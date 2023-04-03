Spring is here!

Take a break from your garden prep to fill a planter and learn about plants.

Throughout the Lancaster County area (and virtual) are talks about soil, garden design, morels and more. There’s class for kids to make a bunny planter and hands-on workshops for adults to make things like patio planters and dried floral arrangements. Plus there are foraging and wildflower walks, a plant swap and plant sales.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region through April. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Home Gardening Series: Creating Healthy Garden Soil. Saturday, April 1, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to improve your garden soil. $5. Register online. Or join the in-person session at Wildwood Park in Harrisburg.

Fundamental of Garden Layers. Saturday, April 1, 10-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to turn your garden into a healthy ecosystem with native plants. $10. Register online.

Spring Floral Design Class. Saturday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. - noon. In this class from Jodi Blooms, create a floral arrangement at Fern•ish Home 690 North Charlotte Street Lancaster. $75, includes snacks and drinks. Bring your own vessel. Register online.

Cold Tolerant Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a patio planter with annuals that don’t mind the cold at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $55. Register online.

Pansy Wreath Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. Create an outdoor wreath with cold-hardy pansies at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $60. Register online.

Hugelkultur Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 1-4 p.m. Learn about this garden technique built on buried wood at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Native Plant Nature Journals. Saturday, April 1, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, learn about 10 native plants and draw or paint them in a journal. $35. At Homefields Organic Farms, Millersville. Register online.

Kid’s Fuzzy Bunny Planter Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. Create a planter with a pompom “bunny” at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15. For children ages 3 and older. Register online.

Spring Planter Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a frost-proof spring container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

April Foraging Walk. Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Plants 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, April 4, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to grow houseplants. Free. Register online.

Backyard Cutting Garden class. Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. (April 8 class is sold-out.) In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, learn how to start a small cutting garden. $55. Register online.

Veggie Series: A Productive Garden from Spring to Fall. Wednesday, April 5, 6-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create a three-season vegetable garden. $5. Register online.

Books for Growing Gardeners. Wednesday, April 5, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to highlight the top books for gardening with children. Free. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Flowering Trees. Wednesday, April 5, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the importance of trees and how to incorporate them into your landscape. $10. Register online.

Scientific and Theoretical Lessons from Mycology. Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m. In this virtual talk from Morris Arboretum, learn about the field of mycology through a theoretical framework rooted in queer and feminist theories, as well as philosophy of science and traditional ecological knowledge. $25. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, April 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Maple Syrup Production and Beekeeping. Thursday, April 6, 6-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to keep bees and produce maple syrup. $5. Register online.

Easter centerpiece class. Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make an Easter centerpiece with early blooming plants. $75. Register online.

Show, Tell and Share. Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club will ask members and guests what worked and what didn’t in last year’s gardens. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Spring Floral workshop. Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Restoring the Land Together, Joyfully: One Response to the Climate Crisis. Thursday, April 6, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve shares how to create biodiverse habitat on private land. $15. Register online.

Growing Community through Urban Agriculture. Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. This talk for The Friends of the Tanger Arboretum is from Madison Walter, urban agriculture coordinator for the New Castle, Del. Conservation District at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Regenerative Foraging. Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In this class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam, learn about foraging as an act of reciprocity. $35. Register online.

Dried Floral String Art Workshop. Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a hanging flower vase string art filled with dried botanicals at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $30. Register online.

Spring Garden Series: Landscaping with Native Plants. Monday, April 10, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about native plants. $5. Register online.

The Tree of Outdoor Recreation Grown in Pennsylvania. Monday, April 10, 7 p.m. Nathan Reigner, Pennsylvania’s director of outdoor recreation leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Spring is Here. Tuesday, April 11, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore spring features in the garden. Free. Join online.

Spring or Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, April 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Create a container filled with spring or summer plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Spring Garden Series: Growing Your Own Vegetables. Tuesday, April 11, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about soil, composting, vermiculture, leaf mold, irrigation, mulch and row covers. $5. Register online.

Spring Fest Lecture Series: Instant Pollinator Garden. Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create a hummingbird garden. $10. Register online.

Reading the Land: Stories from Glen Villa Art Garden. Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. This virtual talk from Morris Arboretum, explores how art and language shape our relationship to the land. $25. Register online.

Ask the Experts about celosia. Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on celosia. Free. Register online.

Veggie Series Part 2. Wednesday, April 12, 6-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow tomatoes and manage pests and disease in a vegetable garden. $5. Register online. (The in-person class is in Harrisburg.)

Potting 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Wednesday, April 12, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to pot and repot houseplants. Free. Register online.

Creating Year-Round Interest with Native Plants. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to grow year-round interest in your garden at Conestoga Herb Guild’s monthly meeting, Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. $5 for non-members. To register, contact Susan Atkins, 717-725-7451 or atkinsateb@aol.com.

Herbicides in Conventional Farming. Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m. Andrew Lefever leads the monthly meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. $5 donation for non-members. At Homestead Village’s Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

Wild Solutions on an Urban Pre-K-12 School Campus. Thursday, April 13, 4-5:30 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, learn about environmentally friendly school gardens. $42. Register online.

Therapy Thursday Eucalyptus and Mixed Dried Floral Wreath Workshop. Thursday, April 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a long-lasting eucalyptus wreath. $91, includes supplies shipped to your home. Register online.

Landscape Renewal, Enhancement and Diversity with a Touch of Flare: The Bower. Thursday, April 13, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the native plant landscape and sculpture park. $15. Register online.

Converting the Traditional Landscape into a Pollinator Paradise. Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. In this talk from Manada Conservancy, learn how to help pollinators with native plants. At Grace United Methodist Church, 433 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Free. Register online.

Virtual Apple Grafting Workshop. Friday, April 14 (and other dates). In these small group virtual sessions from Seed Savers Exchange, learn how to graft trees. $35 for coaching only. Scion kit, grafting knife and rootstock are extra. Register online.

Introduction to Bird Watching. Friday, April 14, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension (in two parts), learn how to create a bird-friendly backyard and how to ID birds. Free. Register online.

Historic Poole Forge Plant Swap. Friday, April 14. Setup starts at 6 p.m. The swap starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels. Free. At Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon.

Spring Floral workshop. Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Glass Succulent Bowls. Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a succulent-filled bowl. $35 ($17 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Manada Conservancy native plant sale deadline. Saturday, April 15. Order online through April 15. Plants can be picked up May 6 at Manada’s nursery at East Hanover Township Nature Park, 328 N. Crawford Road, Grantville. More plants will be available for sale at pickup.

Growing Berries in Your Back Yard. Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow berries in small spaces. $5. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Spring Ephemerals. Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores spring’s earliest plants. $25. Register online.

Herb Wreath Workshop. Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Create an outdoor wreath with herbs at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $65. Register online.

Urban Veggie Bowl Workshop. Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a patio planter filled with edible plants at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25. Register online.

Food Forests for Landscape Restoration. Sunday, April 16, 1-3 p.m. In this class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam, learn about forest farm as a model for garden design. $25. Register online.

Early Exploration of the Wildflower Trail. Sunday, April 16, 1-2:30 p.m. In this walk from Lancaster County Parks, learn about native plants and invasive wildflowers along wildflower trail. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion 21. For all ages. $3 per person. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, April 14.

Flameworked Glass Garden Stakes class. Sunday, April 16, 4:30-7 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make garden stakes from glass. $110. Register online.

Spring Garden Series: Taking Proper Care of Hydrangeas. Monday, April 17, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn to care for hydrangeas. $5. Register online.

Spring Garden Series: Succession or Relay Planting. Tuesday, April 18, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to increase production through succession planting. $5. Register online.

Beyond the Traditional Butterfly Garden: Supporting Lepidoptera with Native Plants. Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. This virtual talk from Morris Arboretum shares native plants for a wide variety of lepidoptera. $25. Register online.

The Balancing Act of Planned Green Spaces. Wednesday, April 19, noon. This virtual talk from Morris Arboretum explores the opportunities for and the impact of green spaces in the built environment. Free. Register online.

Ask the Experts about Rudbeckia. Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on black-eyed Susans. Free. Register online.

Kill Your Lawn. Wednesday, April 19, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, learn wild alternatives to turf, a non-native monoculture. $42. Register online.

Spring Fest Lecture Series: The Double Life of Pollinators. Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to attract pollinators that also can fight landscape pests. $10. Register online.

Plant Nite: Mashup. Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a planter. For this class, each box has a mystery design. $52, includes supplies shipped to your home. Register online.

Who’s in Your Garden? The life and times of insects and others all around us. Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. In this webinar from the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, learn about the bugs in your garden. Free. Register online.

Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale (deadline for kits). Thursday, April 20. Order kits online with pickup at the plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, May 6, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, April 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Serenity by Design. Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Jan Johnsen, landscape designer and author, shares garden tips. $20. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Thursday, April 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Create a container filled with summer plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Spring Fest Lecture Series: Herbs, For Use and for Delight. Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn all about herbs. $10. Register online.

Forest Farming Series: Morels. Thursday, April 20, 7:30-9 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow, harvest and use morels. Free. Register online.

At Home in a Wild Landscape. Friday, April 21, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, learn how artistically composed native plant compositions can result in both ecologically healthy and experientially rich home landscapes. $42. Register online.

Earth Day Celebration. Friday, April 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Make seed bombs and more at Sahd Metal Recycling, 1045 Lancaster Ave., Columbia. Free. Register online.

Lancaster County Climate Summit. Saturday, April 22. RegenAll presents a day of discussion about the challenge of climate change. Free. Register online.

Behind the Scenes Tour of Heirloom Seed Project. Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. (and 1 p.m.) Tour the seed project and gardens at Landis Valley Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. $40. Register online.

Fantastic Fungi and Forest Friends. Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This Earth Day celebration has mushroom growing demonstrations, plant vendors and more at Virtue Local Art Market, 481 E. Market St., Hallam. Free.

Quarryville Library BBQ, Book Sale and Plant Sale. Saturday, April 22,10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be a book sale and chicken barbeque from Wakefield Lions Club.

Outdoor Succulent/Sedum Planter Workshop. Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Create an outdoor succulent centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $55. Register online.

Spring Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a patio planter filled for sun, shade or to attract hummingbirds or butterflies at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $55. Register online.

Earth Day Natural Dye Sampler Workshop. Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn natural dye methods including dyeing with plants. $115. Register online.

Carnivorous plant cultivation. Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. At Mid-Atlantic Carnivorous Plant Society's monthly virtual meeting is open to the public. Free. Register online.

Introduction to Mycology. Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn how identify fungi and explore the basics of fungal morphology at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Late Bloomers on the Wildflower Trail. Sunday, April 23, 1-2:30 p.m. In this walk from Lancaster County Parks, learn about native plants and invasive wildflowers along wildflower trail. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion 21. For all ages. $3 per person. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, April 21.

Pests 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn about common houseplant pests and how to get rid of them. Free. Register online.

Watersheds and Rain Barrels. Tuesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to harvest rainwater. $80 for workshop and rain barrel. $20 for workshop only. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, April 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Create a container filled with summer plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder. Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. This virtual talk from Morris Arboretum shares garden styles around the world and opinions of their beauty or not. $25. Register online.

Ask the Experts about Goth Gardening. Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on creating a dark garden. Free. Register online.

Spring Fest Lecture Series: Gardening with Native Plants While Keeping Your Spouse and Neighbors Happy. Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create a native plant garden that’s pleasing to your neighbors. $10. Register online.

Gourds Gone Wild: Growing and Crafting Gourds with Gourdlandia. Wednesday, April 26, 7-8:30 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura will show how to grow, harvest and transform gourds into functional objects and works of art in four sessions. Free-$65 (sliding scale). Register online.

Sunflowers with an Unusual Cast. Thursday, April 27, 1 p.m. In this talk for the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, master gardener Holly List talks sunflowers. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster. $5 for non-members.

Spring Fest Lecture Series: Growing Tasty Tomatoes. Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow the tastiest tomatoes. $10. Register online.

Propagation 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Thursday, April 27, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to propagate more houseplants. Free. Register online.

Collaborating with Nature: A Botanical Art Garden Grows at Herrontown Woods. Thursday, April 27, 7-8 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the restoration of a nature preserve in Princeton, N.J. $15. Register online.

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival. Friday, April 28 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 29 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The show has speakers, workshops and plant-related vendors. Tickets are $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

National Arbor Day: Guided Tree Tours. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, 2-3 p.m. Take a guided tree tour of Hershey Gardens. Free with garden admission.

Houseplants 101. Friday, April 28, 2-3 p.m. In this virtual class from Farmer Jawn, learn how to get your indoor jungle to thrive. $45. Register online.

Spring Fling Planter Party. Friday, April 28, 5-6 p.m. Create an outdoor container garden at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $10 deposit will cover soil and embellishments. Container and plants cost extra. Register online.

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival. Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The festival will have vendors with a focus on native plants and plants for pollinators plus speakers on managing invasive species, tree conservation and more. At Manheim Township’s Overlook Park, near the library. Free.

Me, Myself and iNaturalist. Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-noon. In this walk from Lancaster County Parks, learn how to use tool to learn more about insects, plants and fungi. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Age 12 and older. $3 per person. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, April 28.

Rain Gardens and the Plants that Love Them. Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-noon. This online class from Longwood Gardens focuses on plants that can handle excess rain. $179. Register online.

Eucalyptus Magic and Cotton class. Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, dye a T-shirt and bandana with eucalyptus plants. $130. Register online.

Open Farm. Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tour Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville) and bring home a DIY planter. Free. Register online.

Spring Bird Feeders. Sunday, April 30, 1-2 p.m. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, make a bird feeder. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For all ages. $4 per person, age 7 and older. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, April 28.

Nature Printing with Latifat Apatira. Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura teaches the art of nature printing in two sessions. Free-$140 (sliding scale). Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in April, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

And looking into May:

Martindale Mennonite Church annual plant exchange. Monday, May 1. This swap at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, starts with a native plant gardening talk at 6:30 p.m.

Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, May 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Create a container filled with summer plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Virtual Tours of English Gardens. Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. In this virtual talk from Morris Arboretum, take a tour of gardens throughout England. $25. Register online.

Native Perennials. Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. Sinclair Adam, Penn State Trial Gardens Director leads this talk for Lititz Garden Club. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Pennsylvania’s Big Trees: Who They Are, Where They Are and Why They are Important. Thursday, May 4, 7-8 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores giant trees. $15. Register online.

Mother’s Day Floral workshop. Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a seasonal floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Full Moon Walk: Flower Moon. Friday, May 5, 8:30-9:30 p.m. In this walk from Lancaster County Parks, learn about plants and nature along wildflower trail after dark. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion 21. For all ages. $2 per person. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Thursday, May 4.

Manheim Central Ag Greenhouse plant sale. Friday, May 5, 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon. The sale is at Manheim Farm Show’s exhibition hall, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim and continues Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Check plant availability at Facebook or Instagram.

Lancaster County Master Gardener plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon at Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

Lebanon County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon. at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn.

Chester County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. at East Bradford Township building, 676 Copeland School Road, West Chester.

Horn Farm Center plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the center, Hellam, York County.

Home Gardening Series: Spotted Lanternfly and What You Need to Know Now. Saturday, May 6, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension (in two parts), learn how to identify spotted lanternflies and how to prevent an infestation. Free. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies. Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores late-spring plants. $25. Register online.

Whimsical Wooden Purse Planter Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a patio planter for mom at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Bundle Dyeing and Dye Garden Prep Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to dye with fresh and dried flowers plus prepping a dye garden. $115. Register online.

Kid’s Mother’s Day Basket Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 2-3 p.m. Create a gift basket with blooming plants for mom at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $15. For children age 3 and older. Register online.

May Foraging Walk. Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.