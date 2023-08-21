Home prices may still be high, inventory remains low and mortgage rates are going up yet millennials managed to reach a real estate milestone.

As a generation, millennials have shifted from renting to owning their homes. Nationwide, 52 percent of millennials own a home, according to apartment search website RentCafe. In Lancaster County, the majority is even higher: 67 percent of millennials own their own home.

In Lancaster County:

100 percent of baby boomers own their homes.

58 percent of Generation X own their own homes.

67 percent of millennials own their own homes.

48 percent of Generation Z own their own homes.

The company’s analysis of Census data also found that the average U.S. millennial homeowner in bought his or her first home at age 34. The average member of Generation X bought their first home at 32 and the average boomer bought his or her first home at 33.

This analysis uses Pew Research Center definitions for generations. Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964. Generation X was born between 1965 and 1980. Millennials were born between 1981 to 1996.

The main analysis focused on metros with population of at least 500,000. When asked about Lancaster County, RentCafe shared this:

Generation Owners 5-Year Change (2017-2022) Renters 5-Year Change (2017-2022) 2022 Owners 2022 Renters Owners Share Renters Share Baby Boomers -50.5% -100.0% 36,318 - 100.0% 0.0% Gen X -21.1% 39.2% 26,870 19,279 58.2% 41.8% Millennials 59.4% -5.5% 25,929 12,810 66.9% 33.1% Gen Z N/A N/A 4,840 5,323 47.6% 52.4%