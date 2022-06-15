Poison hemlock is a common plant found throughout central Pennsylvania and beyond.

It tends to grow along roadsides, railroad tracks, streambanks, and in meadows.

Is it dangerous? Should you be concerned if you have animals? How do you remove it?

Jeffrey Graybill, Agronomy Educator of Lancaster County for the local Penn State Extension, answered some questions about the plant to find out what you should know and what you should do about it.

What is poison hemlock?

It is an invasive species which is related to wild carrot which is also called Queen Ann’s lace, as well as Wild Parsnip, and many other species. Many of those plants do produce toxins and should be avoided. The family name for them is Umbelliferae. The most toxic family member is probably the Giant Hogweed, which is a noxious weed in Pennsylvania. That weed is found in the western part of the state where there is an effort to eradicate it.

Where does poison hemlock grow?

Poison hemlock has now spread throughout most of Pennsylvania and is especially prevalent in the southeast. The seeds are easily spread and it tends to grow along roadsides, railroad tracks, streambanks and in meadows.

Is it native to the area?

No. It is native to Europe and North Africa. It was introduced as an ornamental plant because of the pretty white flowers similar to Queen Ann’s lace.

Is it ever confused for any other plants?

Queen Ann’s lace and Giant Hogweed.

Is one part of the plant that is poisonous or is the whole plant poisonous?

Poisoning occurs after ingesting any part of the plant, such as the seeds, flowers, leaves, or roots. All parts of this plant contain toxic alkaloids that can affect nerve impulse transmission to your muscles and severe cases can result in respiratory failure in humans and animals.

Is the plant dangerous to humans?

Yes

Is poison hemlock dangerous to touch?

The sap can cause a rash in some people. You should always wear gloves when you find it and want to remove it. Also, wash your hands as soon as you are finished. Never eat or put into your mouth any part of the plant

Is poison hemlock dangerous to animals?

Yes, however, even though I see it all over the county, I have only found one or two cases where I think it seriously poisoned horses and cattle. I believe that it has a terrible taste and so most animals naturally avoid it.

I’ve seen potential cases in August when a pasture gets dry and brown and the animals do not have a good supply of grass then they will nibble on whatever is still green and often this can be one of several toxic plants but that is not just hemlock.

What are some of the signs that people should be aware of to tell if an animal may have ingested it?

Signs of ingestion would be trembling, increased salivation, dilated pupils, muscle weakness or muscle paralysis, rapid heart rate followed by a decreased heart rate, and difficulty breathing.

Should people remove poison hemlock if it is on their property?

If possible and practical the plants should be removed. However it is not a class A noxious weed which means that by Pennsylvania law you are not required to remove it from your property.

How should people remove the plant if it grows on their property?

The plant has a two year life cycle to be aware of. The seeds germinate in summer and the plants grow as a small rosette through the fall, and often stay green in winter. Then in April it will begin aggressively growing and in May it puts out a seed stalk with little white flowers. The whole plant will then die, the seeds fall to the ground, and new plants will start from the seed.

It typically gets a root like a carrot which you can dig out in fall or spring to control it. Repeated mowing can help weaken the plant and make it less competitive.

You can also spray a herbicide which is best applied when the plants are small throughout the summer and into the fall. Herbicides are not very effective in spring when it is producing flowers and seeds.

What is the likelihood someone will run into it and should people be concerned?

This weed has become very common in Lancaster, yet there are very few cases of it affecting people or animals. So, I caution people not to panic if they have it. People should especially get it out of where animals are found such as pastures. Also, it should never be baled up with hay as the toxicity can remain in the leaves within the hay. Additionally, it should be eliminated around the flower beds and gardens so that people and pets do not get into it.

Where should people go if they have any questions about the plant or want help identifying plants?

You can contact a Penn State Mater Gardner at your local extension office who can help you identify the plant and develop a control strategy. Also, there are many good sources of info online with Penn State Extension.