Looking for a cheaper, safe storage space could be as close as your next-door neighbor.

Similar to Airbnb, which connects travelers looking for lodging with renters offering residences for short-term stays, Neighbor.com helps connect those in need of storage solutions with people in their community who have some extra space to rent.

“Those with extra unused space (hosts) make money while renters save costs of traditional storage unit companies. Both benefit,” says Joseph Woodbury, CEO and co-founder of Neighbor.

The company, headquartered in Lehi, Utah, was launched in 2017 by Woodbury and co-founders Preston Alder, vice president of product design, and Colton Gardner, vice president of community support.

Alder came up with the idea for Neighbor after he had difficulty finding an available storage unit and ended up using a friend’s garage. Not only were his belongings secure, but he also ended up saving money.

Alder and friends Woodbury and Gardner questioned why no one thought of neighbors helping solve one another’s storage problems.

Renting space that was sitting unused to people who needed it was a no-brainer for the young college grads, and Neighbor.com was born. Their mission to match renters with hosts led to the development of software for a seamless system.

The company name reflects its core value, “to be neighborly,” Woodbury says, and how people who live in a community can connect in a mutually beneficial way.

Neighbor is unique in that it offers space of all sizes in locations such as an attic, closet, garage, shed, barn, driveway or parking lot. Renters have options to store self-storage items from cars, RVs, boats and motorcycles to trailers, business inventory and more.

Both businesses and homeowners are using Neighbor in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Locally, spaces are currently available in Lancaster, Manheim, Columbia, Willow Street, Elizabethtown, East Petersburg, Ephrata, Leola and Mount Joy, according to the website, and that doesn’t count spaces already rented in the county.

Making, saving money

James Snyder, of Reamstown, is renting his 15-by-19-foot garage in Ephrata. After trying other methods to advertise, Snyder listed the garage space on Neighbor.com in September 2022, which led to a connection with Ephrata resident Luis Quiles, who was pleased to find the perfect space to house his motorcycle. There’s also room to store seasonal decorations.

Snyder says using the Neighbor online platform is relatively easy, safe and secure. Communication with a renter initially is done on the app.

Hosts are verified and then use Neighbor.com to list their location, space information, photos and price on the website. Renters complete an online profile with name, phone number and email, and why they need the storage before being approved by Neighbor and the host.

“The fee for using Neighbor was more than expected, but you get more for it,” Snyder says.

The fee covers assistance setting up the listing, liability insurance coverage, monthly renter billing and depositing payments directly to the host’s bank account.

Casey Schow, head of communications and public relations for Neighbor, says hosts pay a processing fee of 4.9% of the total space reservation cost. Renters are billed monthly until they terminate the space reservation. Unlike some traditional storage options, they aren’t locked into a long-term contract.

The host sets the price for the rental, Schow says, noting that Neighbor also has recommended prices that hosts can use.

After checking out storage units, Quiles says he was disappointed in availability and costs. Neighbor.com helped him find space close to home that ended up costing less. He estimates saving almost $200 a month by renting from Snyder. On occasion, he parks his car in the garage when taking the motorcycle out for a ride.

Having unlimited access and using a passcode for the garage keypad eliminates the worry about locks and keys, Quiles says.

“It’s hard to trust online apps with all the scams. But the Neighbor app is totally trustworthy,” he says, adding that customer service is always available and helpful.

Liz Harthcock, manager of Hearth and Home in Lancaster, agrees that working with Neighbor has been a good experience. She appreciates how the company handles all the details from advertising to billing.

The business began using Neighbor in December 2022 and currently rents two 10-by-20-foot spaces in a parking lot located away from the office. Each vehicle stored receives a tag for security.

She describes the rental as an “Airbnb for parking spaces.”

Harthcock also appreciates that all communication before accepting a renter takes place through the Neighbor platform. A host can deny or approve a renter.

“People need to think outside the box,” she says. “If they have space not being used, why not make some money renting it out to people who need it.”

Continued growth

Clearly many others share that thinking. The company now has 150 employees and users nationwide. It has been featured in national publications, including Forbes, Bloomberg, Fast Company and the Wall Street Journal.

Woodbury acknowledges the company’s rapid growth has been surprising.

He recalls when the company first started there was some pushback from storage unit companies. However, he says with 95% occupancy for storage units and most filled with waiting lists, those companies realize there’s enough business for everyone.

Future plans for Neighbor include a global expansion.

“Neighbor can provide much more than storage,” Woodbury says. “Many societal problems can be tackled if we simply get to know our neighbors and care about them.”