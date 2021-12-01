Not sure what type of tree to get this holiday season? Here's a look at eight popular varieties and why they may or may not be a good fit for your home, courtesy of Jerel Frey of Frey's Greenhouse in Lancaster and Randy Hunt of Hunt's Christmas Tree Farm in Millersville.

Blue spruce

Blue spruce is a Rocky Mountain native known for its frosted blue tone. This very full variety has strong branches that can hold even the heaviest ornaments. However, the 1 ½- to 2-inch-long needles are very sharp, truly living up to the word “needle.” The sharp needles can have the advantage of keeping pets away from the tree.

Canaan fir

Canaan fir is similar to the balsam fir and is a newer variety. The tree has a very dense triangle shape that is perfect for a Christmas tree. The needles are short and bluish green. They tend to curve upward, which helps to hold ornaments. Canaan fir is a good choice for needle retention.

Concolor fir

Another West Coast and Rocky Mountain native, the concolor fir is also known as the white fir. One of the best things about the concolor fir is its citrus scent that isn’t as strong as some evergreens. The color is blueish green, with a full shape and long soft needles that measure as long as 3 inches. They have an elegant appearance and are excellent for showcasing lots of ornaments.

Douglas fir

Douglas firs are native to the West Coast of the United States and are nice full trees with moderately strong branches. They will hold most ornaments but are not as strong as other varieties. Douglas fir needles are around 1 1/2 inches long and soft to the touch. The color is a dark green, and they are very popular for wreaths.

Fraser fir

This variety is native to the Appalachian Mountains along the East Coast. They have very soft, short needles that are not sharp. The strong branches are great for holding heavy ornaments. The Fraser fir has a traditional pine scent and the color is a deep bluish-green.

Korean fir

Korean firs are newcomers to Pennsylvania tree farms, but they have several features that make them popular. The dark-green needles have silvery undersides, which offer a depth of contrasting color. Branches are strong, with short, soft needles that offer excellent needle retention. Plus, they can hold heavier ornaments.

Norway spruce

Looking for a Christmas tree with star power? The Norway spruce was chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020, thanks to its shapely appearance and short, dense, dark-green needles. The branches are strong and slant upward making them one of the best for holding heavy ornaments. Needle retention is not good and it needs lots of watering to keep it fresh.

White pine

The White pine is a popular Southern variety, known for its long, soft green needles. The evergreen scent is sweet and very Christmasy. Foliage is very dense, giving it an appearance that lends itself well to swags and wreaths. White pine is no superstar when it comes to weight lifting. It’s best to use lighter ornaments since the branches are not very strong and ornaments tend to fall off them or weigh them down.