A pandemic pushed the Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors last time for the first time in nearly two centuries.

The 2022 show again blooms outdoors in June at FDR Park. Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s flower show will be June 11-19 with the theme “In Full Bloom.”

This marks the second year the show moved outdoors from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and shifted from late winter to June. It's still the largest and longest-running gardening event.

“The decision to host the 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors was based on the continuing evolution and uncertainty of COVID-19,” says Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows and Events. “‘In Full Bloom’ is PHS’s celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times. We hope that by sharing the hope and healing that nature and gardening bring, it will inspire people to look towards a brilliant future.”

(Lemheney started his horticultural career as a child helping his grandfather tend to plants at Dutch Wonderland.)

The 2021 show brought complaints about long lines, so-so food and water shortages.

Organizers are planning “upgrades and enhancements,” including parking, transportation, ticketing and design.

The 2021 flower show had big installations, including one that was up for the first three days. Jeff Leatham’s “Habitat” had columns of purple and orange snaking up the Olmsted Pavilion. Inside swayed strands of orchids. Details haven’t been shared about the displays for the 2022 show.

