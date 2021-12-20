Meet some of the tiniest Christmas trees around.

Even if there is a shortage of ceiling-scraping Christmas trees or maybe you’ve downsized to a smaller space, these trees from members of Lancaster Bonsai Society top out at two-feet tall.

Bob Ulrich, secretary of the bonsai group, started with a yew that’s not quite 12 inches tall and about 40 years old. He added lights, a mini star on top and tiny presents underneath.

When society member Dave Stewart spotted tiny LED light strings at an after-Christmas sale. The next year, he added them to one of his ficus bonsai, which is about 24 inches tall.

Dave Stewart decorated a trio of ficus bonsai with miniature red and white ornaments.

If these seem small, the tiniest bonsai in the U.S. are mame or bean-sized. In Japan, bonsai shrink to shito (fingertip) and keshitsubo (poppy-seed).

The local bonsai group has met monthly at Conestoga House and Garden for years and welcomes guests. COVID-19 paused that, giving members plenty of time to work on their collections. The group’s had a mix of Zoom and in-person demos since then. The next meeting, a session with a bonsai artist, will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom.

The club will bring back a popular free Bonsai 101 session at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Center’s Rohrerstown Road location, 9 a.m., Saturday, March 5.