plant hardier plants like peas and spinach.

Community gardens around Lancaster County are prepping to open. Some still have plots to rent for the year. Some are already booked. Some have wait lists.

Last year, community gardens welcomed a rush of new gardeners who wanted to grow their own food and flowers.

"It was a good escape for them last year," says Martin Holmes, overseer of the garden of Church of the Apostles.

These community gardens still have plots available for 2021:

Lancaster County Parks has several 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($25) and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots ($31) at Lancaster County Central Park. The seasonal plots are available April 15-October 15. The year-round organic plots are sold out. Details: lanc.news/LCCGarden.

Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., has 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($10) and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots ($15). Gardens are open mid-April through mid-October. To sign up, contact garden overseer Martin Holmes at 717-898-2058.

Community Garden of Columbia, at 291 S. 4th St., has 10-foot-by-14-foot plots for $25 for the season, which will start around the end of March and run through Dec. 1. Email communitygardencolumbia@gmail.com.

Manheim Township has one garden plot available at Compost Park. The plots are 20-foot-by-40-foot and cost $45. The season is April 1 (weather dependent) through Nov. 1. To sign up, go to the Recreation and Park Planning Department’s office.

Already booked:

East Hempfield Township’s garden at Amos Herr Park (with 20-foot-by-40-foot plots) is sold out.

Horn Farm Center, Hellam Township, York County, has 20-foot-by-20-foot year-round plots for $55. Additional plots are $35 each. The plots are sold-out. Sign up for the wait list at lanc.news/HornCG.

We’ll share more details about other community gardens when the information’s available. Contact enegley@lnpnews.com if you’d like to add a community garden to this list.