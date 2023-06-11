Keystone Custom Homes converted a walk-in closet in its Parade home at 1043 Bluegrass Road, Lancaster, into a children’s playhouse, complete with a dollhouse facade, active wall sconces and interior lighting. Regional sales manager Mike Klaips says it satisfies “every child’s wish for a fantasy playhouse.”
A window bench with storage, flanked by custom shelving, creates this peaceful spot for reading, thinking or just enjoying the view from the second-story loft of this Landmark Homes Parade entry at 30 Grand Summit Drive, Annville, in the builder’s 55-plus Winding Creek community.
A scullery is a smaller kitchen or room used for washing dishes and other dirty household work. Pine Hill Building Co. has this scullery and a walk-in pantry tucked conveniently behind the kitchen of its Parade entry in Lititz, a custom home at 1014 Valley Crossing Drive.
Alden Homes has featured built-in dog crates in some of its past Parade Homes. For this year’s entry at 1417 Barrington Drive, Mount Joy, the builder created a cozy getaway in the space under the stairs, complete with dimmable lights and room for a dog bed when Fido wants some alone time.
Keystone Custom Homes
Landmark Homes
Custom closet systems that maximize storage are featured in several Parade of Homes entries this year, including this one by TK Building and Design at 3409 River Road, Conestoga.
While our lives have returned to normal in many ways since COVID-19 first entered our vocabulary over three years ago, lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic continue to influence home design, local builders say.
One aspect of that is the growing popularity of what Laura Leonard, activities director for Landmark Homes, refers to as “creative spaces.” It’s an umbrella term that covers a multitude of features that reflect a clever and practical use of space, such as hidden pantries, alcoves under the stairs for pantries or shelving, pocket offices, custom shelving, and dog grooming and feeding areas.
“I think that people have spent so much more time in their homes the last few years, that this gives it more organization (being that spaces may have more than one use),” Leonard writes in an email.
You'll find some of these creative spaces in this year's Parade of Homes, which runs from June 17-25.
One of Landmark’s Parade of Homes entries in Annville includes a custom window bench, Leonard says. Several other models not on the Parade tour feature custom shelving and even a hidden basement pantry.
415 Mayapple Drive, Annville
Garman Builders
$369,990
Wallpaper in family room ∙ farmhouse trim in dining and staircase ∙ hardwood throughout the first floor ∙ shiplap with accent paint in powder room ∙ high-end accent tile in owner's bath ∙ modern lighting throughout
Open floor plan for functional living ∙ great room with gas fireplace ∙ main-floor owner’s suite and bathroom with spacious vanity, double sinks, ceramic tile floor and shower ∙ kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and island with seating for four ∙ full unfinished basement with Superior walls ∙ rear patio overlooking Crossgates Golf Course
First-floor living ∙ no mow, no snow ∙ open floor plan ∙ dramatic high ceilings with transom windows ∙ large owner's bedroom with huge walk-in closet ∙ spacious owner's bath with tile shower ∙ den leading to composite deck with aluminum railing ∙ walk-out basement with 8-by-8-foot brick patio ∙ Home not for sale
Inviting playroom to inspire creativity ∙ secluded second-floor nook with oversized windows ∙ steel accent wall in laundry room ∙ owner's suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets and owner's bath ∙ kitchen featuring custom cabinetry with combination of light and dark stains as well as pullout LeMans shelves in corner cabinet ∙ walk-in pantry
Hardwood throughout first floor ∙ accent trim and wallpaper in the powder room ∙ painted trim in the study ∙ crisp white shiplap backsplash in kitchen ∙ stone paneled fireplace ∙ polished chrome lighting throughout ∙ accent paint in bedrooms
Large open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout ∙ kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry ∙ gas fireplace with shiplap surround ∙ first-floor office ∙ second-floor loft ∙ custom-built bench and coat hooks in mudroom ∙ Superior walls ∙ daylight walk-out basement with patio ∙ Azek deck overlooking country farmland
Two-car garage with mudroom entry ∙ vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas ∙ sunny dining area with access to a screened-in deck ∙ kitchen and great room share a cathedral ceiling ∙ stone fireplace in great room ∙ kitchen with upgraded appliances and cabinetry, quartz countertops and tile backsplash ∙ owner’s suite with private bath, tile shower, spacious closet
Hardwood throughout first floor ∙ high-end cabinetry in kitchen and baths ∙ bright quartz countertops with coordinating backsplash in kitchen ∙ upgraded shower tile and flooring in owner's bath ∙ quartz vanity countertop in owner's bath ∙ luxury vinyl tile in secondary baths ∙ brushed nickel lighting throughout the home ∙ farmhouse wainscoting in owner's bedroom
Four bedrooms, two full baths and three half baths ∙ 9-foot first-floor ceilings ∙ modern farmhouse-style trim throughout ∙ custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-in pantry ∙ finished basement with custom bar ∙ custom walk-in tile shower in master bath ∙ gas fireplace with shiplap and wood mantel ∙ modern rustic exterior elements ∙ spacious rear patio
Primary suite with cathedral ceiling and grand double-door entry ∙ retreat primary bath with soaking tub and tiled shower ∙ entertainer kitchen with chimney hood ∙ electric fireplace with stone surround ∙ Craftsman wainscoting in dining room ∙ 9-by-16-foot synthetic deck overlooking country views ∙ mudroom entry with built-ins ∙ two-story foyer
Two-car, rear-load garage with mudroom entry ∙ great room warmed by fireplace with stone surround ∙ hardwood flooring ∙ kitchen with spacious pantry, upgraded appliances, quartz countertops, large island ∙ private study ∙ owner’s suite with two spacious closets, a tile shower, freestanding tub and two vanities ∙ two bedrooms, full bath and loft on second floor
Formal dining room, living room, private study ∙ kitchen with upgraded appliances and cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast nook ∙ sliding glass doors off kitchen to screened-in porch ∙ butler’s pantry ∙ gas fireplace in great room with shiplap and stone surround ∙ rec room on second floor ∙ owner’s suite bathroom with tile shower, two vanities, freestanding tub
Open concept first-floor living with crown molding ∙ custom-designed kitchen with quartz counters and a walk-in pantry ∙ wine/cocktail bar ∙ stained wood beams ∙ gas fireplace with black shiplap surround ∙ 9-foot first-floor walls ∙ custom tile walk-in shower with double vanity in owner’s suite ∙ built-in bench and cubbies in mudroom ∙ two-zone HVAC system
Natural stone exterior and wraparound porch ∙ two-story family room with wall of windows, floor-to-ceiling trim and coffered ceilings ∙ library nook with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves ∙ butler's pantry with prep sink, wine rack and walk-in pantry ∙ owner’s suite with ensuite Venetian bath ∙ finished basement with café/bar, painted brick accent wall and walkout to extended patio
Formal dining room with wood beams ∙ two-story great room with stone fireplace ∙ kitchen with wood beam detail, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large island and pantry ∙ breakfast area with access to screened-in deck ∙ first-floor owner’s suite ∙ finished lower-level flex room ∙ private study with French doors and cathedral ceiling ∙ three-car, side-load garage with mudroom entry
Natural stone exterior and arched double-door entry ∙ two-story family room with two-way fireplace ∙ open dining room featuring chevron trim accent wall ∙ study with two-way fireplace on painted brick accent wall and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves ∙ owner’s suite with walkout to private deck ∙ finished walkout basement with café/bar and reclaimed wood plank wall
One-floor living with vaulted ceiling and stained beams in kitchen and family room ∙ kitchen with quartzite countertops and upscale appliances ∙ finished lower level with exercise room, wet bar and family room ∙ conservatory with glass panels separating from main living area ∙ oversized screened-in deck ∙ scullery and walk-in pantry conveniently tucked behind the Kitchen
Screened-in rear porch with wood-burning fireplace ∙ stone fireplace in great room ∙ wood ceiling detail in great room and foyer ∙ wall accents in powder room, office and owner's bathroom ∙ zero-entry shower in owner's bathroom ∙ custom cabinetry throughout, including walnut island and hutch ∙ breakfast nook with natural light and farmland views
This year’s Parade entry from Lancaster-based TK Building and Design includes two custom closet systems, a large pantry and built-ins around the fireplace, says interior designer Amy Sensenig.
“We are definitely seeing a trend of utilizing any space possible for usable space, whether that’s sneaking extra storage somewhere or creating a small room for an office or play area,” Sensenig says.
Pine Hill Building Co.’s custom home on this year’s Parade features a scullery — a sort of hidden second kitchen — and custom closet shelving. But sales manager Nicole Enck notes the builder has also done several pocket offices for clients.
“Pocket offices are a big hit due to the amount of people who are still working from home — especially when both homeowners need office space,” Enck writes. “We had one behind the master bedroom closet to ensure there was silence!”
For Keystone Custom Homes, that creative office space comes in the form of a command center that often serves as a secondary office, especially in homes that need to support two people working from home, writes regional sales manager Mike Klaips in an email.
“Our command centers are office nooks within the home that provide an area where a Zoom meeting can be held or administrative tasks can be accomplished with privacy from the family but also while maintaining an eye or an ear on the household,” Klaips says.
Other spaces popping up in homes by Keystone include window seats that offer a quiet retreat for reading or mental restoration and office/homework nooks on stairway landings or at the end of second-floor hallways, Klaips says.
Leonard, of Landmark Homes, says these creative spaces are not only practical but they also give homes a little bit of the owner’s personality.
Bill Martin, architectural designer and new home sales consultant for Alden Homes, would agree. Creative use of space is a trademark for the builder, and Martin has used otherwise wasted space beneath the stairs to house everything from floating desks to reading nooks in past Parade homes.
“My philosophy is: A home is a feeling and it should make you happy, and not because it’s a new home or a new space but because it was personalized to you,” he says.