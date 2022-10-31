Even if your vegetable patch has been put to bed, there are dozens of chances to learn about next year’s garden or dig in and make something green.

Throughout the Lancaster County area are talks about grow lights, mushroom foraging and more. There are DIY classes for kids and hands-on workshops for adults, too, including lots of wreath-making workshops, plus a plant swap.

Here’s a roundup of gardening events in the region in November. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Fantastic Fall Foliage Summer Abundance. Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s fall color. Free. Join online.

Not in My Front Yard. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1-2 p.m. This webinar from Ecological Landscape Alliance explores public perceptions of green stormwater infrastructure. $10. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Shrubs. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about shrubs that look great and pollinators love. $5. Register online.

Northview Through the Seasons. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Jenny Rose Carey will talk about her new book “The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide” at the monthly meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. $5 donation for non-members. At Homestead Village’s Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

Tiny Ecosystems: Making Terrariums with the Terrarium Shop. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the history of terrariums and how to make your own. $150. Register online.

A Lazy Horticulturist’s Guide to Gardening Near a State Park. Thursday, Nov. 3, 4-5 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn how to garden with deer and not get angry. Free. Register online.

Gardening Illustrated by Fine Art: Tips from the Masters. Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Lois Miklas will talk about garden tips from Old Master artists. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Beekeeping for Beginners. Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. In this three-session webinar from Bucks County Foodshed Alliance, learn how to raise bees. $45. Register online.

Learning Native Lenape Plants. Thursday, Nov. 3, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on how the Lenape people use plants for medicine. $15. Register online.

Deciding To Create a Pollinator Garden Is The Easy Step. What To Do Next? Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. In this virtual talk from Ohio State University, Matthew Shepherd from the Xerces Society focuses on attracting pollinators to your yard. Free. Register online.

Party’n with Houseplants and Plant Swap. Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Intercourse) and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Take plant quizzes. A mini kokedama bar is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($5 per kokedama). Houseplant swaps are at 11 a.m. at Intercourse store and 2 p.m. at Smoketown store. Free. Register online (Intercourse and Smoketown).

Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. Mount a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: From Flowers to Seeds. Saturday, Nov. 5, 1-4 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on the anatomy of flowers and their life cycle. $25. Register online.

Give Thanks floral workshop. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a Thanksgiving floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Foraging for Roots. Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on roots at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Sharing Recipes and the History of Plants. Sunday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Plant Identification. Sunday, Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to identify plants using bark and budding patterns in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2-3 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn the best native, deer-resistant plants. Free. Register online.

Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. Mount a bromeliad or staghorn fern at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Plants 101. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of plant care. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Under-Appreciated Plants. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about native plants. $5. Register online.

Hydroponics Growers School 101. Thursday, Nov. 10, 5-6:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow hydroponics vegetables. $30. Register online.

Hedgerows: An Icon of Bucks County’s Rural Vernacular Landscape. Thursday, Nov. 10, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on the functions and ecological values of hedgerows. $15. Register online.

Enjoying Holiday Plants. Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to care for your plants and make them last. $10. Register online.

Branch Weaving. Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11:45 a.m. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, learn how to weave with branches and natural elements. Recommended for ages 10 and older. $5 per person. Call 717-295-2055 or register online.

Rustic Houseplant Centerpiece Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a harvest or holiday houseplant centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $35, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Holiday Grapevine Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make your own holiday grapevine wreath at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40, includes materials. Register online.

The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk. Saturday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Take a plant ID walk at Nolde Forest. Meet at Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Register online.

Foraging for Edibles and Flowers. Sunday, Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Reconsidering Seasonal Interest. Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Horticulturist Kathleen Salisbury shares more about plants with seasonal interest. Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Sweet Floral Treats: Pumpkin Pie. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, learn how to design a floral centerpiece inspired by pumpkin pie. $29. Register online.

100 Plants to Feed the Monarch Butterflies. Wednesday, Nov. 16, noon-1 p.m. This webinar from Ecological Landscape Alliance explores how to contribute to monarch conservation in landscapes and citizen science projects. $10. Register online.

Potting 101. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of potting houseplants. Free. Register online.

Sex in City Plants, Animals, Fungi and More. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Wagner Free Institute of Science, learn about urban plants and animals and their mating rituals. Register online.

Native American Food and Medicinal Plants. Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. In this meeting of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Jeff Kuhn shares how wild plants have been used as food or medicine. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster. $5 donation for guests.

Eucalyptus Wreath Workshop. Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30-7:15 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a long-lasting eucalyptus wreath. $80, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Wildspawn Mushrooms: Cultivating and Foraging Gourmet Fungi. Thursday, Nov. 17, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on identifying, growing and cooking mushrooms plus foraging for them. $15. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online (9 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Forest Bathing: Pre-winter meditation. Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania College of Art and Design at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, practice mindfulness in the forest. $35. Register online.

Modern Farmhouse Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a contemporary golden hoop wreath at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one wreath. Register online.

Holiday Star Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a holiday star-shaped wreath at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $30, includes materials. Register online.

Bountiful Harvest floral workshop. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a Thanksgiving floral arrangement. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Foraging for Holiday Centerpieces. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Grow Lights 101. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn about grow lights for houseplants. Free. Register online.

Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral centerpiece. $88. Register online.

Winter Planter Workshop. Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. (and more dates) Make a winter planter at Tudbink’s Farm, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, plants and accessories are extra. Bring your own planter or buy one at the farm. Register online.

Winter Joy Wreath Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter wreath. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a wreath with fresh greens at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one wreath. Register online.

Holiday Greens Outdoor Planter Workshop. Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make an outdoor planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25, includes materials. Register online.

Wreath decorating workshop. Monday, Nov. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Decorate a fresh wreath or swag at Heritage Tree Farms, 142 Church Road, Rothsville. $40. Register online.

Ongoing:

Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design 1, 2 and 3. These online self-paced course from Longwood Gardens advances your floral design skills. $99 each. Register online. (1, 2, 3)

And looking into December:

Sweet Floral Treats: Christmas Cookies. Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, learn how to design a floral centerpiece inspired by Christmas cookies. $29. Register online.

’Tis the Season Holiday Wreath workshop. Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make an evergreen wreath. $95 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Winter Wonderland floral workshop. Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a winter white floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Winter Joy Wreath Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a festive winter wreath. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Garden Artistry. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension (in two parts), learn how to create whimsy and harmony in your garden with botanical illustration and flea market finds. $15. Register online.

Winter Wreath Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4. In this class at Hershey Gardens, make a festive wreath. $65 for non-members. Register online.

Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a wreath with fresh greens at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40, includes materials to make one wreath. Register online.

’Tis the Season’ Winter Potting Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a winter container arrangement. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Deck Your Door Wreath and Floor Mat workshop. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, decorate an evergreen wreath and paint a doormat. $135 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Winter Foraging Walking. Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree ID. Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to identify plants using bark and budding patterns in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Nature’s Best Hope. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2-3:30 p.m. In this talk from Lancaster Clean Water Partners, Doug Tallamy talks about conservation and plants that support wildlife. At Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster. Free. Register online.

Christmas Tapestry class. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a low-profile floral tabletop decoration. $78. Register online.