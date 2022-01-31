The Philadelphia Flower Show often blooms at the end of February

This year, the show’s moving outside in June.

There still are plenty of workshops and talks to make things for your garden and learn something new. Plus an orchid show returns to Hershey Gardens.

There are workshops to make heart-shaped succulent wreaths and wine barrel wall planters. There are talks about flower arranging and hydroponics. There’s a yoga class inside a greenhouse and a nature walk.

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this February.

How to Grow Anemone and Ranunculus. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. At Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78, includes materials to make a small arrangement. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: The Winter Garden. Wednesday, Feb. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the beauty of the winter garden. Free. Join online.

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplants. Free. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: The Legacy of Great Dixter House and Garden, the Centenary of Christopher Lloyd’s Birth. Thursday, Feb. 3, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about Christopher Lloyd’s English garden. Free. Register online.

Foraging in Pennsylvania and New Jersey: Finding, Identifying and Preparing Edible Wild Foods. Thursday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. This talk is by Debbie Naha-Korestsky, aka The Wild Edibles Lady, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Creating a New Garden: Scratching the Surface. Thursday, Feb. 3, 7-8 p.m. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to make a new garden. Free. Register online.

Orchid show and sale. Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Susquehanna Orchid Society’s orchid show at Hershey Gardens is free but admission is charged for the gardens. Members-only preview is on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Dried Flower Crystal Workshop. Friday, Feb. 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. In this drop-in class from Central Market Flowers, decorate a crystal with dried plants at 258 N. Queen St. $20. Reserving a spot online is recommended.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Feb. 5, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. Make a terrarium in a glass bowl at Esbenshade's Garden Centers 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz and 1749 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. $24.99. Register at 717-626-7007 (Lititz) or 717-445-6055 (Mohnton) or online (Lititz or Mohnton).

Feel the Love Mod Podge Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. Make a Valentine’s-themed container garden in a wood box with mod podge elements at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Valentine’s Succulent Box Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. Make a Valentine’s-themed succulent planter with a candle at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Air Plant Sculpture class. Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. (starts). In this two-session class for children in grades 1-5, create a sculpture inspired by air plants. At Pennsylvania College of Art and Design with Gallery Grow. $43 includes air plant. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Tracking in the Snow. Sunday, Feb. 6, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to track wildlife in the snow. If there’s no snow, the focus shifts to winter plant ID at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Respect for Insects: Gardening to Promote Beneficial Bug Life. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6-7 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to support your garden by creating a haven for beneficial insects. $30. Register online.

Floral Spotlight: French Formal Design. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 4-5:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how Pierre S. du Pont’s trips to Versailles and Paris influenced the design of Longwood. $29 includes a floral design demonstration. Register online.

Virtual “I Dig You” Valentine’s Day Workshop. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online workshop from Terrarium Therapy, learn how to make a Valentine’s-themed succulent-filled planter. $68.45, includes shipping. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: A Botanical Paradise: Kazakhstan and the Altai Mountains. Thursday, Feb. 10, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about this region’s steppe and alpine flora. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Thursday, Feb. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Friday, Feb. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, fill a wine barrel ring planter with succulents and dried flowers. At Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $65 (for 12-inch hanger) and $85 (for a 22-inch hanger), includes wine sampling. Register online.

Floral Design: Poppy Flowers Online Workshop. Friday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on flower arranging. Free. Register online.

Red Velvet Floral Arrangement Workshop. Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class with Alice’s Table, make a red Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) floral arrangement. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Creating a Year-Round Habitat for Birds and Their Friends. Friday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to bring the birds to your yard. $5. Register online.

Valentine’s Kokedama Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Make a Valentine’s-themed kokedama planter at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $45, includes materials to make two planters. Register online.

Valentine’s Succulent Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Make a heart-shaped living wreath at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $55, includes materials for one wreath for two people. (If both want to make a wreath, buy two tickets.) Register online.

The Ecological Benefits of Native Bees and Predatory Wasps. Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to support these two types of insects that pollinate and control insect populations. $25. Register online.

Whimsical Succulent Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. Make a magical terrarium at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Valentine’s Floral and Cocktail Experience. Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a red Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) floral arrangement and learn how to make a cocktail. $105 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Galentine’s Succulent Soiree. Sunday, Feb. 13, noon-2 p.m. Make a succulent garden in a shoe. $65, includes materials and brunch (juice bar is $5 extra). With Gallery Grow at Pepper Theo Cafe, 555 W. James St., Lancaster. Register online.

Hydroponics. Monday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Learn about growing plants in water this talk from Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Native Meadows: Let’s Get Real. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-8:15 p.m. In this online workshop from New Directions in the American Landscape, Larry Weaner shares how to create a long-lived vibrant meadow. $25. Register online.

Geo-Terrarium Succulent Workshop. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, learn how to make a succulent-filled geo-terrarium. At Hershey Public Library. $50. Register online.

Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. This online talk from Wild Ones will be led by prairie ecologist Neil Diboll, a pioneer in the native plant industry. Free. Register online.

Winter Plant Care online workshop. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on seasonal plant care tips. Free. Register online.

Land Ethics Symposium. Thursday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This virtual event from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve includes discussions on using behavioral science to transform residential landscapes, removing dams and more. $137.50. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: A Year on Martha’s Vineyard. Thursday, Feb. 17, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about this region’s plants and culture. Free. Register online.

Creating Landscapes for Bird Diversity: Beyond Feeders and Fountains. Thursday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m. In this online workshop from New Directions in the American Landscape, Claudia Thompson gives a comprehensive look at how to create landscapes that address rapidly declining native bird populations. $60. Register online.

Kokedama and Square Knot Macrame Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Make a kokedama planter and a macrame hanger at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Miniature Garden Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. Make a miniature garden in a glass terrarium at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $25, includes materials. Register online.

Native Knowledge and Wild Edible Plants. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum is led by Amanda Funk, executive Director of Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Solutions for Invasive Plants in the Garden. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about the worst invasive plants and how to bring environmental change to your backyard. $30. Register online.

Amethyst Planter Mash-Up Succulent Terrarium. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $15 ($35 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Spring in Bloom: A Guide to Our Native Ephemeral Wildflowers. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m. This virtual lecture from Lancaster Conservancy will explore the biology of spring wildflowers and how to identify them. Free. Register online.

The Front Yard Revolution. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to add native plants to front yards for multi-seasonal interest, to support songbirds and provide wildlife habitat. $19. Register online.

Travels at Twelve: Remarkable Little-Known Gardens Around the World. Thursday, Feb. 24, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about not-so-famous public gardens. Free. Register online.

Working Gardens of Pa. Dutch Country. Thursday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. This talk with the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County will compare 19th-century Victorian-style gardens and common working gardens. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster. $5 for non-members.

Potting 101 Online Workshop. Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on how to pot your houseplants. Free. Register online.

Garden and Landscape Symposium. Saturday, Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This online symposium from Penn State Extension will cover mixing woody plants with perennials, knockout natives, bee diversity and more. $50. Register online.

Forward Focus: A Gardener’s Guide to Change. Saturday, Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. This online symposium from Penn State Extension will cover companion planting, family gardening and managing pollinator health in a changing world. $10. Register online.

Plant Paintings class. Saturday, Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m.-noon. In this in-person class at Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, children in grades 1-4 will learn about plants at Gallery Grow and create a plant-inspired watercolor painting. Art will be exhibited during March First Friday. $33. Register online.

Pennsylvania Natives: How and Why I Migrated to Local Superstar Plants. Saturday, Feb. 26, 9:30-11 a.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension will cover growing and landscaping with Pennsylvania native plants. $5. Register online.

Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. Mount a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Hypertufa Trio Workshop. Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. Make thee hypertufa containers at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Backyard Maple Sugaring. Saturday, Feb. 26, 1-2:30 p.m. Learn how to harvest sap and make maple syrup at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Diversify Your Harvest: Exceptional Herbs and Unconventional Veggies. Monday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how to source, propagate, cultivate and use underutilized, exotic and heirloom vegetables and herbs. $29 includes a selection of seeds for your garden. Register online.

Spring is in the Air Planter workshop. Monday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a succulent planter in a chalkboard box. $15 ($35 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Countdown to the Plant Sale Speaker Series: Trees. Monday, Feb. 28, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension will cover planting trees, shrubs and native trees. Free. Register online.

Ongoing:

Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through May 19.

Floral Design Basics II. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens expands on skills learned in the basics class. $99. Register online through May 19.

And looking into March:

Lush Violet Floral Arrangement Workshop. Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement in celebration of International Women’s Day. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Monarch Butterfly Migration. Thursday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. In talk for Lititz Garden Club, Jean Kelley shares about her trip to Mexico to see the Monarch migration. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplant basics. Free. Register online.

March Foraging Walk. Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Join the first foraging walk of the year at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, March 6, 1-3 p.m. On this walk, learn about plants for making cordage, fire-starting, weaving and more at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Start Gardening. Monday, March 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn what, when, where and how to plant your garden in this class from Lancaster County Parks Department. For ages 15 and older. Meet at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. All ages. $3 per person, includes seeds you’ll plant during the class. Register by noon, March 4 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Make a Big Impact with Minimalistic Design. Tuesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how to use less and create negative space for impactful floral arrangements. $59. Register online.

Clean Composting for Small Gardens. Tuesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to create your own compost. $19. Register online.

Thomas Woltz: Craft, Conservation and Cattle. Wednesday, March 9, 1-2:30 p.m. In this online conversation from New Directions in the American Landscape, Larry Weaner and Thomas Woltz will talk about landscape architecture from a background of farming, working lands and wild places. $45. Register online.

Deer Tolerant Landscapes. Wednesday, March 9, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn practical ways to deter deer, plus which plants are deer tolerant and which are deer candy. $19. Register online.

Virtual Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Thursday, March 10, 6-7 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, fill a wine barrel ring planter with succulents and dried flowers. $80, includes shipping. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Thursday, March 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Propagation 101: Theory Beyond Design Online Workshop. Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on how to propagate houseplants. Free. Register online.

A Four-Season Garden: Secrets of Success. Saturday, March 12, 9:30-11 a.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension features a virtual tour of suburban gardens through the seasons. $5. Register online.

Second Saturday Gardening Series: Wake Up Your Garden, a Spring Task List. Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension covers planning and preparing a spring garden and when to plant. $4. Register online.

The New Naturalism in Garden Design. Saturday, March 12, 11-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to use plants to create a beautiful, functional space. $25. Register online.