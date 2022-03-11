Chinese five color peppers are “screaming hot” and change from purple to cream, yellow, orange and red as they ripen.

A bundle of native plants promises to be a pollinator magnet from May through fall.

Spindly air plants and desert succulents become a miniature garden inside a terrarium.

All of these plants can be found this spring at plant sales and swaps in the Lancaster County region. After a two-year pandemic break, local events are back to share plants and sometimes raise money for local nonprofits.

Historic Poole Forge’s spring swap is about the plants, from heirlooms to annuals. It’s also a community event.

“It’s a way for us to share,” says Dawn Ekdahl, executive director.

Here’s more about plant sales and swaps in the region.

April 8-9: Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival

This herb festival held at York Expo Center has vendors selling plants, including herbs, natives, edible plants and succulents. There are also workshops. Tickets are $10 daily. Festival takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: Paherbfest.com.

April 8: Historic Poole Forge plant swap

The plant swap at Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon, is April 8. Setup starts at 6 p.m. in the picnic pavilion area. The swap starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels. Growing instructions are appreciated. Information: historicpooleforge.org.

April 20 (deadline for ordering kits): Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale

New this year, the master gardener group is selling kits in addition to the in-person plant sale May 7. Kits include Bring on the Butterflies, Spicy Hot Flashes Natives (red flowers), Got the Blues and Mellow Yellows natives (blue and yellow flowers), Light up Your Shade (colorful natives) and Parade of Pollinators. Each kit contains 8-10 plants. Ordering will be online (website is not yet ready) with pickup 8 a.m. to noon, May 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

April 20 (deadline for ordering): Manada Conservancy native plant sale

This Hummelstown nonprofit is selling perennial native plants for sun and shade plus native shrubs and trees. Order online through April 20. Plants can be picked up May 7 at Manada’s nursery at East Hanover Township Nature Park, 328 N. Crawford Road, Grantville. More plants will be available for sale at pickup.

April 30: Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival

Habitat MT hosts the 2022 festival, Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Manheim Township’s Overlook Park, near the library. There will be five plant vendors with a focus on native plants and plants for pollinators. Information: habitatmt.wordpress.com.

May 2: Lititz Historical Foundation plant exchange

The Annual Plant Exchange hosted by Lititz Historical Foundation and Lititz Garden Club begins 1:30 p.m. May 1. The plant swap will be in the Mary Oehme Gardens, behind the Lititz Museum, 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Exchange plants must be perennials in containers with identification. More information: 717-627-4636 or on Facebook at lanc.news/LExchange.

May 6-7: Herb & Garden Faire

After a two-year break, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s plant event returns 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6-7 with plants from the museum’s heirloom seed project plus plants from vendors. (There’s no ATM on site, so don’t forget cash.) Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and $8 for ages 6-11. Information: landisvalleymuseum.org.

May 7: SECA Plant Sale

Southern End Community Association’s plant sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at the SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Annuals, perennials, herbs, native trees and ground cover plants will be sold.

May 7: Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale

The master gardener plant sale returns 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. More than 2,000 plants will be available, including perennials, herbs and vegetables. Ask a master gardener your plant questions.

Berks County’s master gardener sale will be noon-7 p.m., May 6 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 7 at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.

Lebanon County’s master gardener plant sale and garden faire will be 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn.

York County master gardeners’ Native Plant Sale (formerly Maescapes Native Plant Fest) is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

Chester County master gardeners' sale will not be at Sheep and Wool Day at Springton this year. The sale will be May 14-15 at the East Bradford Township building, 666 Copeland School Road, West Chester. More information will be shared on Facebook.

May 7: Horn Farm Center’s heirloom plant sale

Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County, will have a plant sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. Plants are grown organically on the farm and include vegetables, flowers, fruit and herbs. New this year are grasses, herbaceous perennials and vines. This year’s sale will have no online ordering. Information: hornfarmcenter.org/plant-sale.

May 7: Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster’s Spring Garden Market

The garden club’s plant sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road. For sale are herbs, seedlings, baked goods, floral arrangements and used garden equipment. Proceeds benefit the group’s scholarship fund.