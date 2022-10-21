Editor's Note Ever scroll through builder websites and wonder why someone put what they put on the walls and shelves of their model homes? We do. So this is part of an occasional series in which we ask experts to dissect something we see, looking for lessons we might apply to our own homes. Today we take a look at the living room in a model home by Garman Builders in Lititz Bend in Warwick Township.

Interior designer Bonnie Martin — who stages an awful lot of model homes — probably doesn’t post many pictures of her car.

“My car is never empty. It’s constantly filled with accessories and little tables and florals,” she says. “It’s just never, never clean.”

So, we’ll do Martin a solid and instead turn our gaze to an immaculate space — this living room that Martin staged.

There are lessons here for those tackling one abode at a time. Martin says key among them is one that she doesn’t actually have to think much about when working with models.

“It’s important to choose pieces that are comfortable. That you enjoy sitting in,” she says. “Test them out.”

Here are some more.

Low down

This room is big, ergo the coffee table is, too. But notice its height — or lack thereof.

“There’s a trend to have lower coffee tables,” Martin says. “A lot of the furniture pieces are lower also. Some of the backs are much lower than they used to be. I think that’s the midcentury trend.”

Take a page

About those backward books. Aesthetically pleasing? Absolutely. Practical in an actual home? Probably not if anyone living there actually reads. But they serve a purpose in this model.

“Because there are so many open shelving spaces in that room — and it’s really a focal point — I needed it to be like a monotone backdrop ... rather than a distraction,” Martin says.

She tries to keep about 30% open space along with decorative items and books.

“That’s the thing about open shelving. It’s fantastic but it can be a spot for clutter,” she says. “It can be very distracting, especially in a room where you have guests coming in.”

Strive for balance, she suggests.

“Instead of the books, there are larger accessories that might work, that might be somewhat cohesive when placed all together,” she says. “You see I have some artwork in front of the books. But you could simply put artwork in those spaces as well.”

Framing the situation

There’s a certain consistency in the artwork here.

“I’m a big fan of landscapes,” she says, adding that those can add a traditional feel to a room. “But I like to mix the modern pieces in, as well, so it doesn’t feel dated.”

Mantel mantra

“I think it’s fun to stack artwork. You can see I have a mirror and artwork stacked,” she says. “When you do that you also need something tall on the opposite side to balance it out.”

She says a piece of textural or geometric artwork could also fit where the mirror is — something for which it wouldn’t matter if part is blocked by artwork at the front.

“I also like a little bit of greenery, even if it’s fake,” she says. “I think it adds a freshness to the space.”

High standards

Martin typically hangs her window treatments a few inches from the ceiling but because it’s a coffered ceiling here, they come down just a tad.

“This particular window has a transom. But even if it didn’t, I would still hang the curtains at the same height because it adds visual height to the space,” she says. “If you bring the curtains down, then it’s almost as if your eye sees that as where the ceiling is as well.”

Illuminating

She’d have some tall floor lamps in here if the recessed lighting wasn’t there. As for the others? She generally includes two lamps that match.

“Then I like the others to be interesting,” she says. The twisty one comes from a relationship Martin has with one of her accounts, one with a connection to Cocalico Creek.

“So a lot of what I find for accessories can be purchased at Cocalico Creek in Lancaster,” she says.

Furniture footprint

Martin encounters a couple of assumptions she says folks tend to wrongly make about furniture placement. First, they often feel compelled to keep pieces up against walls, she says. She calls attention to some patterned chairs.

“Because the room is so large, I needed the chairs to feel like they were part of the grouping,” she says. “So they’re pulled forward and angled so that anyone who sits in those can still feel like they’re part of the conversation area.”

And the second? “Don’t be afraid to put furniture in front of the windows,” she says.

Touch of color

The leather pieces have shown up in several model homes.

“I like the warmth that they add to a black-and-white palette or a more neutral palette,” she says. “This furniture set I often do with just black and white. ... When I moved it into this house ... I wanted to add something different, so I added the blue.”

The colors are a bit distorted in the picture of the room, she says, adding that the blues match better in person and the rug is more charcoal than it appears.

“Because the charcoal is a real neutral you could almost pull any color,” she says. “If you’ve got neutral pieces you can use a color as an accent and pull that in with maybe paints and window treatments like I did here. Also accessories.”

She pulled the blues from the painting above the TV console.

“That also had some green in it,” she says. “I could have used that instead ... It would have looked nice in a deep green.”

Partnering patterns

This room has no shortage of texture or pattern — from the metallic design on the coffee table (which Martin says mirrors finishes throughout the rest of the house) to the fairly large print on chairs.

“If I were putting another pattern into this room I would probably use a stripe or a tiny pattern so that it doesn’t fight that large scale pattern,” she says. “The trick to mixing patterns is to use different scales. With a big floral you can add a plaid or a stripe. But you don’t want two big florals.”