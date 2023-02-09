Planting the seeds of good health; Holistic wellness advocates discuss the value of adding herbal remedies to your healthcare regimen

Americans are plagued by chronic health issues, many of which are difficult to resolve.

These issues can include diabetes, hypertension, respiratory ailments, arthritis, weight management, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression, and more. According to a 2018 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, almost half of all Americans suffer from chronic diseases.

And chronic health issues are expensive. Spending on chronic conditions accounts for almost 75 percent of annual healthcare spending, which amounts to about $5,300 per person.

As the American population ages, this trend is only likely to increase.

And yet, medical treatment of chronic conditions is not always effective - and sometimes it comes with unwanted side effects. For this reason, about 20 percent of Americans turn to alternative medicines, according to a 2017 Pew Research study. These therapies include acupuncture, chiropractic treatment, energy therapies and herbal remedies.

Given that Lancaster is a longstanding agricultural powerhouse, it’s not surprising to find two local women who have taken separate paths to learning how to use herbal remedies to help people achieve better health.

Personal journeys to wellness

Theresa Canosa, of Tulsi Rose Botanicals, and Christi Albert, of Ellister’s Elixirs, didn’t start out to become herbalists. They started with traditional schooling and careers that just didn’t feel like the right fit.

After graduating from the University of Virginia with a business degree, Canosa worked a high-pressure job as a corporate retail buyer for Macy’s in New York City. Eventually, the stress began to take a toll and Canosa felt like she was burning out. Chronic pain and lasting fatigue became her new normal.

“I started the route of going to different doctors and sharing my symptoms,” she says, “and they did tests and said, ‘Everything's normal, you look fine.’ But I didn't really feel fine.”

Albert attended Penn State as a pre-med student but felt a disconnect between her studies and her orientation toward health. At the suggestion of her advisor, she switched her major to biobehavioral health, “which basically encompasses how our behavior and our lifestyle affects our health”, Albert says.

Both women were searching for a more holistic approach to wellness.

The path of learning

After Penn State, Albert set out to learn the craft of herbalism.

“Herbalism is really just using what the earth provides us naturally,” she says. “So whether that is a flower, a leaf, a bark, a root, a mushroom, or cannabis, they are all plants with healing properties.”

Albert studied in South America, Central America and eventually India, where she graduated from the AyurYoga Eco Ashram with an Ayurvedic certification. Albert also took nursing classes and a doula course in Philadelphia.

These diverse choices in continuing her education were driven by Albert’s interest in the chronic health conditions that afflict many people in contemporary society and that modern medicine hasn’t been entirely successful in treating. Albert says afflictions such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes can be addressed from a more natural, holistic, lifestyle-based approach.

Canosa’s journey to herbalism started in a different way.

“I started getting into energetics, like Reiki,” she says, “and I started working with flower essences and that was really helping me deal with the anxiety from being in stressful work setting. When I saw that it was actually effective, I thought, ‘Whoa, what else is there for me to explore?’”

A move to Colorado opened a new door when she found the Colorado School of Clinical Herbalism. Canosa enrolled in their rigorous two-year program (more than 1,400 hours) and graduated as a Certified Clinical Herbalist, Nutritionist and Flower Essence Practitioner.

Practicing the craft

As a local herbalist, Albert emphasizes that the patient has to actively participate to achieve better health.

“Herbalism is not something where you take a pill once a day,” she says. “It's more all-encompassing. You learn to create change over time.”

Albert frames the role of plant-based remedies as “supportive” to health and well-being. Herbs will not cure cancer, she says, but during chemotherapy, an herbal tea can provide soothing relief for nausea.

“I've worked with a lot of cancer patients,” she says, “and I can make a topical salve that helps them avoid burns from radiation treatment.” In this manner, herbalism can be a partner to modern medicine to ensure the best possible outcomes for the patient.

Canosa points out that any system of the body can be supported with herbs. She particularly likes to use herbs to help with fatigue, sleeplessness, colds, flu, indigestion, anxiety and depression.

Albert and Canosa both caution that anyone trying herbal remedies should check with their doctor before adding anything new to their system. And herbs do not replace modern medicine for acute health crises.

“If you're having an emergency, go to the hospital,” Canosa says.

She says herbalism works differently than conventional medicine.

“We’re not using herbs to fix a condition or problem,” she says. “Herbalism is more about getting us back into balance so that our bodies can heal ourselves.

“A lot of medication is used to suppress symptoms. But oftentimes, the symptoms are our body's way of communicating to us that something is out of balance. And so if you just keep taking medication time and time again to cover up that symptom, you may not be doing anything to correct the underlying cause of the symptom.”

This is where working with a skilled local herbalist may be worth trying for people with chronic health issues that have resisted conventional treatment. The partnership with your local herbalist, using the timeless wisdom of plants, may help you take more control of your health and well-being.

Reasons to consider herbal remedies

• Chronic conditions – You have a chronic health condition that hasn’t responded to conventional medicine.

• Cruelty-free – You value that herbalists do not test their products on animals.

• Organic – You care that the plants used by herbalists have not been in contact with pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

• Holistic – You appreciate the value of working with the whole plant and the whole person.

• Lifestyle – You are ready to do more than address symptoms and instead want to make lifestyle changes.

• Local – You want to support Lancaster County’s thriving small business community by thinking local and shopping local.

Resources to learn more about plant-based wellness

• Ellister’s Elixirs, 332 N Queen St, Lancaster

• Susquehanna Apothecary, 223B W Walnut St, Lancaster

• Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W Walnut St, Lancaster

• Lemon Street Market, 241 W Lemon St, Lancaster

• Tulsi Rose Botanicals, Tulsirosebotanicals.com, Boulder, CO

Regional public gardens of health-supporting plants

• Bartram’s Garden, in southwest Philadelphia, has a medicinal plant garden and offers an annual eight-month course on herbalism and gardening.

• The Mütter Museum, in downtown Philadelphia, is the home of the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden. It’s a small but informative garden that convey both historical and contemporary uses of medicinal herbs.

• The National Herb Garden, in Washington DC, claims to be the largest designed herb garden in the United States, featuring herbs that are used for medicine, food, fragrances, and coloring.

