Gwen Johnson’s latest quilt starts with an eight-point star in brown, slate blue and a neutral pastel.

Triangles come next and to finish, she surrounds the block with a frame of blue and brown.

Johnson loves quilting, yet sometimes, working with fabric can be so difficult.

“Maybe it will be better with paint,” she says as she dries her barn quilt in front of a fan.

At the Lancaster Quilt Show, Johnson took a binding class and a barn quilt class. She learned both techniques and learned yes, paint can be a bit more forgiving than fabric.

Fabric, thread and yarn ruled at the 2023 quilt show but some quilters painted their patterns at two sold-out barn quilt classes. Barn quilts are a way to explore yet another type of quilting. Bonus: because no bed’s required, it’s a new way to decorate with quilts, even outdoors.

“People can only use so many quilts,” Johnson says.

No sewing required

At the 32nd quilt show, sewers could sign up for classes to learn how to make a rainbow dahlia quilt and a drunkard’s path quilt. There were sessions on how to hand applique and how to English paper piece.

Not every person at the show sews, says Cindy Turnbow, one of the event’s organizers, so there are handwork classes as well. A barn quilt class appeals to people who sew and those who don’t.

Another plus: Instead of bringing home another “UFO” (unfinished object), the barn quilt painters wrapped up their pieces in a three-hour class.

Painting and patience

To lead the class, Turnbow and her team found Heather Blokzyl of Flying Fox Barn Quilts online. Blokzyl makes barn quilts in Towanda, Bradford County, and teaches classes.

“Barn quilting has nothing to do with how well you can paint, but how well you can tape,” she tells her Saturday morning class at Wyndham Host Resort and Convention Center.

By the time they showed up on a humid, rainy morning, Blokzyl’s already framed sections of each plywood square with blue tape. Her students pick their colors and brush a thick layer of their first color acrylic paint. They remove the tape and find a fan or a blow dryer.

“It’s all about patience,” Blokzyl says. “Just like regular quilting, you don’t see it until the end.”

Beauty from a distance

These “quilts” are 2-feet-by-2-feet. Blokzyl’s largest quilts, 8-feet-by-8-feet, use the same materials. The biggest signs hang outside, so she often adds a protective coat of polyurethane.

When some of the students peel off their tape, paint has bled underneath, leaving a less-than-crisp line. Blokzyl reassures her class.

“Barn quilts are meant to be 10-foot-ers,” she says. “From 10-feet-away they look marvelous.”

Blokzyl made her first barn quilt for her in-laws a decade ago. People asked for more and painting was a way to connect with her long-ago dream of becoming an art teacher. Since then, she paints barn quilts outside of her career in talent development at an architectural firm.

Barn quilts are art yet outside the traditional forms and often outdoors.

“Because it’s outside, it’s not something you have to be uber-delicate about,” Blokzyl says. “People think they’re beautiful. It feels old-school but very fresh and new.”

Her barn quilts can be as elaborate as a 100-color dahlia painted in her carport. People ask for memorial quilts with names or paw prints in the border. Sunflowers and patriotic colors are high on her request list.

Outdoor quilts

Quilt Show students picked from four patterns, including stars and a square in a square. They had time in the three-hour class to paint up to four colors.

Linda Martin picked an eight-point star pattern and debated which bold colors would look best on her husband’s yellow man cave shed at their home in Red Lion, York County. She started with purple.

“I’m a quilter so that obviously makes me biased,” she says. “I thought it was neat to decorate a house or a barn or any wall with a quilt. This is something you can leave out.”

Once their quilts are dry, the students tape the next part of the pattern. Rubbing a wooden spoon on the tape helps prevent leaks. Then it’s paint, dry, tape, repeat until the quilts are finished.

Martin added turquoise, then yellow and finished with white. The board splintered a bit when she removed some the tape. That’s something Blokzyl’s noticed with plywood quality during the pandemic. A few touch-ups fix that.

Neighborly art

One group of friends made quilts mirroring the patches on their matching aprons. They’ve gone on barn quilt tours and wanted to make their own. They’re considering organizing their own barn quilt class. A few shared the same star design but picked different colors.

Cheryl Flanagan was the wild card in the group with her diamond-shaped pattern she painted white with green and brown accents. In the center, she placed a stencil of three bears and started coloring with a black marker. She plans to hang her quilt at her home, Three Bears Farm, in Hinton, West Virginia.

These friends from three towns in two states share the class and share laughs. Each quilt is their own artistic expression and will beautify their homes. The quilts are so visible, they’re social, especially in areas rural enough there are no next-door neighbors,

After the show, only Flanagan’s quilt was headed for a barn. These bright signs went to sheds, patios and garages. Inside, they were destined to decorate living rooms, bathrooms and, naturally, sewing rooms.