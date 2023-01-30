Groundhog Day means winter’s almost halfway over.

Instead of hibernating, take the downtime to learn about plants and make something green.

Throughout the Lancaster County area (and virtual) are talks about orchids, pollinators, creating edible landscapes and more. There’s a DIY class for kids and hands-on workshops for adults. Plus there’s a day to learn about growing fruit, a winter foraging walk and a yoga class inside a greenhouse.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region in February. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

100 Plants to Feed the Monarch Butterflies. Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon-1 p.m. This virtual talk from the Ecological Landscape Alliance focuses monarch conservation. $10. Register online.

Carex for Every Garden. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shares top-performing carex and how to add this plant to gardens. $19. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: Traveling through Tennessee. Thursday, Feb. 2, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about gardens throughout Tennessee. Free. Register online.

Mulberry Trees and Lancaster’s Silk Industry. Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Len Eiserer will talk trees. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Orchid show and sale from Susquehanna Orchid Society at Hershey Gardens. Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission to the gardens. A members-only preview is on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Today’s Horticulture Symposium. Friday, Feb. 3, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This conference from the Professional Gardener Alumni Association explores horticultural trends, issues and ideas plus a plant sale. $149 (virtual registration is $54). Register online.

Winter Tree Identification Walk with Lancaster Conservancy at Climbers Run Nature Center. Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn how to identify trees in the winter. $5. Register online.

Contemporary Farmhouse Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a hoop wreath decorated with dried flowers and ribbon at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Driftwood Airplant Hanger Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a living piece of wall art at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Plant ID. Saturday, Feb. 4, 1-3 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on how to classify plants. $25. Register online.

February Foraging Walking. Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Healing Power of Plants: Forest Medicine. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2-3 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses using forest herbs in traditional and modern herbalism. $18. Register online.

Winter Wonderings: Creating an Edible Landscape. Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create a landscape that looks beautiful and is edible. $10. Register online.

(Sold out) Learning Together: Magnificent Mossarium. Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, make a terrarium filled with moss. For children ages 5-10 and adults. $55 includes supplies sent to your home. Register online.

How to Grow Anemone and Ranunculus. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. At Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78, includes materials to make a small arrangement. Register online.

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Conference. Wednesday, Feb. 8-11. The conference from Pasa Sustainable Agriculture has dozens of sessions of farming and food. At Lancaster County Convention Center. $305 with Wednesday-only and Saturday-only options for $85 each. Register online.

Build Your Own Succulent Arrangement. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m. Terrarium Therapy brings a pop-up Valentine’s-theme plant bar to Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Reserving a spot is free. Planters cost $15-75.

Native Trees for Southeastern Pa. and Living Landscapes. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Wild Ones, learn about trees and living landscapes. Free.

Travels at Twelve: Portland: The City of Roses. Thursday, Feb. 9, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about gardens throughout Portland, Oregon. Free. Register online.

Succulent Terrarium in a rose bowl. Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a Valenentine’s planter. $35 or $16 extra for supplies shipped to your home. Register online.

Floral heart wreath workshop. Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral heart-shaped wreath. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

York Home & Garden Show. Friday, Feb. 10, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This home show from York Builders Association has indoor and outdoor experts, a plant sale and workshops to make succulent arrangements and learn about orchids. At York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Road, York. $8.

Valentine’s Floral workshop. Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a red and pink floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

A Master Gardener’s Favorite Plants. Saturday, Feb. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn more about a master gardener’s favorite plants. $5. Register online.

Planting for Pollinators in Sun and Shade. Saturday, Feb. 11, 10-11:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn more about the best plants for sun, shade, dry, and moist areas. $10. Register online.

Pruning Primer. Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to take the guesswork out of pruning shrubs and trees. $10. Register online.

Valentine’s Succulent Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a heart-shaped wreath covered in succulents at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $65. Register online.

Build Your Own Succulent Arrangement. Sunday, Feb. 12, noon-3 p.m. Terrarium Therapy brings a pop-up Valentine’s-theme plant bar to Wyndridge Farm Tasting Room, 398 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Reserving a spot is free. Planters cost $15-75.

Forwarding the Woody Peony: Hybridizing Tree Peonies for American Gardens. Monday, Feb. 12, 1-3 p.m. In this talk from Scott Arboretum with a virtual option, learn more about new woody peony cultivars adapted to northern climates. Free. Register online.

Glowing, Glowing, Gone: Fireflies of the Eastern and Central United States. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-3 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on fireflies and why they are disappearing. $18. Register online.

Winter Wonderings: Colorful Conifers. Monday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how conifers can add color to your landscape. $10. Register online.

Exploring Year-round Beauty and Benefits of Native Plants. Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Horticulturist Lydia Martin leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Creating and Managing Habitat for Bees. Monday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m. In this webinar from Wild Ones, watch Heather Holmes’ talk about helping bees. Free.

Pennsylvania Forest Seminar: Why Care About Trees. Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon (and 7 p.m.) In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn why trees are so important to our health and environment. Free. Register online.

Valentine’s Contemporary Farmhouse Wreath Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Craft a wreath on a metal ring at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $45, includes materials to make one wreath. BYOB. Register online.

Plant One on Me Valentine’s Day Planter. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a heart-shaped planter. $70-74, includes shipping of materials. Register online.

Diversify Your Harvest. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, explore edible plants to add interest to your garden and plate. $49. Register online.

Potting 101. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on potting houseplants. Free. Register online.

Winter Whites floral workshop. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement made with winter whites. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Tiny Ecosystems. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to build your own terrarium. $150 (not including materials). Register online.

Land Ethics Symposium. Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This virtual event from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve includes discussions on regenerative landscape, revitalizing vacant lots and more. $150. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: Iceland and Its Not-So-Icy Plants. Thursday, Feb. 16, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about gardens throughout Iceland. Free. Register online.

Designing with Purpose. Friday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GreenScapes Symposium has a virtual day with talks about landscape design to improve the environment. $55. Register online.

Fruit growing winter workshops. Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. This day from the Backyard Fruit Growers Workshops includes sessions on planning apple orchards, pawpaws, espalier trees, bees, elderberries and a hands-on apple tree pruning class. $5 per workshop in advance or $10 per workshop at the door at Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Registration info is online.

Tree of Life Macrame Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a macramé wall hanging decorated with air plants at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $35. Register online.

Kokedama Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a moss ball planter at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $20, includes materials to make one kokedama. Register online.

Pop-Up Plant Bar. Saturday, Feb. 18, noon-2:30 p.m. Terrarium Therapy brings a pop-up succulent plant bar to Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. Reserving a spot is free. Planters cost $15-75.

Layered Planting for a Long Season. Saturday, Feb. 18, noon. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Fergus Garrett, head gardener of Great Dixter, will share tips to make your garden look better for longer. $20. Register online.

Wine Bottle Succulent workshop. Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-2 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a planter in an upcycled wine bottle at Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $45. Register online.

Make Your Own Birdseed Wreath. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2-3 p.m. In this class Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Centers (including 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz and 301 Rohrerstown Road) for children, make a wreath for the birds. $10. Register online.

Discovering Caterpillars. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2-3 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on finding and appreciating caterpillars in the garden. $18. Register online.

Bus trip to Philadelphia Flower Show. Registration deadline is Feb. 19 for this March 6 trip from Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster. Bus leaves at 11 a.m. from the Church of the Apostles and returns at 9 p.m. $65 (does not include show ticket). To register, call Marge Jackson at 717-201-8783.

Ficus 101. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6-7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on ficus care. Free. Register online.

Winter Sowing. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from Wild Ones, learn how to sow native plant seeds in winter. Free.

Travels at Twelve: A Couple of Weeks, a Couple of Countries and a Lot of Gardens. Thursday, Feb. 23, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about gardens throughout Holland and Belgium. Free. Register online.

Local Ephemeral Plants. Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. This talk with the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County will cover early spring flowers such as trillium and blood root. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster. $5 for non-members.

Plant One on Me Valentine’s Day Planter. Friday, Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a heart-shaped planter at Nissley Vineyards Winery & Estate, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $60. Register online.

Propagation of Native Plants from Seed. Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to source native plant seeds plus planting tips. $5. Register online.

Fall in Love with Your Garden Again. Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to design eco-friendly, gorgeous gardens and landscapes. $25. Register online.

Backyard Maple Sugaring. Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon. (and 1 p.m.) Learn how to harvest sap and make maple syrup at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Turning Lawns into Meadows. Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how and why to plant a meadow. $5. Register online.

Honeycomb, Triangle or Rectangle Moss Wall Art Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-noon. Make a hanging moss wall in a frame at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $60. Register online.

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens. Sunday, Feb. 26, noon. Free with garden admission.

Make stained glass mushroom garden stakes. Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. In this class from MD Glass Creations, make two garden stakes. At Britain Hill at the Livery, 1702 Lampeter Road, Lancaster. $70. Register online.

Distilling Flavor and Aromatics of Native Plants in Cocktails. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-3 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve shares current and historical uses of native plants in drinks. $18. Register online.

The Unexpected Garden. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum is led by Rebeka Birch, Reading Public Museum staff member. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Kokedama Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Create a moss ball planter at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $45, includes materials to make one kokedama. BYOB. Register online.

Orchids 101. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6-7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on growing orchids. Free. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, starting Feb. 11, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design 1, 2 and 3. These online self-paced course from Longwood Gardens advances your floral design skills. $99 each. Register online through Feb. 19 (1, 2, 3).

And looking into March:

Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show. Thursday, March 2, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This home show from Marketplace Events has home and garden exhibitors and garden displays. At the Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. $11.

Native Plants and Sustainable Gardening. Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Lancaster Conservancy volunteer Lydia Martin talks about sustainability through plants. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

How to Grow a Dye Garden. Thursday, March 2, 7:30-9 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura will show how to plant, grow, harvest and store plants for dyeing in three sessions. Free-$65 (sliding scale). Register online.

Philadelphia Flower Show. Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 12. The biggest indoor flower show in the world moves back to wintertime. From Pennsylvania Horticultural Society at Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. $43.50.

Mt. Cuba Conservation: Behind the Scenes. Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers the site’s conservation programs. $25. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Trees in Winter. Saturday, March 4, 1-4 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve shares how to identify native deciduous trees and shrubs. $25. Register online.

Paper Botanicals. Saturday, March 4, 4-6 p.m. (starts). In this online, five-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to create plants, fungi and woodland scenes from paper. $235. Register online.

