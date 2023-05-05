Shelly Vietri keeps the tags from just about everything she’s ever planted.

The avid gardener stores them in her mother’s metal bread box. It’s getting close to overflowing. That’s largely because Vietri and her husband, Dominick, move a lot. They’ve shared 15 addresses.

A few of those were interim situations, while a house was being built, for example. In those cases, Vietri made do with flowers in pots. But at most addresses she turned earth — from sandy Southern soil to the seed-catalog-inspiring New England ground.

“Everywhere we went, I learned,” Vietri says. “I learned so much from landscapers. We had some landscape architects. And they’ve all sort of thrown in their piece.”

That would likely be obvious were you to fly a drone over the Manheim Township neighborhood off Oregon Pike that the Vietris currently call home. An abundance of blooms would reveal which backyard belongs to the couple who met while both were working for Xerox. Frequent relocations with that company and others meant an average of two to four years per house.

Vietri says in the early days of raising their daughter, she didn’t have time to recognize that gardening was a passion.

“It was kind of a slow evolution,” she says. “The more and more I was exposed to these people and the more opportunities I had to kind of play in the dirt, I just realized if I had it to do over again, I probably would have gone to school for botany.”

Putting down roots

Vietri joined her first garden club in Baltimore — where the couple lived just before moving to Lancaster County — in a neighborhood designed by the famed architecture firm Olmsted Brothers. Lancaster County’s Penn State Extension afforded her first chance to take on a Master Gardener program, something she’s wanted to do for years.

Vietri first got her hands on her current yard in 2020. She’s out there constantly, tackling the weeding, trimming and whatever else needs to be done in one small section per day. When it comes to planting, she’s taking her time, knowing all too well the temptation to rush a space and how small plants make it feel like you need more than you do.

“People don’t realize that it’s kind of better to look barren for a while and let it grow in,” she says. “Give the plants room to grow and put down roots rather than being stressed with competition.”

The first yard in which she got truly invested was in Pittsford, New York — the stop just after Richmond, Virginia. That was new construction with a blank garden slate that Vietri tackled with a female landscaper.

“You rarely see women in that role and especially back then. This was the early ’90s. She was kind of my muse,” she says. “She just kind of took me under her wing and taught me a lot. She left me spaces so that I could fill it in the way I wanted.”

Climate was an adjustment.

“The crepe myrtles that I fell in love with in Richmond? No way Jose was that going to work,” she says. “That was really the first time I learned about zones and limitations.”

Next came a Connecticut home — the first place where she really ripped things out. The previous owners there stuck largely to grasses. She wanted color.

“That was fun. At that time, I had a Girl Scout troop,” she says. “So we all worked on Mrs. Vietri’s yard. They got some badges. So it was all good.”

That’s also where she learned the damage deer can do. You won’t find any plants that deer particularly love outside her Lancaster home — given the herd that wanders by most days.

After Connecticut came an early 1900s home in Annapolis, Maryland. Opossums were just about the only wildlife she encountered in that magnolia- and boxwood-loaded lot.

“There were a lot of old, old lilacs. That was a learning experience because they were getting a little out of control and not flowering well,” she says. “That’s when I learned to do the whole process of just taking them down to their crown. They grew back beautifully. And I finally got to put my crepe myrtles in there.”

The couple also bought a vacation home at Ocean Pines, Maryland, where she went with white lacecap hydrangeas and a cedar tree that thrived on abundant underground water.

The Vietris sold both those Maryland homes within about a week.

“I think I’m still tired from that move,” she says. “That was insane.”

She was so busy that she forgot to get a cutting from irises given to her by her mother.

“They were the color of the sky when the sky is just so blue and so radiant,” says Vietri, who is now always searching for that shade. She found some that seemed promising.

“But when I planted them they’re just not that color,” she says. “So I’m still looking.”

Meantime, Vietri keeps the irises that miss. She’s a fan of that flower in just about any shade. Joining them in her Lancaster yard are laurels, a weeping cherry, a smoke bush and knockout roses. St. John’s wort is there for groundcover and “cat’s pajama” nepeta for its long-lasting burst of color. Her peonies will open with a yellowy gold apricot shade, thanks to her habit of hitting end-of-season perennial sales.

“These were the only two peonies left and I had no idea what color they were,” she says. “When they came up I was like, ‘Oh my God this is perfect.’ Especially with the other gold colors I have.”

She had some butterfly bushes.

“But they’re coming out because butterfly bushes are now on the invasive list,” she says. “They do attract butterflies and bees. But they say it’s like giving your kids a bowl of candy. There’s no nutritional value.”

She’s keeping her swamp magnolia, a plant she developed a fondness for at a previous address.

“They get a flower on them kind of like the old-fashioned magnolias … They smell like lemon,” she says. “They’re very fragrant. But like anything, that comes and goes pretty quickly.”

She’s still waiting to meet one of the plants she put in a back corner.

“I’ve yet to see what it’s going to look like. This was one of my end-of-season deals that I got for 15 bucks,” she says. “I love doing that because it’s like going to Marshall’s. I stock up on things and then, if it doesn’t work, you can just get rid of it.”

She tosses that plant’s tag back into her bread box and spots one for an orange butterfly weed, making a mental note that the native plant could be an option for replacing the butterfly bush. Next to that is the tag from a purple clematis that she planted in Baltimore and which she’d like to find again.

“I’ve got this so that when I’m out on the hunt I’ll know,” she says.

Tips from a transplant

Like Vietri, her plants are moved often. For them it’s around the yard.

“It all goes back to that one saying,” she says. “Right plant right place, right place right plant.”

People who have just moved to a new address should plant small and start with basic options that are tolerant and resistant, Vietri says.

“Don’t expect to get the garden of your dreams or Monet’s garden or something like that right away,” she says, suggesting folks take the first year to track the sun’s movements. “What’s truly shade, what’s truly full sun? And where are those areas that are kind of dappled throughout the course of a year?”

Remember to pay attention to wind patterns and adjust the plan accordingly, Vietri says.

“And then just keep filling in,” she says. “I will fill in a property the entire time that I’m there.”