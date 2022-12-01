If you need a break from the holiday hustle, there are dozens of chances to get your hands dirty and make something green.

Throughout the Lancaster County area are talks about creating upcycled garden art and winter houseplant care. There are classes to make things like a eucalyptus wreath and a gnome planter plus lots of winter container and wreath workshops as well as a yoga class inside a greenhouse.

Here’s a roundup of garden and plant activities in the region in December. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Garden Artistry. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension (in two parts), learn how to create whimsy and harmony in your garden with botanical illustration and flea market finds. $15. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Deck Your Door Wreath and Floor Mat workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, decorate an evergreen wreath and paint a doormat. $135 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Winter Foraging Walking. Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree ID. Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to identify plants using bark and budding patterns in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

DIY Wreath and Mini Sign Workshop. Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Board & Brush Lancaster (1343 Fruitville Pike), make a fresh greens wreath and a miniature sign. $78. Register online.

Holiday Workshop. Sunday, Dec. 4, 4-5 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent tree ($85) or a holiday globe terrarium ($60). At Old Republic Distillery, Ephrata, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. Register online.

Christmas Tapestry class. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a low-profile floral tabletop decoration. $78. Register online.

Garden Hotline Live. Winter Woes, Whims and Wisdom. Friday, Dec. 9, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, Master Gardeners will answer questions about winter gardening and houseplants. Free. Register online.

Holiday Mixed Eucalyptus Wreath Workshop. Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a long-lasting eucalyptus wreath. At Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $65. Register online.

Carolina and Black-capped Chickadees: the Contact Zone. Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. This virtual presentation from Mengel Natural History Society focuses on new findings on the rapid northward movement of chickadees. Free. Register online.

Seed Starting Methods: An Overview. Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about starting your own seedlings. $10. Register online.

Holiday Greens Outdoor Planter Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. Make a welcoming outdoor planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25 deposit to be used for materials and container (or bring your own container). Register online.

Fresh Cut Greens Arrangement Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a holiday table centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $30, includes materials to make one arrangement. Register online.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 10, noon. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. Ugly sweaters are encouraged. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Winter Joy Wreath Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to decorate a greens wreath. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Winter Wonderland floral workshop. Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a winter white floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

’Tis the Season Holiday Wreath workshop. Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make an evergreen wreath. $95 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

What is Beyond Your Garden’s Gate. Monday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Master Naturalist Warren Wolf leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Evergreens for Everyone. Tuesday, Dec. 13, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s beauty heading into winter. Free. Join online.

Pennsylvania Forest Seminar: The History of Pennsylvania’s Forests. Tuesday, Dec. 13, noon (plus one additional date). In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about the history and the future of Pennsylvania’s forests. Free. Register online.

Urban Pollinator Corridors: Creating Native Habitat to Support Pollinators and Other Wildlife. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m. This webinar from Ecological Landscape Alliance explores how to create connected plantings to support wildlife. $10. Register online.

Plants 101. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of plant care. Free. Register online.

Winter Wreath Making. Thursday, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m. In this class with Jodi Blooms, make a holiday wreath with foraged florals and greens. At The Savory Gourmet, 51 N. Broad St., Lititz. $90, includes cheese plate. BYOB (bows and beverages for those 21 and older). Register online.

Winter Wishes floral workshop. Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a holiday floral arrangement featuring roses. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Fresh Cut Greens Arrangement Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Create a holiday table centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $30, includes materials to make one arrangement. Register online.

Peace on Earth floral workshop. Saturday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a winter white floral arrangement. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Gnome Planter Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Turn a lemon cypress into a gnome at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $30, includes materials to make one gnome. Register online.

The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk. Sunday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m. Take a plant ID walk at Nolde Forest. Meet at Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Christmas centerpiece workshop. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral centerpiece. $88. Register online.

Winter Plant Care. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6-7 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn how to care for houseplants during the winter. Free. Register online.

Virtual Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop. Thursday, Dec. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent tree. $101, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Winter Woodland Terrarium Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Craft a terrarium with ferns, moss, mini animals and natural elements at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $50, includes materials. Register online.

Distressed Wood Succulent Terrarium Workshop. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, create a terrarium planter. (Teens and older.) $15 ($45 extra to ship materials). Register online.

Kokedama Workshop. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2-3:30 p.m. Create a kokedama (moss-covered ball) arrangement at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20. Register online.

Monstera 101. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6-7 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn all about monsteras. Free. Register online.

Ongoing:

Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. starting Dec. 10. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design 1, 2 and 3. These online self-paced course from Longwood Gardens advances your floral design skills. $99 each. Register online. (1, 2, 3)

And looking into January:

Creating Year-Round Interest with Native Perennials. Thursday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Adam Barkafski will talk about perennial plants that look great year-round. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Hydrangea floral workshop. Friday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement centered on hydrangea. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.