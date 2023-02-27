Spring is on the horizon and March has plenty of chances to learn about plants and make something green.

Throughout the Lancaster County area (and virtual) are talks about making mini meadows, spring’s earliest wildflowers, beekeeping and more. There’s a seed-starting class for kids and hands-on workshops for adults. Plus there are several flower shows, a winter foraging walk and a yoga class inside a greenhouse.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region through the month. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Houseplant seminar. Wednesday, March 1-Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Learn which houseplant is best for your space at Farmstead Flowers, 170 Cocalico Creek Road, Ephrata. Free. Register at 717-859-2712.

Pot a plant. Wednesday, March 1-Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Learn which houseplant is best for your space and pot a plant at Farmstead Flowers, 170 Cocalico Creek Road, Ephrata. $15-75. Register by calling or texing 717- 824-6941.

Landscape Design Showcase. Wednesday, March 1, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. In this online talk from Perennial Plant Association, award-winning designers will talk design and plants. $30 for non-members. Register online.

Working Gardens in the 19th Century Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m. Mike Cassidy leads the monthly meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. $5 donation for non-members. At Homestead Village’s Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show. Thursday, March 2, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This home show from Marketplace Events has home and garden exhibitors and garden displays. At the Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. $11.

Beekeeping Around the World. Thursday, March 2, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about beekeeping around the world in a seven-session series. Free. Register online.

Native Plants and Sustainable Gardening. Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Lancaster Conservancy volunteer Lydia Martin talks about sustainability through plants. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

How to Grow a Dye Garden. Thursday, March 2, 7:30-9 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura will show how to plant, grow, harvest and store plants for dyeing in three sessions. Free-$65 (sliding scale). Register online.

Galanthus Gala. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. This virtual event includes talks about snowdrops in Pennsylvania and around the world. $29 per lecture. The in-person event in Downingtown has a plant sale. Register online.

Philadelphia Flower Show. Saturday, March 4-March 12. The flower show and its “The Garden Electric” theme returns to winter and is back at Pennsylvania Convention Center. Tickets are $43.50 for adults, $30 for students ages 18-24 and $20 for children ages 5-17.

Spring Kickoff. Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Ask the experts about plants, watch seed-starting and seed-packing demonstrations at Rohrer Seeds, 2472 Old Philadelphia Pike. Free.

Bonsai 101. Saturday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. from Lancaster Bonsai Society at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Center, 301 Rohrerstown Road. Free.

Transforming a Suburban Yard to Native Plants: A Gardener’s Labor of Love. Saturday, March 4, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how a master gardener is changing her yard. $5. Register online.

Nesting Wreath Workshop. Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Create a wreath with materials to share with birds for nests at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45. Register online (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

St. Patty’s Day Gnome Workshop. Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. Turn a lemon cypress into a festive gnome at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35. Register online.

Mt. Cuba Conservation: Behind the Scenes. Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers the site’s conservation programs. $25. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Trees in Winter. Saturday, March 4, 1-4 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve shares how to identify native deciduous trees and shrubs. $25. Register online.

Paper Botanicals. Saturday, March 4, 4-6 p.m. (starts). In this online, five-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to create plants, fungi and woodland scenes from paper. $235. Register online.

March Foraging Walk. Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Choosing the Best Winter-Flowering Perennials and Bulbs. Sunday, March 5, 1:30-330 p.m. In this virtual talk from the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group, learn how hardy flowers can add color and scent in cold temperatures. $25. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Spring is Almost Here. Tuesday, March 7, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore features of a late winter garden. Free. Join online.

Ask the Experts about cool season annuals. Tuesday, March 7, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on annuals that don’t mind the cold. Free. Register online.

Mini Meadow Making. Tuesday, March 7, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Graham Laird Gardner shares how to create meadows in as little as a few square feet. $42. Register online.

Landscape Design Showcase. Wednesday, March 8, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. In this online talk from Perennial Plant Association, award-winning designers will talk design and plants. $30 for non-members. Register online.

Master Gardener Training Information. Wednesday, March 8, 5:30 p.m. (and March 16, 6:30 p.m.) In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to join the master gardener program. Free. Register online.

Spring in Bloom: A Guide to Our Native Ephemeral Wildflowers. Wednesday, March 8, 6-7 p.m. This online talk from Lancaster Conservancy covers biology and identification of spring’s first flowers. Free. Register online.

Ask the Experts about New Plants for 2023. Thursday, March 9, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on new plants. Free. Register online.

Every Garden is an Intervention: Rejecting the Eco-Purity Pledge and Embracing Compromise to Foster Resilience. Thursday, March 9, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Laura Kuhn shares how to create beautiful, ecologically vibrant gardens on small-scale residential properties. $42. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Soil Fertility and Garden Layout. Thursday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn where to plant a garden and how to test the soil. $5. Register online.

Dye Garden Planning. Thursday, March 9, 6-7 p.m. Learn about common dye plants of southcentral Pennsylvania. At Handwork House, Lancaster. For ages 16 and older. $25, includes seeds for five varieties of plants. Register online.

Herb Care and Botanical Cocktail Making Workshop. Thursday, March 9, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to grow herbs and use them in cocktails. Free. Register online.

March Floral workshop. Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring-y arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

The Great Grow Along. March 10-19. This virtual festival has public garden tours, talks from experts, DIY projects and houseplant happy hours. Free. Register online.

Ask the Experts about Seed Starting. Friday, March 10, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on growing seeds. Free. Register online.

Tree Sale. Order deadline is Friday, March 10. Lancaster County Conservation District’s annual tree sale. The sale includes fruit trees and plants, conifers, hardwoods, wildlife food sources, groundcover plants and pollinator-friendly perennials. Orders will be ready for pick-up April 13 at the Farm and Home Center, Lancaster.

GardenWise. Saturday, March 11, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This day of garden information includes sessions on beneficial insects, herbs, invasive plants, growing orchids and more. Entomologist Doug Tallamy gives the keynote about the importance of oak trees. $85. At Central York Middle School. Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, March 11, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Growing Small Fruit: Bauer’s Berries. Saturday, March 11, 9:30-11 a.m. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow berries. $5. At Wildwood Park, Harrisburg. $5 Register online.

Second Saturday Gardening Series: Composting. Saturday, March 11, 10-11:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to create compost. $10. Register online.

Hypertufa Planter Workshop. Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. Create a 6-inch container and add a plant at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45. Register online.

Nesting Wreath Workshop. Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. Create a wreath with materials to share with birds for nests at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45. Register online.

Spring Ephemerals. Monday, March 13, 7 p.m. Horticulturist Keith Williams leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Gardens as Pollinator Habitat: Limitations, Potential and Context. Tuesday, March 14, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Douglas Sponsler traces the relationship between flowers and insects from the primordial forests of the Cretaceous to your backyard garden. $42. Register online.

Cactus and Succulent Dish Garden Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, March 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fill a dish garden with cacti and succulents at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $45, includes materials to make one arrangement. BYOB. Register online.

Succulents class. Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a low-profile succulent garden. $65. Register online.

Water Webinar Series: Water Quality for Gardening and Irrigation. Wednesday, March 15, 1-2 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how water quality affects plants. Free. Register online.

Botanical Watercolor Study Workshop. Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, learn how to draw and paint using plants from the Gallery Grow. $50. Register online.

Native Edible and Medicinal Plants in the “Wild-Designed” Landscape. Thursday, March 16, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Jared Rosenbaumr explores honoring native ecosystems and cultural lifeways as we restore habitats that support people, other animals and native plants. $42. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Vegetable and Mushroom Production. Thursday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn several techniques to grow vegetables and mushrooms. $5. Register online.

March into Spring. Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This gardening symposium from Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group includes sessions on soil, plants, fruit nutrition for birds and plant communities. Virtual and at West Chester University. $100. Register online.

You Can Garden in a Small Space. Saturday, March 18, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow edible plants in small spaces. $5. Register online. Or join the in-person session at Wildwood Park, Harrisburg.

Indoor Seed Starting Workshop. Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. Learn how to start your own seeds at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $15, includes a windowsill tray and seeds. Register online.

Spring Botanical Cloche Workshop. Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. Create a dried botanical arrangement in a glass cloche at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $50. Register online.

Indoor Seed Starting Workshop for kids. Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m. Learn how to start your own seeds at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $10, includes a windowsill tray and seeds. Register online.

Stained Glass Garden Stakes class. Sunday, March 19 and Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a garden stake from stained glass. $145. Register online.

Flameworked Glass Garden Stakes class. Sunday, March 19, 2-4:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a set of glass garden stakes. $110. Register online.

Nurturing the Heart through Nature. Monday, March 20, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum is led by Dr. Sue Moyer. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Build a Bluebird Box. Monday, March 20, 6-7 p.m. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, make a home for bluebirds. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For all ages. $3 per person and $13.50 per box. Bring your own hammer. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, March 17.

Spring Plant Care. Monday, March 20, 6-7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on spring care for houseplants. Free. Register online.

The Art of Gardening at Chanticleer. Tuesday, March 21, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Bill Thomas gives a tour and behind-the-scenes look of the public garden. $42. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Spring Ephemerals. Wednesday, March 22, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about spring’s first native flowers. $10. Register online.

Beyond Your Garden Gate. Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. In this talk for the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Warren Wolf shares things he’s experienced in the wilds of the region. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster. $5 for non-members.

The Bower: Native Plant Landscape and Sculpture Park. Thursday, March 23, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Bill and Jane Allis explain how they created a sculpture park with a native plant landscape. $42. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Greenhouse and Hydroponic Production. Thursday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about growing hydroponic vegetables and adding a greenhouse. $5. Register online.

Design Principles of the Pros for Home Landscapes. Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Dan Benarcik, of Chanticleer, shares garden tips. $20. Register online.

Native Plants You Need in Your Yard and Ensuring Perennial Hardiness. Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-noon. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about native perennials with a focus on pollinators. $5. Register online.

Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. Create a resurrection garden at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45. Register online.

Native Plant Nature Journals. Saturday, March 25, 1-4 p.m. (and Saturday, April 1). In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, learn about 10 native plants and draw or paint them in a journal. a garden stake from stained glass. $35. At Homefields Organic Farms, Millersville. Register online.

Fruit tree grafting workshop. Saturday, March 25, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Back Yard Fruit Growers, learn how to graft apple trees at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. $40, includes two trees. Register online.

Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. Learn how to make a resurrection garden at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $20. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Signs of Spring. Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on spring’s earliest plants. $25. Register online.

Hugelkultur Workshop. Saturday, March 25, 1-4 p.m. Learn about this garden technique built on buried wood at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Resurrection Garden Workshop for kids. Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m. Learn how to make a resurrection garden at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $10. Register online.

Bio-Intensive Garden Primer. Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about this garden technique at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $50. Register online.

Winter Highlights Walk. Sunday, March 26, noon-1 p.m. Take a guided tour of Hershey Gardens. Free with garden admission.

Houseplant Resurrection Garden Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, March 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Make a resurrection garden for Easter at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $40, includes materials to make one arrangement. BYOB. Register online.

A Do-It-Yourself Guide: Converting Your Lawn to a Meadow. Tuesday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In this three-part webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to turn a small lawn into a meadow. $5. Register online.

Simple by Design: Landscapes for Deep Social Impact. Wednesday, March 29, 2-3:15 p.m. In this online session from New Directions in the American Landscape, Keith Green and Julianne Schrader Ortega focus on simple and scalable green interventions plus research on greening’s influence on health, safety and violence. $42. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Container Gardens. Wednesday, March 29, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow natives in containers. $10. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Tree and Small Fruit Production. Thursday, March 30, 6-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about growing fruit in a small space. $5. Register online.

Forest Farming Series: Ramps/Wild Leeks. Thursday, March 30, 7:30-9 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to identify and use ramps and wild leeks. Free. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in March, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Annuals, Perennials and Vines. Starts March 28. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $179. Available through May 8. Register online.

Floral Design 3. This online course from Longwood Gardens advances your floral design skills. $399. Register online through March 9.

Plant Propagation. Starts March 28. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens teaches how to propagate plants. $179. Available through May 8. Register online.

Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. Starts March 28. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $179. Available through May 8. Register online.

And looking into April:

Home Gardening Series: Creating Healthy Garden Soil. Saturday, April 1, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to improve your garden soil. $5. Register online. Or join the in-person session at Wildwood Park in Harrisburg.

Fundamental of Garden Layers. Saturday, April 1, 10-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to turn your garden into a healthy ecosystem with native plants. $10. Register online.

Pansy Wreath Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. Create an outdoor wreath with cold-hardy pansies at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $60. Register online.

Kid’s Fuzzy Bunny Planter Workshop. Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. Create a planter with a pompom “bunny” at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15. For children ages 3 and older. Register online.

Backyard Cutting Garden class. Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. (and Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.) In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, learn how to start a small cutting garden. $55. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Flowering Trees. Wednesday, April 5, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the importance of trees and how to incorporate them into your landscape. $10. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, April 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Living on a Few Acres: Maple Syrup Production and Beekeeping. Thursday, April 6, 6-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to keep bees and produce maple syrup. $5. Register online.

Show, Tell and Share. Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club will ask members and guests what worked and what didn’t in last year’s gardens. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Spring Floral workshop. Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

