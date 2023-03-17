The Richard tomato is a pear-shaped red tomato great for slicing and making sauce.

One of the only places to find this heirloom tomato is inside Manheim Central High School's greenhouses.

The tomato is hyperlocal: created by the father of a former Manheim Central teacher and now grown by students in the high school’s greenhouse class. It’s also one of the most popular plants sold at the student sale, says junior Gabby Fittery.

This year, she and her classmates didn’t let construction get in the way of growing plants. They have temporary space in a local greenhouse to start the seeds. Later, they'll care for about 1,200 plants in temporary greenhouses at the school.

Over three months, students learn about growing tomatoes, peppers and basil. And the community shows up for a homegrown plant sale.

Here’s more about plant sales and swaps throughout the region.

April 14: Historic Poole Forge plant swap

The plant swap at Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon, starts with setup at 6 p.m. in the picnic pavilion area. The swap starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels. Seeds, bulbs and purchased plants are also welcome. Growing instructions are appreciated.

April 15 (deadline for ordering): Manada Conservancy native plant sale

This Hummelstown nonprofit is selling perennial native plants for sun and shade plus native shrubs and trees. Order online through April 15. Plants can be picked up May 6 at Manada’s nursery at East Hanover Township Nature Park, 328 N. Crawford Road, Grantville. More plants will be available for sale at pickup.

April 20 (deadline for ordering kits): Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale

The master gardeners group is selling kits in addition to the in-person plant sale May 6. Kits include Shade Stars for the Native Garden, Pink Punch Container, Butterfly Buffet, Sauce it Up (plants to make tomato sauce and salsa), Native Shade Solutions, Simply Sunny Natives and Fall Feast for Pollinator Friends. Each kit contains five to 15 plants. Ordering will be online with pickup from 8 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

From the farm B&H Organic Produce in Caernarvon Township is selling plants. Cool season plants can be ordered online for pickup beginning April 1. Sales for warm season plants like tomatoes started this week online for pickup starting April 29. There also are plant sales on the farm: cold season plants, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, April 8, and warm season plants, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

April 28 and 29: Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival

This herb festival held at York Expo Center has vendors selling plants, including herbs, natives, edible plants and succulents. The festival’s a few weeks later than usual to allow vendors to offer more warm-season plants. There are also workshops to make things like planters and wreaths. Tickets are $10 daily. Children age 12 and younger are free. The festival (334 Carlisle Ave., York) is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

April 29: Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival

Habitat MT and Manheim Township Department of Parks and Recreation hosts this year’s festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manheim Township’s Overlook Park, near the library. There will be six plant vendors with a focus on native plants and plants for pollinators. There will also be speakers on managing invasive species, tree conservation and more.

May 1: Martindale Mennonite Church annual plant exchange

The plant swap at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, will start with a native plant gardening talk at 6:30 p.m. The swap follows. Label plants with names and growing tips.

Online swaps Swap online year-round in the Lancaster County PA Plant Swap group on Facebook. The group is for residents of Lancaster County to share plants from their own gardens and homes. There is no selling allowed. Members offer plants or request plants they would like and arrange to swap.

May 5, 6, 12 and 13: Manheim Central Ag Greenhouse plant sale

Manheim Central High School's greenhouse class plant sale is from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays, May 5 and 12, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 6 and 13. Students have 38 kinds of heirloom tomatoes, 13 heirloom peppers and basil. The sale is at Manheim Farm Show’s exhibition hall, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Because of construction, there will be about 1/3 of the usual number of plants, which may sell out early. Availability and more information will be shared on Facebook or Instagram.

May 6: Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale

— Lancaster County’s master gardeners plant sale is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. More than 2,000 plants will be available, including perennials, herbs and vegetables. Back this year are plants grown by master gardeners, including houseplants. Ask a master gardener your plant questions.

— Lebanon County’s master gardeners plant sale and garden faire will be from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6, at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn.

— Chester County master gardeners sale will not be at Sheep and Wool Day at Springton Manor Farm this year. The sale will be Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the East Bradford Township building, 676 Copeland School Road, West Chester.

— Berks County’s master gardeners sale will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.

— York County’s master gardeners native plant sale (formerly Maescapes Native Plant Fest) is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

May 6: Horn Farm Center’s plant sale

Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County, will have a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plants are grown organically on the farm and include vegetables, flowers, fruit and herbs. New are grasses, herbaceous perennials and vines. This year’s sale will have no online ordering.

Share your sale or swap Do you know of another plant swap or sale? Email enegley@lnpnews.com.

May 12 and 13: Herb & Garden Faire

Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s plant event has plants from the museum’s heirloom seed project plus plants from vendors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and $8 for children ages 3 to 11. There is no ATM on site, so don’t forget cash.

May 13: SECA plant sale

Southern End Community Association’s plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, grasses, herbs, vegetables and more will be sold.

May 13: Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster’s Spring Garden Market

The garden club’s plant sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road. For sale are herbs, seedlings, perennials, annuals, houseplants and floral arrangements. Proceeds benefit the group’s scholarship fund.

Canceled swap The annual plant exchange hosted by Lititz Historical Foundation and Lititz Garden Club has been canceled. There’s a threat of invasive jumping worms spreading from garden to garden through plant exchanges. While gardeners can take steps to make sure worms aren’t in plants, it was too difficult to spread the word, organizers say.

May 20: Plant exchange

Milanof-Schock Library will have a plant swap at the library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. The plant drop-off is from 9 to 10 a.m. The exchange is from 10 a.m. to noon. Indoor and outdoor plants are welcome. Pre-register at the library or 717-653-1510.

May 20: Lancaster County Art Association plant sale

Lancaster County Art Association will have a plant sale with perennials, annuals and shrubs and outdoor decorations. Sales benefit the association. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

June 2 and 3: Hospice and Community Care plant sale

Hospice and Community Care will have a plant sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster. On Friday, meet Tim Arpin and James Henning of The Gilded Lily. For sale will be perennials, annuals, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, native plants house plants, hanging baskets and succulents. Proceeds go to the nonprofit's work with patients and families coping with serious illness or loss.