“With this year’s Flower Show theme of ‘In Full Bloom,’ we are aiming to build on the ‘wow factor’ of previous years and deliver a truly immersive, engaging, and highly unique experience for our visitors that will both thrill and inspire,” said Sam Lemheney, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Chief of Shows and Events.
The 2021 show brought complaints about long lines, so-so food and water shortages. This year’s show will have a new food bazaar with shade. There’s also a new play area for kids.
Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, Philadelphia.
When: Saturday, June 11-Sunday, June 19. The show is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, show hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets:Tickets for specific dates are $45 for adults, $30 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets for any day are $5 more. Early morning tickets, including a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public are also an option. There’s a preview party, 6-10 p.m., June 10 ($500). An after-hours party is 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18 ($75).
Extras: Make a fresh floral crown, dried floral arrangement, botanical jewelry or blend your own custom-scented candle in Artisan Row ($20-$25 per craft). Step into a butterfly room ($5). Make a planter ($10). Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be free activities for families.
What about COVID? The show moved outdoors for a second year to deal with the challenges and uncertainty of the pandemic. PHS will work closely with health officials and share updated guidance online.
Here's a look at the 2022 show:
Olmstead Pavilion in FDR Park was filled with flowers for the Philadelphia Flower Show.
This design at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show has grasses surrounding a gathering space with a spectrum of hand-dyed ribbons floating overhead. David Rubin Land Collective's creation shows human communities, like plant communities, are more resilient when diverse.
At the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, Susan Cohan Garden designed this restful space inspired by the multiple roles women have played during the pandemic. The design team imagined this garden as a room of one's own, a space Virginia Woolf wrote about nearly a century ago.
The American Swedish Historical Museum is open during the Philadelphia Flower Show and has several flower show categories, including one where artists were asked to create a design inspired by a Swedish artist and only use dried plant material. Wendy Fox's arrangement, made from a fan palm, flax, bunnytail grass and other materials, won first place.
Best in Show at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show went to Mark Cook Landscaping and Contracting with this design that has a serene water feature surrounded by entangled branches.
Auburn University's landscape architecture program created a design which framed views of plants and Effie Lee Newsome's poetry at the Philadelphia Flower Show.
Abby Egan and Roberta Kremer won first place in the doorway design contest at the Philadelphia Flower Show 2022. Their design was inspired by a party for Christmas in July.
A scadoxus multiflorus, commonly called blood lily, won second place in the bulb category at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show.
This tablescape entry for the Philadelphia Flower Show was made by New Jersey gardeners for a brunch where fresh fruit, vegetables, herbal tonics were served among flowers.