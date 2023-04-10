Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of Thursday, April 6.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers can be found throughout Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.

This weekend (April 8-9) is expected to be the peak for spring wildflowers at Shenks Ferry. Spring beauties , Virginia bluebells , trillium and Dutchman's breeches are blooming along with phlox , trout lilies , blue cohosh , cutleaf toothwort , mayapple and saxifrage .

, , and are blooming along with , , , , and . At Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster, Virginia bluebells are blooming, along with spring beauties , Dutchman's breeches and trout lilies . Next up are mayapples .

are blooming, along with , and . Next up are . The new Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in Hellam Township, York County, has a similar mix of wildflowers as Shenks Ferry but not as dense. Mayapples are emerging as well as fumewort.

Lancaster County Central Park (update March 29)

Look for flowers, such as bloodroot, spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches and cutleaf toothwort along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock. Next up is blue cohosh.