Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of Thursday, April 6.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

  • Wildflowers can be found throughout Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.
  • This weekend (April 8-9) is expected to be the peak for spring wildflowers at Shenks Ferry. Spring beauties, Virginia bluebells, trillium and Dutchman's breeches are blooming along with phlox, trout lilies, blue cohosh, cutleaf toothwort, mayapple and saxifrage.
  • At Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster, Virginia bluebells are blooming, along with spring beauties, Dutchman's breeches and trout lilies. Next up are mayapples.
  • The new Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in Hellam Township, York County, has a similar mix of wildflowers as Shenks Ferry but not as dense. Mayapples are emerging as well as fumewort.

Hershey Gardens 

  • Daffodils
  • Weeping Higan cherry
  • Yoshino cherry
  • Magnolia
  • Siberian squill
  • P.J.M. rhododendron
  • Spire Cherry
  • Autumn Higan cherry
  • Hyacinth
  • Lenten rose
  • Serviceberry
  • Virginia bluebells

Longwood Gardens

  • Weeping Cherry
  • Yoshino Cherry
  • Fosteriana Tulip
  • African Daisy
  • Greek Anemone
  • Woods Tulip
  • Virginia Bluebells
  • Summer Snowflake
  • Checkered-lily
  • Fragrant Winter-hazel
  • Double Daffodil
  • Saucer Magnolia
  • Bloodroot
  • Hyacinth
  • Rue-anemone

Lancaster County Central Park (update March 29)

  • Look for flowers, such as bloodroot, spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches and cutleaf toothwort along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock. Next up is blue cohosh.

