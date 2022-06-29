As we reach the dog days of summer, put down the watering can and take the time to learn something new about plants.

There are dozens of sessions, in-person and virtual, to make floral arrangements and succulent planters as well as learn about topics like garden design and pollinators.

There’s a garden tour in the Southern End and a flower farm tour as well as deep dives into seeds, woody plants and moths.

Here’s a roundup of garden events in the Lancaster County region this July.

Lancaster Compost Co-Ops: Orientation. Sunday, July 3, 4 p.m. (and more dates at other locations). Learn the basics of compost and how to become a member of the co-op. Free. At Culliton Park (other sessions are at different locations).

Tiny Ecosystems: Making Terrariums with the Terrarium Shop. Wednesday, July 6, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the history of terrariums and how to make your own. $150. Register online.

Trees at Home: Planting, Pruning and Maintaining. Thursday, July 7, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to plant, prune and maintain trees around your home. Free. Register online.

Kids Floral Design Class. Thursday, July 7, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to cut flowers and make an arrangement with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. For children ages 5-12. $30. Register online.

Pollinators in the woods? Thursday, July 7, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will explore the ways wild bees nest and forage in woody habitat. $15. Register online.

Porches and Posies Garden Tour. Friday, July 8, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour 12 gardens in the Southern End. $20, $15 in advance (through July1) and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Contact the Chestnut Level Church office for tickets at 717-548-2763.

Lightning Bugs! Fireflies! (Beetles Who Light Up Their Butts!) Friday, July 8, 8-10 p.m. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Clark Nature Preserve, learn about nature’s fireworks. $5. Register online.

Bugs in Your Garden: A Closer Look at the Insects Around You. Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn about beneficial and pest insects. At Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. $7. Register online.

Gardening for Butterflies and Their Caterpillars. Saturday, July 9, 10-11:30 a.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about common and not-so-common butterflies in southeastern. $10. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Saturday, July 9, 1-4 p.m. at Nissley Vineyards at Tanger Outlets with Terrarium Therapy. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Register online.

July Foraging Walk. Sunday, July 10, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: the Art of Seeing and the Science of Observation. Sunday, July 10, 1-3 p.m. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woods and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Afternoon Garden Tea on the Farm. Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m. Explore the heirloom garden at Historic Schaefferstown and see a presentation about natural dyes from plants. $5 suggested donation per person.

The Evolution of Chanticleer’s Gravel Garden. Monday, July 11, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host this talk with horticulturalist Lisa Roper. At Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.

Ask the Alliance: Bats! Thursday, July 14, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn about bats and how they help humans. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Wednesday, July 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Floral Spotlight: Gardens of Italy. Thursday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens covers the elements of Italian garden design. $29. Register online.

Summer Garden Party. Thursday, July 14, 6-9 p.m. This event at Flourish Flowers in East Earl will have a garden tour, floral arranging demos and DIY floral projects. $30. Register online.

A Celebration of Moths. Thursday, July 14, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will explore the importance and beauty of moths and nocturnal insects. $15. Register online.

Connecting Through Seed and Stories virtual conference. Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15. This virtual event from Seed Savers Exchange has tours, workshops, panels and more about community collaboration about seeds. Live sessions can be watched with a donation. Pre-recorded videos will be online for free. View the schedule and register online.

Woody Plant Conference. Friday, July 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This virtual conference from Morris Arboretum, Chanticleer, Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Scott Arboretum and Tyler Arboretum has sessions on trees, shrubs and plants for the Mid-Atlantic. $149. The in-person conference is at Scott Arboretum. There’s also a virtual option. Register online.

Secret Garden floral workshop. Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Summer Centerpiece Class with Lisianthus. Tuesday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to arrange with lisianthus and other summer flowers at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Summer Blooms. Wednesday, Thursday, July 20, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s summer blooms. Free. Join online.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger class. Wednesday, July 20, 6-7 p.m. at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra. Fill a planter with live succulents and dried florals. $60-80. Register online.

Gardening for All Seasons: Bees, Bugs and Birds. Wednesday, July 20, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about bees, bugs and birds in your garden. Free. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Native Plants at Home. Thursday, July 21, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how native plants can increase habitat and reduce yard work. Free. Register online.

Sunny State of Mind Workshop. Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Ask the Experts about Mandevilla. Friday, July 22, 11 a.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on the growing tropical mandevilla. Free. Register online.

Stained Glass Garden Stakes class. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a garden stake from stained glass. Register online.

Understanding Urban Tree System Benefits, Costs and Interactions. Tuesday, July 26, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about the range of tree services and disruptions in urban forests. Free. Register online.

Beach Scapes Wooden Planter workshop. Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a succulent planter. $15 (plus $45 to ship supplies). Register online.

Tomatoes: Seed to Harvest. Tuesday, July 26, 7-8:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about planting and growing tomatoes. Free. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Birding in the Watershed. Thursday, July 28, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to spot and identify birds in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Free. Register online.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger class. Thursday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Grandview Vineyard, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy. Fill a planter with live succulents and dried florals. $65-85. Register online.

Classic Globe Terrarium Workshop. Thursday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent-filled glass globe. $60-75, includes materials shipped to your home (order by July 20). Register online.

Lightning Bugs! Fireflies! (Beetles Who Light Up Their Butts!) Thursday, July 28, 8-10 p.m. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Climbers Run Nature Center, learn about moths. $5. Register online.

Gardenuity Cocktail Garden workshop. Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, learn how to care for a garden of cocktail herbs and how to use the plants. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Meadow Magic. Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will introduce native plants that thrive in meadows. $25. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Dr., East Earl with Terrarium Therapy. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Register online.

Glass Blown Hanging Plant Holder class. Saturday, July 30, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make two flameworked glass air plant holders. Register online.

Take the Pain Out of Gardening class. Saturday, July 30, 1 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn about square foot gardening. $17.50. Register online.

Ongoing:

Everything About Orchids. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. Free. Register online through Aug. 16.

The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on the importance of plants in our lives. Free. Register online through Sept. 15.

And looking into August:

Perennial Plant Association national symposium. Monday, Aug. 1, 9:30-3:15 p.m. Whilemost of the week-long conference is for professionals, Monday has sessions for home gardeners with topics about pollinators and native gardens at Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. $215. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Blooms. Tuesday, Aug. 2, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s summer blooms. Free. Join online.

Growing Malting Barley for Craft Beverages. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about how to fertilize, harvest, dry and store barley for brewing. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Protecting Yourself from Tick Bites. Thursday, Aug. 4, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will share how to avoid, prevent and reduce tick bites and tick-borne diseases. $15. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Bees! Thursday, Aug. 4, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to spot and identify bees, plant bee habitats and rehome unwanted bees. Free. Register online.

Mt. Gretna Tour of Homes. Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour at least 12 homes and gardens. Rain or shine. $20 in advance. $25 the day of the tour.

August Foraging Walk. Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: the Art of Seeing and the Science of Observation. Sunday, Aug. 7, 1-3 p.m. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woods and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.