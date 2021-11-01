Bring some green indoors this fall by making a staghorn fern mount, a macramé hoop wreath or making a plant-filled Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Our November garden calendar has dozens of plant-related events in the Lancaster County region. There are classes to learn about (and make) houseplant arrangements. There are sessions (virtual and in-person) to plant outdoor containers and grow vegetables under cover. There are walks to learn how to identify plants and trees.

If you have more events, plant- and garden-related, email enegley@lnpnews.com.

Ongoing through Nov. 6. Bonsai exhibit by the Susquehanna Bonsai Club at Hershey Gardens. Explore the living art of bonsai in the hoop house. Free with admission.

Ongoing through Nov. 14. Asian-Inspired Garden Design. This online course (with four live-streamed sessions) from Longwood Gardens covers the components of traditional and interpretive Asian gardens. $129. Register online.

Ongoing through Nov. 22. Trees, Shrubs and Conifers. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of woody plants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Nov. 22. Annuals, Perennials and Vines. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Nov. 22. Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Nov. 22. Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $189. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Fall color in the Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the color in the garden. Free. Join online.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m. Green City Teachers. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (over five weeks) for people working with children, learn about basic horticulture, gardening and more. $50. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. Macrame Hoop Wreath/Wall Hanging Workshop. In this class from Central Market Flowers, learn a series of basic knots to create a wreath/wall hanging. At 258 N. Queen St. $50, includes materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

Thursday, Nov. 4, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Ikebana Exhibition from the late summer/early fall garden. This online talk from Scott Arboretum will cover seasonal ikebana creations. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m. Language of Plants talk by Holly List, a Lancaster County Master Gardener, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8:30 p.m. First Friday Houseplant Kokedama Workshop. In this class from Central Market Flowers, learn how to create a hanging planter. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tree Medicine. Learn how to ID trees and learn more about how trees are a source of physical and emotional medicine at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 6, noon. Houseplant Kokedama Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create a hanging planter. At 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree Identification. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woodlands and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2-3:30 p.m. The Bark Ark: The Role of Botanic Gardens in Tree Conservation. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn how gardens help conserve threatened tree species. Free. Register online.

Monday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Creating a Lively Garden. Daryl Kobesky, nursery owner and landscape architect, shares more about the plants with multi-season interest for gardeners and wildlife. Lancaster Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Building a Cube Arrangement. In this class from Central Market Flowers, learn how to make a cube flower arrangement. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Make a Panda or Cat Planter. In this virtual class fromPlant Nite, kids can create a planter with a panda or cat container. $10 ($16 extra to ship materials). Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Going Batty: Bat Ecology and Conservation. This online talk from Lancaster Conservancy focuses on bat conservation. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. Putting Your Garden to Bed. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to prune, edit and weed plus how to boost soil health and save non-hardy plants. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Amber Glow Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Ecological Landscape Alliance virtual conference: Regenerative Solutions for Resilient Landscapes. $139 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: The Unbiased Eye: Success and Failure in the Garden. In this online talk from Scott Arboretum, designer Don Pell will share what works and what doesn’t in the gardens he creates. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Ecosystem Management: How Plant Diversity Influences Bird Conservation. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how plant diversity’s connected to bird diversity and managing ecosystems. $19. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oral Histories for the Community Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:45-9 a.m. Yoga in the Greenhouse. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshades, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon. Owls of Pennsylvania. This online workshop from Penn State Extension will cover the bird at the top of the food chain. $10. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday Succulent Centerpiece Workshop. Make a Thanksgiving or Christmas centerpiece with plants and adornments. At Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 1-3 p.m. The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m. Climbing Houseplant Planter Workshop. Learn how to train trailing houseplants into climbing works of art with Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $30, includes materials and a swiss cheese philodendron. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, noon. Autumn Boxwood Wreath with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, create, decorate and hang a boxwood wreath. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m. (and additional dates) Bountiful Blooms Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a fall floral arrangement. $75 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. Caring for Plants and Proper Pruning. In this talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum, Kevin Weber of Bartlett Tree Experts, will discuss pruning and plant care. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Make an air plant arrangement. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a display with sand art and air plants. $30 ($15 extra to ship materials). Ages 21 and older. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, noon-1 p.m. Community Forestry Webinars: Pruning Young Trees for Strength, Structure and Form. This online workshop from Penn State Extension will cover how to prune trees when they are young, one of the best investments of time and money for a tree’s health. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: Contemporary Harvest. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create an arrangement with sticks, branches, rocks, vegetables and materials. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Building a Perfect Bouquet. In this class from Central Market Flowers, learn how to make a floral bouquet. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. Close Up: Photography in the Garden talk for The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County. Meeting is at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. $5 for guests.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Growing Under Cover: Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-resistant, Pest-free Vegetable Garden. In this online talk from Scott Arboretum, author Niki Jabbour will highlight season extenders to grow more food, reduce pest problems and deal with weather. Free. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Barnwood succulent box with Terrarium Therapy at Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge. Build your own winter succulent arrangement. $57-67. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. Make a lily bowl terrarium. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a terrarium with plants, sea glass and a miniature animal. $35 ($16 extra to ship materials). Ages 21 and older. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Lancaster-Lebanon Watershed Forum and Science Symposium. The Institute for Sustainable Agricultural, Food and Environmental Science will host this event to improve watersheds. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-noon. Foraging: Roots for Coffee and More. Learn how to forage root vegetables and turn them into coffee at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Topsy Turvy Kokedama Workshop. Learn how to create a Japanese moss ball with plants. At Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $25, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 20, noon and 3 p.m. Perfect Winter Potting Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy a container or bring your own. Register at 717-917-8733 or online. (noon class and 3 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. Square Foot Gardening. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn about square foot gardening. $35. For teens and older. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 20 (starts) through Jan. 2. Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens. Holiday trees decorated by florists will be on display in the conservatory. Included in admission.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2-4 p.m. Christmas Succulent Centerpiece Workshop. Make a custom Christmas centerpiece with Ken's Gardens at Smucker Village, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Sunday, Nov. 21, noon-2 p.m. Holiday Cloche Brunch with Gallery Grow at Pepper Theo Cafe, 555 W. James St., Lancaster. Make a holiday-themed cloche terrarium. $75, includes materials and brunch.

Monday, Nov. 22, 4-7 p.m. Wreath Workshop: Autumnal Abundance at Home. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create an autumnal grapevine wreath or tabletop centerpiece. $99, includes materials to be picked up at Longwood Gardens. Register online.

Monday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Make a Succulent Terrarium. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a terrarium with plants and pink quartz. $15 ($35 extra to ship materials). For teens and older. Register online.

Monday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. Make a Succulent Duckie Pond Planter. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a succulent arrangement in a glass globe. $35 ($16 extra to ship materials). For ages 21 and older. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 6-7 p.m. Epiphyte Wall Mount Happy Hour. Create a wall mount for a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m. Make a Thanksgiving centerpiece at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78. Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Make a River Retreat Terrarium. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a succulent arrangement with a river theme in a glass planter. $35 ($16 extra to ship materials). For ages 21 and older. Register online.

Friday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-noon. (and more dates) Winter Planter Workshop. Make a winter planter at Tudbink’s Farm, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, plants and accessories are extra. Bring your own planter or buy one at the farm. Register online: Friday class, Saturday, Nov. 27 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. Perfect Winter Wreath Decorating Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter wreath. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Holiday Greens Outdoor Planter Workshop. Learn how to create a holiday greens outdoor planter. At Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $20, includes greens and materials. Bring your own container or purchase one. Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop. Learn how to decorate a 18-inch holiday wreath. At Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35, includes materials (premium elements cost extra). Register online.

Saturday, Nov. 27, noon and 3 p.m. Perfect Winter Potting Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy a container or bring your own. Register at 717-917-8733 or online. (noon class and 3 p.m. class).

Saturday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. (and additional dates) Frosted Evergreen Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, decorate a wreath and tie the perfect bow. $90 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Wreath class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. Make a grapevine wreath decorated with natural and ornamental elements. $58, includes materials. Register online (Nov. 30 class) and Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.

Ongoing. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Dec. 1. Register online.

Ongoing. Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through Dec. 2.

Ongoing. Understanding Plants. This self-paced online course (with two live-streamed sessions) from Longwood Gardens teaches plant identification skills and how plants are described (morphology and nomenclature). $179. Register online through Dec. 6.

And looking into December:

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Holiday Wreath and Decorating Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, learn how to style a holidaywreath plus entertaining and decorating tips. $90 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m. Elegant Garlands: New Spin on a Holiday Classic. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create a flowing table design or a tall cascading arrangement with fresh greens, pine cones and accent flowers. $145, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. Christmas Pinecone Garland class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. Make a pinecone garland decorated with dried and ornamental elements. $122, includes materials. Register online.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. (and additional dates) Cashmere Snowfall Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Kids Christmas Ornament Craft. Children ages 14 and older can create a custom wooden disc ornament. At Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-in Kokedama Bar. Make a moss-covered string garden at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $5, includes materials. Plants cost extra. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop. Learn how to decorate a 18-inch holiday wreath. At Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35, includes materials (premium elements cost extra). Register online. Morning class and afternoon class.

Saturday, Dec. 4, noon and 3 p.m. Perfect Winter Potting Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Buy a container or bring your own. Register at 717-917-8733 or online: noon class and 3 p.m. class.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Winter Plant ID Techniques. Learn how to ID plants in the winter, including medicinals and edibles, at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winter Wreath Workshop. In this class at Hershey Gardens, create a festive 24-inch wreath. $65 for non-members, includes materials. Register online.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree Identification. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woodlands and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam and learn how to ID trees. $15. Register online.

Saturday, Dec. 11. Bus trip to Fort Hunter Museum, Greystone Public House and Hershey Sweet Lights. Organized by Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster, the bus leaves the Church of the Apostles at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 7 p.m. $124, lunch and driver's tip. Register by December 3 by calling Carol Feister at 717-435-8678.