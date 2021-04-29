In “Pride and Prejudice,” the opulence of Rosings Park is clear when the characters gossip about the dozens of windows on the front of the house.

Lancaster County now has its own Rosings.

Rosings greenhouse is the latest addition to Longbourn Blooms, a flower farm in Lancaster’s southern end. Flower farmer Amanda Fogarty named her new greenhouse and her business after her favorite book. In Jane Austen’s classic, Longbourn is the home of the Bennet family. In East Drumore Township, Longbourn Blooms is where flowers from tulips to dahlias grow.

As temperatures warm up, LNP | LancasterOnline will share more about some of the county’s flower farmers. They are part of Lancaster County’s agricultural industry as well as a new generation of flower growers. Their harvests can brighten cool days. They’ll also share tips on growing your own.

Growing a business

This spring marks Amanda’s third year for Longbourn Blooms. She fondly recalls having vegetable gardens at home as a child. Years later, she dreamed of running her own business that involved making something, whether that would be baking, writing or growing.

Running a flower farm combined those two interests. It also allowed her to leave her corporate job and spend plenty of time at home, outdoors with her two young children.

“You get flowers when you’re happy. You get flowers when you're sad,” Amanda says. “They’re just so universal. I just love them.”

She and her husband, Jim, relocated to their home near Solanco High School partially because it had space for lots of flower beds. They now have about 3,000 square feet in cultivated beds plus more space for woody plants like hydrangea, lilacs, viburnum and peonies. Next to add are new pussy willow trees to harvest in coming years.

“The hardest thing about flower farming, you want everything now,” Amanda says. “At least I do. Let’s go! But you plant peonies and you have to wait three years to cut them. A lot of times, it’s plant it and wait.”

Annual plants and bulbs grow in unframed raised beds, 4 foot wide and 15 feet long. Every fall, they add fresh compost and cover with tarps to prevent weed seeds from germinating, stop erosion and keep the soil in place.

“In spring, we peel the plastic back,” Amanda says. “We’re ready to plant and go to town.”

The flowers start with a thousand tulips, grown under plastic to make sure they’re ready for Easter. Then come daffodils, English bluebells and annual flowers, many of which you can smell before you see. These include scented La France carnations, plus stock, tuberoses, lilacs and peonies.

“I really love growing flowers that have a smell,” Amanda says. “It feels more like a flower to me.”

Pests and problems

Each season brings more lessons on growing flowers.

A few years ago, Amanda planted ranunculus early, hoping they would overwinter and bloom in the spring. Some of the corms rotted. Some were eaten by voles. Now, she plants ranunculus in late February or early March under the protection of a low tunnel. A taller hoop house with hard wire cloth underground would keep the critters away. For now, they’re hoping for help with new owl boxes.

Longbourn Blooms also has helped Jim appreciate the work of small businesses. He lends a hand and also works full time in nuclear power.

“There’s a lot of effort that goes into this behind the scenes to have the pretty flowers on display, the amount of time and focus and dedication to do it,” he says.

Building a greenhouse

Amanda sells her flowers wholesale to designers and retailers. Before the pandemic, she brought flowers to pop-up stores at businesses and vendor fairs.

The new Rosings greenhouse will be a space for people to gather (as well as a place for plants to grow.) Eventually, Amanda will like to host classes there.

Amanda and Jim hired J-B Sons Custom Carpentry, Paradise, to build the greenhouse. They collected dozens of reclaimed windows from on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and architectural salvage stores. They sanded, painted and reglazed about 45 windows for the greenhouse, almost as many as the literary Rosings.

KelSas Sweetbox will host picnics at greenhouse, starting in late spring or early summer.

Sasha Santana and Kelly Carlucci have made boxes filled with charcuterie and desserts for a few years. Lately, the boxes have been to-go, Sasha says. They’ve also wanted to offer an outdoor picnic option and connected with Amanda.

“It’s a beautiful location,” she says.