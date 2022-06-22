Swap the sunscreen for snow boots when planning for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show.

After two years outdoors, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s big show will move back indoors and in March.

The plant-focused nonprofit shared the news Tuesday, just after the doors closed on the 2022 show in Philadelphia’s FDR Park.

Next year’s show will be March 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, from March 4-12,” says Sam Lemheney, the society’s chief of shows. “After two monumental years of producing the Flower Show outdoors, our return to this venue brings us back to our indoor home and the ability to create a colorful and fragrant beginning to the spring season.”

The show has towering horticultural displays as well as judged competitions usually at the end of winter. During the pandemic, the event moved outdoors and in June.

This year’s theme was “In Full Bloom.” There’s no word yet on a theme for the 2023 show.