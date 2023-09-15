For those who lived through the late 1990s and early 2000s, certain home trends might be creating a sense of deja vu. The Y2K aesthetic revival is here.

“(When I think of the Y2K aesthetic), my mind goes to fashion right away,” says Ursula Mendoza-Carrasquillo, lead designer for interior design services at Always Never Done — a furniture and home decor retail shop and design services/furniture refinishing company based in Landisville. “The platform soles, the thick frames, the bold colors with neon, having texture, maybe with fringed edges, all of those accent colors, and the shape and curve and movement. There’s so much visual movement, as well as movement in the color — there’s life and vibrancy, which is so contrary to what we were doing before with the muted tones.”

Interior design styles reflect these fashion trends, she says.

Breanna Ebersole, interior designer at AK Interiors in Lancaster, says she has also seen an uptick in the prevalence of bright colors, reminiscent of those popular in the early 2000s.

“I do like the (Y2K) comeback. I like the bright colors,” Ebersole says. “We’ve actually had a lot of our vendors bringing more vibrant colors back in their textiles and patterns for fabrics, blankets and pillows. … We have seen a pickup in people wanting the bright colors in their lamps or accent pieces.”

The color palette of this trend includes, “Turquoise, for sure. A really pretty aquamarine turquoise,” Mendoza-Carrasquillo says. “Pinks are definitely still hanging on. Pink is really big this year. Maybe deeper tones like magentas … deeper blues, too. And a contrast with black and white.”

How to do it

While this aesthetic revival can be fun — and perhaps brings up nostalgic memories for some — both interior design experts recommend embracing this trend in small details throughout your home to create a more elevated and sophisticated atmosphere, as well as to determine if you enjoy the maximalism of this era gone by.

“We’ve done a lot of pillows with decorative trims in these bright, vibrant colors, so they’re not overpowering the space, but they’re adding that pop that’s just a small hint to brighten it all up,” Ebersole says. “We are a more classical (interior design firm), but we do see trends as a big influence. … We try to make sure that we do the base of the design in a way that is timeless and is going to last. We do a more neutral, muted palette, and then we bring in these bright pops of colors with accessories, like accent pillows or throw blankets, or ottomans or even lamps and light fixtures.”

Embracing trends with things that are interchangeable keeps a house from feeling dated, Ebersole says.

“It’s very easy to see what you like and what you don’t like, and if you really don’t want it in the space, you don't have to keep it,” she says.

“Like any trend, you can introduce it in little doses because the easiest way — in my opinion — to change a room is with your accents, your textiles and your small pieces,” Mendoza-Carrasquillo suggests. “So even if you get a statement piece that is large, and if it is super, super bold, you can calm it down with your pillows, your rugs, your curtains, all those things. It's so easy to segue it in one way or another, just with those small accent pieces.”

Peter Barber, president and CEO of Two Dudes Painting Company in Lancaster, also suggests incorporating these brighter colors within your existing decor to create a more mature space.

“Bright colors can work really well when they're paired with other parts of the room and other things in the room that can help to distinguish them, so that they don't look goofy and childish, so that they can look very sophisticated and thoughtful,” Barber says. “Lancaster is blessed with a lot of really great homes and great old historic architecture, and sometimes these colors … can be used because the base architecture of the room might be appropriate and fits really nicely in, and they can temper some of these bright colors.”

Barber says he is beginning to see more people embrace changing trends in paint color.

“People are starting to realize … that, frankly, it's really easy to change colors,” Barber says. “Grandma's living room was the same color for the last 40 years, right? But that's not how we live anymore. Because Grandma had the same furniture for 40 years, too, whereas we're a much more transient lifestyle, in terms of even just moving from place to place, but then also for adapting our homes to our personal styles in different ways. So this idea of painting the living room every couple years, just as your mood swings and things change, it totally makes sense.”

Barber sees this growing embrace of bright color in interior design trends as a response to the popularity of gray in home decor in recent years.

“We're coming out of this phase where everybody just used gray for everything,” Barber says. “Some of this is a response to that. Right now, we're talking about coming out of this ‘greige’ period.”

“It's like a resurgence of life within the rooms,” Mendoza-Carrasquillo says. “People are getting bold.”

Consider incorporating the Y2K revival trend in a way that feels authentic to you and your personal interior design style, Ebersole suggests.

“We want the person to feel comfortable in their home. Lean into what you like, then see how you can pull the trend in,” Ebersole says. “Don’t just follow the trend … Make sure you are comfortable in the space.”