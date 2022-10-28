Holly Reynolds decided to go all in on arches at a Grant Street abode.

She and her husband, Anthony — with whom she owns Harmony Redesign Co. — renovated and sold that circa-1837 Lancaster town home two years ago. They incorporated arched mirrors, an arched shower panel, arches on molding, a headboard with arches and arches on wallpaper and tile.

Holly had to hunt for those components back in 2020. Today she can’t turn a corner without seeing an arched mirror for sale. And Anthony is getting a lot of calls to convert linear door frames to arches.

“Trends come back around,” he says. “And then they just hit hard. Everyone’s involved and everyone wants to be part of it.”

Arches are a “structural manifestation” of what designers see happening with the next evolution of nature-inspired design, says Carol Miller, spokeswoman for York Wallcoverings. That York-based company last year released a peel-and-stick print called Architectural Arches.

“Curves, arches and natural materials such as plaster, stucco and adobe inspire the softened edges, pastels and earth tones that go hand in hand with a desire for soothing spaces that are closer to nature and are more sustainable,” Miller says.

That line of thought meshes with some of Holly Reynolds’ selections for a more recent project on West Chestnut Street where she focused largely on organic materials. Example: two bathroom mirrors she picked to go under globe light fixtures.

“I remember thinking that an arch ... under those globes was going to be a lot less harsh than if we did a straight-line mirror there,” she says. “But truthfully, I picked those mirrors not necessarily for the arched look, but because they were made of something with a rattan type feel. And they matched the vanity perfectly.”

When her husband converts straight-edge entryways into arches, taking measurements is followed by math. Radius. Diameter. All those geometry class flashbacks.

“I basically just put it into an arch calculator, and it spits out the numbers,” says Anthony, who cuts the resulting design out of plywood and creates the front and back of an arched sandwich that he fills in with blocks. Most of the time that’s finished with drywall.

Proceed with caution

Adding arches won’t work well everywhere.

“If you have a modern, straight-line house that’s kind of builder grade and you just throw in an arch, it might feel out of place,” Anthony says. “If you wanted to start toying around with the idea of adding arches then you could start with something that’s not a structural element. Wallpaper, tile ... simple things like that, where you can add an arch and if it doesn’t work you take it down.”

The internet offers related cautionary tales. Sarah Gibson, a Utah-based designer and creator of the blog Room for Tuesday, last year did a post called “Our Arch and Why It Was the Wrong Move.”

She wrote how one of the reasons she bought her home was because her husband, Emmett, told her he’d turn its 1990s chamfered openings into arches. First up was the one going into the kitchen.

“Before the kitchen was even finished, I knew I messed up. After spending $1,500 on the arch millwork ... and seeing Emmett super pleased with his beautiful installation, I tried to love it,” she wrote. “I thought once we moved our things into the kitchen and I styled it, things would feel so much better. Spoiler alert — they didn’t.”

Arches aren’t a match for her builder-grade colonial home given that colonials are known for symmetry and 90-degree corners, she wrote, adding that “even designers make mistakes every once in a while or get distracted by a trend.”

Arches in Lancaster County

Assorted arches large and small can be spotted in several Lancaster County Airbnb listings. A large gray arch, potentially painted on a light wall, frames a television in a Gordonville rental. Huge arched windows and several bricked and tiled arches appear throughout a listing for Hilltop Mansion in Paradise. There’s even a Tuscan-esque painting of water and arches above the stove there.

Bedroom arches stand out in a listing for REO Suites, which are short-term rentals above REO Manheim Marketplace. Those were originally built as luxury apartments over what was once a car dealership, says Suzanne Reiley, who with her husband, Barney, developed the Marketplace.

“The building was built in 1937 and that was the architecture style at the time, so we just went with it,” she says. “We made no renovations to the upstairs. They (the arches) are original. The king beds just luckily fit right in.”

More massive-scale arches installed in Lancaster County in the 1930s can be found on the Safe Harbor Dam. Standing at the base of that dam looking up at huge arched windows spanning the Susquehanna River, it’s hard not to think about the Roman aqueducts that embody the arch’s architectural power. Ancient Romans are credited as the first to fully tap into the potential of the arch, even though examples of arches appeared long before in Mesopotamian structures.

As Bill Nye the Science Guy points out during his special on architecture: “Arches leave big open spaces in buildings because they don’t need any columns holding them up. The weight of everything above the arch gets carried by the outside wall.”

They worked their way into Lancaster County when various architectural styles hit the scene. They are, for example, part of the Italian Renaissance Revival style, which emerged in 1890, wrote architect Gregory J. Scott in a column for LNP | LancasterOnline this year. Lancaster has many examples including the Stevens Girls High School, the Griest Building and the Edenson Mansion, Scott wrote.

Other arches — on grand homes and public buildings like the circa-1924 George Ross Elementary School — entered the scene along with the Spanish Revival style, Scott wrote.

Anthony Reynolds says interior arches that were big in homes in the 1960s and 1970s were phased out until the 1990s, when they started showing up in some higher-end homes.

“In the 2000s, 2010s that kind of faded away,” he says. “Now the trend is coming back around. Some of it, for me, is that it visually draws your attention to the high ceilings and makes rooms feel more spacious than they really are.”

And they make sense especially in many city homes, says Anthony, noting an abundance of transom windows and brick arches in alleyways between buildings.

“They’re part of that old character and charm of Lancaster city,” he says. “Some people are renovating (homes) and eliminating all of that charm. Arches bring in that charm and that feel of elegance.”