As the pandemic sent us home, millions turned to gardening to get outside, get a mental health boost and grow.

A look to Lancaster County’s community gardens shows this is not just a passing fad. Almost all of the public gardens have sold out well before they open for the growing season.

Last year, gardeners at one of the newer sites, Ephrata Community Garden, grew their own food and flowers. They also donated about 1,300 pounds of produce to Ephrata Area Social Services to share with those in need.

The garden is a collaboration of the Ephrata Public Library, the borough and Ephrata Rec Center.

“We think it’s really important that people garden and learn these skills,” says Penny Talbert, the library’s executive director.

While the garden plots are already booked, people can check out garden tools like shovels and trowels with their library cards. No library card is necessary to take seeds home from a display in the library lobby.

For the first time in years, the garden at Church of the Apostles on Marietta Avenue has no openings, says garden overseer Martin Holmes. Last year’s gardeners returned and enough new people signed up to claim the last plots.

Here are three locations with available plots:

Lancaster County Parks has several 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($25) and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots ($31) at Lancaster County Central Park. The seasonal plots are available April 15 to Oct. 15. The year-round organic plots are sold out. More information: lanc.news/LCPplots.

Seeds for Hope in New Holland has several sizes of garden plots available, ranging from 10-foot-by-4-foot raised beds ($15) to 20-foot-by-20-foot in-ground plots ($25). The growing season ends in October, weather-permitting. There also are 12-foot-by-10-foot perennial plots ($15) available year-round. More information: petra.church/seedsforhope.

Horn Farm Center, Hellam Township, York County, has 20-foot-by-20-foot year-round plots for $55. Additional plots are $35 each. More information: lanc.news/HornGarden.