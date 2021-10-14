Editor's Note This is part of an occasional series in which we ask Lancaster County residents to share the stories of their favorite heirlooms.

Christy Martin is a huge proponent of keeping things neat and tidy.

She’s got no use for clutter. But she’ll always have room for the massive Megalodon tooth she inherited from her father, Bruce Lohr.

The Manheim Township graduate was in his 20s when he found a piece from the extinct species of giant shark that patrolled the oceans for millions of years before disappearing perhaps 2.6 million years ago. Lohr drowned at age 64 in the Florida Keys in 2019. He was in the water, in a place he loved, doing what he loved, Martin says. She included an anchor in the logo for her Lancaster business — Christy Martin Design Interiors — as a tribute to him.

So where did this tooth come from?

My dad got it when he was scuba diving in North Carolina. It’s always been very special to me since I was a little girl. I always used to show my friends when they came over. ... Now my kids love it. I try to teach my kids that things don’t have to cost money to have memories. I also have a bunch of shark teeth that my dad and I collected together. But that one is 6 inches and is just very, very special to me.

How did your father get into diving?

My dad bought his first boat when he was 16 and he’s always loved the water. The water has always been a part of our life. I grew up (spending weekends) at the ocean and down at the Chesapeake Bay with my dad. … I also have a lot of driftwood that my dad and I collected together so I decorate my house with that. I always teach my clients that, too. They don’t have to have expensive pieces to have them mean a lot. If they’re out in nature and collect things like this? They always say water, fire, metal and wood are the main feng shui elements that bring relaxation to your home. So I tell my clients that if they have these kind of pieces, they bring not only memories but they also bring coziness to your house.

You’ve got a rather minimalistic style. You don’t always think of minimalism and heirlooms in the same sentence, but that can work.

Yes. That’s my whole goal — for our clients to feel like their homes aren’t cluttered, but to have pieces like this. It’s a conversation piece. But yet, it brings style.

Where do you have the teeth displayed?

I do have a 3-year-old so I have them where my other kids can look at them but my 3-year-old can’t get to them. They’re in my built-in shelves in my dining room. They go in there and look at them a lot.

How do you display the driftwood? And can you offer any pragmatic advice, like how to make sure there aren’t any little creatures living in there?

I put it on coffee tables. It can be a paperweight. I change it around seasonally. You can decorate your mantel with it. You can use it outside in the summer. Driftwood is kind of like sea glass.

I’ve never had any creatures in there. The crazy thing is I’ve had clients look for driftwood online and it’s very expensive. But down at the bay, you can find it for free. Everywhere. Especially in the wintertime because other people haven’t snatched it up yet. ... Even if you let it sit out to dry, nothing really ever makes a home out of it.

Have you thought about having a museum or another expert look at that Megalodon tooth?

I always said, “Dad you should. You could have a million-dollar artifact here.” He said, “Oh, no. It’s yours someday.” I wasn’t expecting to inherit it that soon. I don’t know if they’d have to cut into it to find out. I’m worried they’d ruin it. The corner is worn off — kind of like sea glass. They always say if something is in the shape of a triangle, a corner piece is always missing. … I don’t know if they could tell (age) by that corner being off. I would love to know how old that is.