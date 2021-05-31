The biggest indoor flower show in the world has moved the party outside for the first time in its nearly 200-year history.

Under the theme “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece,” the Philadelphia Flower Show will have dozens of large-scale horticulture displays blooming across 15 acres. There will also be potting parties, a butterfly experience, plant and floral competitions and vendors for the big event from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, Philadelphia.

When: Saturday, June 5-Sunday, June 13. Tickets are split into morning entry (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and afternoon entry (2-7 p.m.) June 5, the sessions are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Early morning tickets, including a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public are also an option.

Information: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800.

What about masks? The show will follow Philadelphia’s newest mask rules. Fully-vaccinated people are recommended but not required to wear masks outdoors and required to wear masks indoors. People who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking.