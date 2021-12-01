Wreaths, centerpieces and garland: you can make all of these from plants.

Our December garden calendar has dozens of plant-related events in the Lancaster County region, including how to make your own holiday décor. There are in-person classes and talks. There are virtual options. And there are a few walks to learn more about plants outdoors.

If you have more events, plant- and garden-related, email enegley@lnpnews.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m. Elegant Garlands: New Spin on a Holiday Classic. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create a flowing table design or a tall cascading arrangement with fresh greens, pine cones and accent flowers. $145, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. Holiday Greens Workshop with Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster. $35 includes materials to make a wreath or centerpiece. Contact Bea Landis at 717-314-4209 or Nancy Haas at 717-951-5446 to register.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Pinecone Garland class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. Make a pinecone garland decorated with dried and ornamental elements. $122, includes materials. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. (and additional dates) Cashmere Snowfall Floral Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8:30 p.m. Airplant Globe Ornament Workshop. In this class from Central Market Flowers, learn how to make a airplant ornament with a glass globe and dried flowers. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176, or online.

Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Kids Christmas Ornament Craft. Children ages 14 and older can create a custom wooden disc ornament. At Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-in Kokedama Bar. Make a moss-covered string garden at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $5, includes materials. Plants cost extra. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop. Learn how to decorate a 18-inch holiday wreath. At Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35, includes materials (premium elements cost extra). Register online (morning class and afternoon class).

Saturday, Dec. 4, noon and 3 p.m. Perfect Winter Potting Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy a container or bring your own. Register at 717-917-8733 or online (noon class and 3 p.m. class).

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Winter Plant ID Techniques. Learn how to ID plants in the winter, including medicinals and edibles, at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

SOLD OUT Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winter Wreath Workshop. In this class at Hershey Gardens, create a festive 24-inch wreath. $65 for non-members, includes materials.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree Identification. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woodlands and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam and learn how to ID trees. $15. Register online.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6-7 p.m. Christmas Succulent Centerpiece Happy Hour. Create a succulent garden in a rustic wooden box at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Holiday Succulent Globe Workshop. In this online workshop from Terrarium Therapy, learn how to make a succulent-filled ornament. $57 (small) and $71 (large). Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Connecting People with Plants: Revitalizing Urban Spaces through Horticulture. This online talk from Scott Arboretum will cover how Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is transforming urban sites with plants. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 5-6 p.m. Gravel Gardening: A Sustainable Solution. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural, learn about creating a sustainable gravel garden. $35. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. Native Plants, Phytoremediation & Green Infrastructure: How Native Plants Can Be Used to Improve Environmental Quality. In this webinar from Wild Ones, learn how native plants and phytoremediation can improve soil, air and water quality. Free. Register online.

Friday, Dec. 10, noon-1 p.m. Gardening Hotline Live! Winter Blues and Winter Greens. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to collect evergreens for winter arrangements, keep your poinsettias alive and answer questions. Free. Register online.

Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Make a Glass Succulent Terrarium. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, adults can create a terrarium planter. $35 ($16 extra to ship materials). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. (and additional dates) Alpine Morning Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11. Bus trip to Fort Hunter Museum, Greystone Public House and Hershey Sweet Lights. Organized by Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster, the bus leaves the Church of the Apostles at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 7 p.m. $124, lunch and driver's tip. Register by December 3 by calling Carol Feister at 717-435-8678.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Foraging: Winter Offerings. Learn how to forage in the late-fall landscape at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh-Cut Greens Arrangement Workshop. Make a holiday arrangement with fresh greens at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $25, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Winter Terrarium Workshop. Learn how to create a winter-themed terrarium. At Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $20, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Second Saturday Gardening Series: Winter Sowing. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to jump-start your 2022 garden with winter seed sowing. $4 ($5 after Dec. 3). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, noon. Bring a Friend Winter Hanging Basket Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create a festive winter hanging basket. At 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy or bring your own planter. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Wear Your Ugly Christmas Sweater Winter Potting Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create an outdoor planter. At 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy or bring your own planter. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Sunday, Dec. 12, noon. Frosted Evergreen Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday wreath. $90 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Sunday, Dec. 12, noon-2 p.m. Succulent Christmas Centerpiece Soiree with Gallery Grow at Pepper Theo Cafe, 555 W. James St., Lancaster. Make a succulent garden in a rustic wooden box. $75, includes materials and brunch. Register online.

Monday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Bonsai 101. Dr Ryan Wagner, professor of botany & biology at Millersville University, explains the art of bonsai. Lancaster Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: December Garden Glory. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the beauty of the winter garden. Free. Join online.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: Branches and Boughs. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create an artistic seasonal design using principles from the Sogetsu School of Ikebana. $29. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. (and more dates) Hearthside Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday floral arrangement. $75 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh-Cut Greens Arrangement Workshop. Make a holiday arrangement with fresh greens at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $25, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 18. Gnome Planter Workshop. Turn a lemon cypress into a gnome head planter at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30, includes materials. Register online (11 a.m. class and 2 p.m. class).

Monday, Dec. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Build a Bird House with Lancaster County Parks Department at the pavilion, 1101 Kiwanis Drive, Lancaster. All ages. $3 per person and $10 per box. Bring your own hammer. Register by noon, Dec. 17 online.

Monday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Make a Christmas Wooden Drawer Planter. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, gardeners (teens and older) can create a planter in a wooden drawer. $15 ($45 extra to ship materials). Register online.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 6-7 p.m. Epiphyte Wall Mount Happy Hour. Create a wall mount for a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 10-11 a.m. Exploring Evergreens with Lancaster County Parks Department at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. Take a walk and learn about local evergreens. All ages. $3 per person. Register by noon, Dec. 28 online.

Looking into January:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Monarch Butterfly Migration talk by Jean Kelley about her trip to Mexico to see the Monarch migration, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. (and more dates) Serenity Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Second Saturday Gardening Series: New Year's Resolutions for Your Yard. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to landscape your yard and add new plants. $4 ($5 after Dec. 3). Register online.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Botanical Photography and Growing Gardeners. This online workshop from Penn State Extension will cover how to how to take better photos in the garden and how to get children interested in gardening. $15 ($20 after Dec. 1). Register online.