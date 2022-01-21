The dates may have changed.

You may need to wear a mask.

But some garden and home shows in the region will return in-person in 2022 after a break during the pandemic.

Here’s more about shows in and around Lancaster County.

Suburban Pennsylvania Home Show: The show’s on

This show features remodeling, landscaping and decorating companies at Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22. Tickets are $10 at the door or free with online registration at lancasterhomeshow.com.

For the Love of Orchids: The show’s on

After a year break, this annual orchid show hosted by Susquehanna Orchid Society returns to Hershey Gardens, Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orchid groups from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. will bring more than 1,000 orchids, including rare species and unique hybrids. In addition, vendors will sell orchids.

Admission to the orchid show is free with admission to the Hershey Gardens conservatory. Masks are required.

More information: susquehannaorchid.org

Philadelphia Flower Show: postponed and outdoors

The biggest indoor flower show in the world (and the longest-running) will move outdoors for the second year in a row. Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will bring the flower show to FDR Park in South Philadelphia June 11-19 with the theme “In Full Bloom.”

Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets for any-day entry are $5 extra. This year’s tickets are good for the entire day but re-entries are not allowed.

Last year, the show followed the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

More information: phsonline.org

Pennsylvania Home & Garden Design Expo: The show’s on

After a year break, this show, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg, is back March 3-6 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

More information: harrisburgbuilders.com

BIA Spring Home Show: canceled

The spring home show from the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County is not happening in 2022. The trade group wasn’t able to get enough participation from members who are busy building, says executive officer Karen Watkins. For the future of the show, the group’s exploring options to promote member companies.

More information: lancasterbuilders.org/home-show

GardenWise: The (virtual) show’s on

This day of gardening talks from Penn State Master Gardeners of York County is now virtual. GardenWise is Saturday, March 12 with sessions on green mulch, climate change and gardening, pollinators, invasive plants and a closer look at soil. Tickets are $15.

More information: Registration information will be available online in late January. The county extension office is 717-840-7408.

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival: The show’s on

This herb festival held at York Expo Center is back, Friday, April 8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 9 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The show has speakers, workshops and plant-related vendors. Tickets are $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Featured speaker Denise Schreiber will talk about edible flowers. Sign up for a workshop to make an herb basket ($25), make an herb planter ($25), make a succulent wreath ($25), make a succulent and sedum planter ($22), create a solar light ($10) and join a honey tasting ($20).

More information: paherbfest.com

Garden Symposium: The (virtual) show’s on

This day of gardening talks from Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County will be virtual, Saturday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Formerly known as the Shirley R. Wagner Garden Symposium, 2022 topics include small gardens, container gardens and pest-free gardens. Tickets are $30.

More information: Registration information soon will be available online. The county extension office is 717-394-6851.

Pennsylvania Garden Show of York: Not happening

This show at York Expo Center ended its run in 2020.

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival: The show's on

Habitat MT will host the 2022 festival, Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manheim Township's Overlook Park, near the library. This year's festival will have speakers (which will be announced in February) and native plant vendors.

More information: habitatmt.wordpress.com

Perennial Plant Association National Symposium: The show’s on

The Perennial Plant Association planned to hold its national symposium in Lancaster in 2020 with speakers and regional tours. That event was canceled as well as the 2021 symposium. The 2022 conference is scheduled for Aug. 1-5 at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. There’s also a one-day option to attend Aug. 1, a day geared to home gardeners.

More information: Registration and a schedule will be posted online in mid-February at perennialplant.org.