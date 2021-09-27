Now that it’s officially fall, learn how to make a pumpkin planter or a terrarium filled with carnivorous plants.

You can also learn how to attract bees, butterflies and birds to your yard, how to avoid common gardening mistakes and join a hike to find bats.

Here are a dozens of classes, talks and plant-related activities, virtual and in-person throughout the Lancaster County region. Email garden and plant-related events to enegley@lnpnews.com.

Friday, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. First Friday Succulent Pumpkin Workshop. In this drop-in class from Central Market Flowers, learn how to create a succulent-topped pumpkin. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Gardeners Digging Deeper: Fall Gardening Seminar. This online workshop from Penn State Extension will cover how to create a pollinator victory garden, why native plants matter, how to save seeds and how not digging can create a productive garden. $40. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fall container workshop at Esbenshade's Garden Centers store near Adamstown. $25 includes plants and container. For the Lititz store, register online or 717-626-7007. For the Mohnton store, register online or 717-445-6055.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m. Butterflies and Blooms. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover which plants attract butterflies and where to plant them. $5. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. Happy Halloween Miniature Garden Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create a fall miniature garden. At 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. Fall in Bloom: An Exploration of Kellys Run Pollinator Park. This guided hike from Lancaster Conservancy explores the native meadows at Kellys Run. $5 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and younger. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: October in the Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the blooms of October. Free. Join online.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Growing Organics: Backyard Botanicals. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to make immune support infusions, cocktail bitters, lip balm and herb salts with herbs and flowers. $15. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Plants with a Purpose: Late Season Natives. This online course from Longwood Gardens explores plants that add late summer interest. $179, includes 50 plants shipped to your home. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. The Nature of Oaks. In this webinar from Wild Ones, entomologist Doug Tallamy will talk about his new book about the importance of oak trees. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, noon- 3 p.m. Community Forestry Institute. This online class from Penn State Extension (in six sessions) will share knowledge and skills to manage public trees. $95. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: In-Season Fall Foraging. This online course from Longwood Gardens shows how to create an arrangement with items found in your backyard. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m. Birdscaping: Designing your Garden with Birds in Mind. In this virtual talk from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about the role birds play in balancing the natural world and how you can help support them in your garden. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Gardening for All Seasons: Bulbs, Rhizomes, Tubers, and More. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to prep and plant bulbs. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Preparing Your Fall Gardening for Pollinators. This webinar from Scott Arboretum will cover maximizing spring yields and providing wildlife habitat during winter. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Virtual Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy. Create your own succulent arrangement on a white fairytale pumpkin. ($54 includes materials and shipping). Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. Fall Container Gardening talk by Chris Abel, owner of Custom Container Gardens for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 8-Nov. 6. Bonsai exhibit by the Susquehanna Bonsai Club at Hershey Gardens. Explore the living art of bonsai in the hoop house. The club will have a bonsai plant sale 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10. Free with admission.

Friday, Oct. 8, noon-1 p.m. Gardening Hotline Live! Fall Foes, Flops and Friends. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to identify and manage fall pests and garden diseases. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Show-Stopping Autumn Perennials. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center (or go in-person), learn how dead trees provide habitat, shelter and food for wildlife. $19 (or $49 for three classes). Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. Rustic Wood Box Succulent Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create a succulent arrangement in a rustic planter. At 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. How Dead and Dying Trees Support Wildlife. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center (or go in-person), learn top native plants to add fall color to gardens. $19 (or $49 for three classes). Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-2 p.m. Avoiding Common Gardening Mistakes. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center (or go in-person), learn the most common errors gardeners make and the science behind the remedies. $19 (or $49 for three classes). Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2:30-4 p.m. From Weeds to Wildlife Habitat. Learn how to transform a weedy patch into a wildlife habitat at Homefields, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. $22, includes native plant plugs to take home. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, Oct. 11. Trees, Shrubs and Conifers. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of woody plants. $189. Class continues through Nov. 22. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, Oct. 11. Annuals, Perennials and Vines. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $189. Class continues through Nov. 22. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, Oct. 11. Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $189. Class continues through Nov. 22. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, Oct. 11. Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $189. Class continues through Nov. 22. Register online.

Monday, Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Art in the Garden: Diane Richards. In this online workshop from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, follow Richards as she reveals a cyanotype imprint. Free. Register online.

Monday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Hemp in Pennsylvania: Past, Present and Future. Les Start, Pennsylvania hemp historian, shares more about the history of hemp. Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-noon. Changing Landscaping Practices: Implications for Landowners and Local Officials. This online class from Penn State Extension will teach the benefits and challenges of converting a lawn from turf to natural plantings, such as a meadow. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. Spooktacular Terrarium Happy Hour with carnivorous plants. Create a terrarium with carnivorous plants at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $45. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-8 p.m. Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy. Create a succulent arrangement on a white fairytale pumpkin at Bube’s Brewery, Mount Joy. ($50 includes materials). Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Riparian Buffer Maintenance. Learn the basics of buffer maintenance in this class from Penn State Extension at Swatera Creek, 180 Swatara Creek Road, Middletown. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m. Slow Gardening with Low Maintenance from Innisfree. In this online workshop from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn design ideas and management techniques from Innisfree. $30. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-7 p.m. Oral Histories for the Community Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Friday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. (and additional dates) Into Bergamot pumpkin planter with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a fall bouquet in a ceramic pumpkin vase. $75 (includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Friday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Perennial Plant Conference. This virtual conference from Chanticleer, Longwood Gardens, the Hardy Plant Society, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Scott Arboretum will include topics such as gravel gardens and ferns. $49. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Succulent Pumpkin Workshop. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to create a succulent-topped pumpkin. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.).

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 16, noon. (and additional dates) Autumn Boxwood Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a fresh boxwood wreath. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 1-2:30 p.m. Pumpkin succulent planter with Terrarium Therapy at Fireside Café, East Earl. Build your own fall arrangement of succulents on top of a pumpkin. $50. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Pumpkin Gnome and Succulent Pumpkin Planter Workshop. Make a pumpkin planter and a pumpkin gnome with Ken's Gardens at Corner Coffee Shop in Smucker Village, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $40. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2-5 p.m. An Introduction to Bionutrient or Nutrient Dense Growing. Learn how gardeners can work with and enhance living soils, encourage robust microbial soil food webs and grow tastier crops at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m. Climbers Run After Dark: Bats. This guided hike from Lancaster Conservancy will focus on bats at Climbers Run Nature Preserve. $5 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and younger. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. Lotusland: A Plant Collector’s Paradise. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about this garden in Santa Barbara, one of the top gardens in the world. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Virtual Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy. Create your own succulent arrangement on a white fairytale pumpkin. ($54 includes materials and shipping). Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Virtual Autumn Flower Arranging Demonstration. This webinar from Scott Arboretum will follow a florist creating an arrangement from material gathered at the arboretum. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-6:30 p.m. Intro to Foraging. Learn how to forage seasonal plants this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. For ages 8 and older. $20. Register online.

Friday, Oct. 22, 8-10:30 a.m. Broadleaved Evergreen Identification. This two-session online class from Penn State Extension will teach how to identify evergreens and understand their site requirements. $35. Register online.

Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Pumpkin succulent planter with Terrarium Therapy at Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge. Build your own fall arrangement of succulents on top of a pumpkin. $55. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Home Fermented Vegetable Preserving. Learn how to ferment vegetables at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, Oct. 25. Understanding Plants. This self-paced online course (with two live-streamed sessions) from Longwood Gardens teaches plant identification skills and how plants are described (morphology and nomenclature). $179. Register online through Dec. 6.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. Honey and Honey Bees. In this talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum, Kim Brown of America Farm Apiary, will discuss bees. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m. Miniature Zen Garden Happy Hour. Create a tiny zen garden with sand, stones and plants at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $35. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m. Vertical Gardening: Living Walls and Espalier Trees. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to create a living wall and train espalier trees. $30. Register online.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m. Harnessing the Sun for Carbon-Negative Climate Solutions at Hershey Gardens. Learn about how plants remove carbon from the atmosphere. Free. Register by contacting the Manada Conservancy at 717-566-4122 or office@manada.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1-2 p.m. Water Webinar Series: The Effects of Water Quality on Gardening and Irrigation. This online class from Penn State Extension will teach how water quality can influence gardens and plants. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. Autumn Brilliance Terrarium Workshop. Make an autumn-theme terrarium with Ken's Gardens at Grandview Vineyard, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy. $50. Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Beautiful Fall Container Plants talk for The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County. Meeting is at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. $5 for guests. CDC guidelines will be enforced and masks are required.

(Starts) Thursday, Oct. 28. Asian-Inspired Garden Design. This online course (with four live-streamed sessions) from Longwood Gardens covers the components of traditional and interpretive Asian gardens. $129. Register online through Nov. 14.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9-10:30 a.m. Fall Garden Series: How to Prepare Your Garden for Winter. This class from Penn State Extension will cover how to prep your garden to support birds and native wildlife. $5. At Olewine Nature Center, Wildwood Park, Harrisburg or watch virtually. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Perfect Partners: The Coevolution of Flowers and Their Pollinators. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how plants use bribery, deception and the lure of sex to attract pollinators. $19. Register online.

Ongoing. Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through Dec. 2.

Ongoing. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Dec. 1. Register online.

And looking into November:

Tuesday, Nov. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Fall color in the Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the color in the garden. Free. Join online.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m. Green City Teachers. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (over five weeks) for people working with children, learn about basic horticulture, gardening and more. $50. Register online.

Thursday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m. Language of Plants talk by Holly List, a Lancaster County Master Gardener, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. (and additional dates) Amber Glow Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree Identification. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woodlands and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2-3:30 p.m. The Bark Ark: The Role of Botanic Gardens in Tree Conservation. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn how gardens help conserve threatened tree species. Free. Register online.

Monday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Creating a Lively Garden. Daryl Kobesky, nursery owner and landscape architect, shares more about the plants with multi-season interest for gardeners and wildlife. Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.