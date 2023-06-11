While our lives have returned to normal in many ways since COVID-19 first entered our vocabulary over three years ago, lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic continue to influence home design, local builders say.

One aspect of that is the growing popularity of what Laura Leonard, activities director for Landmark Homes, refers to as “creative spaces.” It’s an umbrella term that covers a multitude of features that reflect a clever and practical use of space, such as hidden pantries, alcoves under the stairs for pantries or shelving, pocket offices, custom shelving, and dog grooming and feeding areas.

“I think that people have spent so much more time in their homes the last few years, that this gives it more organization (being that spaces may have more than one use),” Leonard writes in an email.

You'll find some of these creative spaces in this year's Parade of Homes, which runs from June 17-25.

One of Landmark’s Parade of Homes entries in Annville includes a custom window bench, Leonard says. Several other models not on the Parade tour feature custom shelving and even a hidden basement pantry.

This year’s Parade entry from Lancaster-based TK Building and Design includes two custom closet systems, a large pantry and built-ins around the fireplace, says interior designer Amy Sensenig.

“We are definitely seeing a trend of utilizing any space possible for usable space, whether that’s sneaking extra storage somewhere or creating a small room for an office or play area,” Sensenig says.

Pine Hill Building Co.’s custom home on this year’s Parade features a scullery — a sort of hidden second kitchen — and custom closet shelving. But sales manager Nicole Enck notes the builder has also done several pocket offices for clients.

“Pocket offices are a big hit due to the amount of people who are still working from home — especially when both homeowners need office space,” Enck writes. “We had one behind the master bedroom closet to ensure there was silence!”

For Keystone Custom Homes, that creative office space comes in the form of a command center that often serves as a secondary office, especially in homes that need to support two people working from home, writes regional sales manager Mike Klaips in an email.

“Our command centers are office nooks within the home that provide an area where a Zoom meeting can be held or administrative tasks can be accomplished with privacy from the family but also while maintaining an eye or an ear on the household,” Klaips says.

Other spaces popping up in homes by Keystone include window seats that offer a quiet retreat for reading or mental restoration and office/homework nooks on stairway landings or at the end of second-floor hallways, Klaips says.

Leonard, of Landmark Homes, says these creative spaces are not only practical but they also give homes a little bit of the owner’s personality.

Bill Martin, architectural designer and new home sales consultant for Alden Homes, would agree. Creative use of space is a trademark for the builder, and Martin has used otherwise wasted space beneath the stairs to house everything from floating desks to reading nooks in past Parade homes.

“My philosophy is: A home is a feeling and it should make you happy, and not because it’s a new home or a new space but because it was personalized to you,” he says.