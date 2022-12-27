If "keep plants alive" is one of your 2023 resolutions, there are dozens of chances to learn about next year’s garden or dig in and make something green.

Throughout the Lancaster County area (and virtual) are talks about native plants, pollinators, virtual tours of gardens around the world and more. There are DIY classes for kids and hands-on workshops for adults. Plus there’s a winter tree ID walk and sessions on how to become a master watershed steward and a habitat advocate.

Here’s a roundup of gardening events in the region in January. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Triangle Moss Wall Art Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Craft a moss wall hanging with air plants at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $40, includes materials to make one framed garden and three air plants. BYOB. Register online.

Creating Year-Round Interest with Native Perennials. Thursday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Adam Barkafski will talk about perennial plants that look great year-round. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Hydrangea floral workshop. Friday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement centered on hydrangea. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Winter Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. Make a winter-themed terrarium at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25. Buy or bring your own container. Register online.

Tree Treasures of Lancaster County. Monday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Author Len Eiserer leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Butterfly Science. Monday, Jan. 9, 7-9 p.m. In this webinar from Wild Ones, learn how to create a pollinator paradise in your garden. Free. Register online.

Pennsylvania Forest Seminar: Climate-Smart Seed Sourcing. Tuesday, Jan. 10, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about the impacts of climate change on Pennsylvania’s forests and how climate-smart seeds can help restoration. Free. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Early Winter Highlights. Tuesday, Jan. 10, noon-12:30 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s early winter beauty. Free. Join online.

Pollinators and Native Plant Cultivators. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers the benefits and challenges of using native species and their cultivars. $25. Register online.

Woods in Your Backyard Series. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. (starts) In this nine-session webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to manage woodlots less than 10 acres. $50. Register online.

Design Symposium. Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13. This native plant symposium from New Directions in the American Landscape, Morris Arboretum and Connecticut College Arboretum has a virtual option. $380. Register online.

Master Watershed Steward Information Session. Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. (and Jan. 26). In this webinar, learn about Penn State Extension’s watershed program. Free. Register online.

Tree Communication. Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30-8 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the science and mysteries of how trees communicate. $80. Register online.

Hydrangea floral workshop. Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangements with hydrangea. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Successfully Growing Happy Hydrangeas. Saturday, Jan. 14, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow and prune hydrangeas. $5. Register online.

Propagation of House Plants. Saturday, Jan. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn several ways to propagate plants. $10. Register online.

Growing Native Plants from Seed. Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow native plants from seed, indoors and outdoors. $10. Register online.

Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. Make a wall-mounted epiphyte at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $35. Register online.

Winter Wonderland Miniature Shrubs Arrangement Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create an outdoor tabletop planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $10 deposit goes towards project. Register online.

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Conference. Tuesday, Jan. 17 (starts) The virtual pre-conference from Pasa Sustainable Agriculture continues through Jan. 19. The conference is pay what you can with non-farmers suggested to pay $125. Register online.

Miniature Zen Garden Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Make a garden with rocks, moss and sand at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $35, includes materials to make one garden. BYOB. Register online.

Make a Beach Glass Slope planter. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a beachy planter. $15 or $45 extra for supplies shipped to your home. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: The Botanical (& Other) Wonders of São Miguel. Thursday, Jan. 19, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about the largest of the Azores, a sub-tropical Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Free. Register online.

Habitat Advocates: Building Biodiversity in our Community. Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. (and other dates). In this talk from Lancaster Conservancy, learn about wildlife habitat and conservation landscaping. $30 (with a reduced cost option). This class is a prerequisite for upcoming habitat advocate classes. Register online.

Winter Whites floral workshop. Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement made with winter whites. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

New beekeeper workshop. Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with Lancaster County Beekeepers Society at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. $90, includes food and a one-year membership to the society. Register online or at the door (if seats are available, $10 extra).

Modern Succulent Planter Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. Make a succulent planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45. Register online.

Winter Airplant Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create an airplant wreath on a gold ring hoop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40. Register online.

Putting Plants to Work. Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers creating beautiful and multi-tasking outdoor spaces. $25. Register online.

Joanne Walkovic Memorial Lecture: Functional Planting, Creating Adaptive Plant Systems. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2-4:30 p.m. In this talk from Scott Arboretum and the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic chapter with a virtual option, landscape architect Thomas Rainer shares how to layer plants in biodiverse assemblages. Free. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: Visiting Gardens and Nurseries in Denmark. How Hygge is That? Thursday, Jan. 26, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about the Danish gardens. Free. Register online.

Bonsai Basics: A Botanical Primer. Thursday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m. In this meeting of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Ryan Wagner will talk bonsai. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster. $5 donation for guests.

Virtual Moss Wall with Air Plant workshop. Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a framed moss wall with live air plants. $80-96, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Changing Climate as Observed in a Suburban Backyard. Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how climate change affects the growth of plants, wildlife and insects. $5. Register online.

Winter Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 28, 1-2:30 p.m. Create an miniature terrarium planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40. Register online.

Honeycomb Moss Wall Art Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. Make a hanging moss wall in a honeycomb-shaped frame at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $60. Register online.

Winter Plant and Tree ID. Saturday, Jan. 28, 1-4 p.m. Learn how to ID plants and trees in the winter at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Suet Cake Making Workshop. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. Learn how to make suet cakes at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $10. For kids and grownups. Register online.

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Sunday, Jan. 29, noon- 1 p.m. Free with garden admission.

Winter Wonderings: Doesn’t Grass Just Grow by Itself? Monday, Jan. 30, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to care for the grass in your yard. $10. Register online.

Epiphyte Wall Mount Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Craft a living work of art at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $35, includes materials to make one wall mounted planter. BYOB. Register online.

Ongoing:

Floral Design 1, 2 and 3. These online self-paced course from Longwood Gardens advances your floral design skills. $99 each. Register online. (1, 2, 3)

And looking into February:

Travels at Twelve: Traveling through Tennessee. Thursday, Feb. 2, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about gardens throughout Tennessee. Free. Register online.

Orchid show and sale from Susquehanna Orchid Society at Hershey Gardens. Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission to the gardens. A members-only preview is on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Winter Tree Identification Walk with Lancaster Conservancy at Climbers Run Nature Center. Learn how to identify trees in the winter. $5. Register online.

Contemporary Farmhouse Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a hoop wreath decorated with dried flowers and ribbon at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Winter Wonderings: Creating an Edible Landscape Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create a landscape that looks beautiful and is edible. $10. Register online.

Learning Together: Magnificent Mossarium. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, make a terrarium filled with moss. For children ages 5-10 and adults. $55 includes supplies sent to your home. Register online.