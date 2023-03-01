Starting Saturday, the Philadelphia Flower Show blooms indoors, a winter oasis of plants.

The show’s already the largest and longest running flower show in the country. This year’s show will have the largest garden displays yet, including a floral disco and a scene made by Black Girl Florists. Another garden’s inspired by the strength of Iranian women in the face of oppression and one’s a tribute to children facing war in Ukraine.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society continued its big show outdoors in June for two years during the pandemic. This year, designers are creating immersive experiences indoors, says Seth Pearsoll, PHS Creative Director.

“Every exhibitor is creating a unique, spectacular interpretation of the ‘Garden Electric’ theme, filled with bold color and interesting design elements that will really captivate our guests while the promenade-style path ensures that all visitors can closely enjoy these stunning works of art,” he says.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12. Also, Friday, March 3, the show is open for members only from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets: $43.50 for adults, $30 for students ages 18-24 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets are valid for one visit any day of the show. Early morning tickets with a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public are also an option for $110. An after-hours party is 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 ($75).

Information: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800.

Extras: Make a fresh floral crown, dried floral arrangement, botanical jewelry, succulent terrarium, floral handbag or blend your own custom-scented candle ($20-$25 per craft). Step into a butterfly room ($5). Make a floral arrangement ($40, includes lunch). Make a planter ($10). Friday, March 10, 5-8 p.m., bring your dog. Sunday, March 12, there will be free activities for families.

What about COVID? The show moved outdoors for two years during the pandemic. PHS will follow the health and safety guidelines of Philadelphia’s Department of Health.

More from home and garden