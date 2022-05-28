The Philadelphia Flower Show will bloom outdoors again for the second time in its nearly 200-year history.

Starting June 11, FDR Park in South Philadelphia will be filled with horticultural displays from towering to tiny. In between will be dozens of gardens showing what can be done in a small space.

Living showpieces include an aromatherapeutic floral tunnel, a dance club made from flowers and a giant flower sculpture made from mushrooms.

“With this year’s Flower Show theme of ‘In Full Bloom,’ we are aiming to build on the ‘wow factor’ of previous years and deliver a truly immersive, engaging, and highly unique experience for our visitors that will both thrill and inspire,” said Sam Lemheney, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Chief of Shows and Events.

(Lemheney started his horticultural career as a child helping his grandfather tend to plants at Dutch Wonderland.)

The 2021 show brought complaints about long lines, so-so food and water shortages. This year’s show will have a new food bazaar with shade. There’s also a new play area for kids.

Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, Philadelphia.

When: Saturday, June 11-Sunday, June 19. The show is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, show hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets for specific dates are $45 for adults, $30 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets for any day are $5 more. Early morning tickets, including a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public are also an option. There’s a preview party, 6-10 p.m., June 10 ($500). An after-hours party is 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18 ($75).

Information: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800.

Extras: Make a fresh floral crown, dried floral arrangement, botanical jewelry or blend your own custom-scented candle in Artisan Row ($20-$25 per craft). Step into a butterfly room ($5). Make a planter ($10). Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be free activities for families.

What about COVID? The show moved outdoors for a second year to deal with the challenges and uncertainty of the pandemic. PHS will work closely with health officials and share updated guidance online.

