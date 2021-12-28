It might be bitter cold outside in January, but there are plenty of workshops and talks to make things for your garden and learn something new.

There are workshops to make suet for birds and planters for indoors. There are talks about Lancaster County’s tree treasures and how to manage a wild garden. There’s a yoga class inside a greenhouse and a walk to learn how to identify trees.

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this January.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 (starts) Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Conference. The virtual pre-conference from Pasa Sustainable Agriculture continues through Jan. 28. Full pre-conference is $150 for adults, $15 per session or $25 for keynotes. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Monarch Butterfly Migration talk by Jean Kelley about her trip to Mexico to see the Monarch migration, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Jan. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dried Flower Crystal Workshop. In this drop-in class from Central Market Flowers, decorate a crystal with dried plants at 258 N. Queen St. $20. Reserving a spot online is recommended.

Friday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. (and more dates) Serenity Floral Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a holiday floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. Second Saturday Gardening Series: All About Hydrangeas. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to select, grow and prune hydrangeas. $10. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Second Saturday Gardening Series: New Year's Resolutions for Your Yard. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to landscape your yard and add new plants. $4 ($5 after Dec. 3). Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. Airplant Dream Catcher Workshop. Make a hanging air plant wreath at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. Coral Reef Succulent Terrarium Workshop. Make a coral reef terrarium with air plants and succulents at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Botanical Photography and Growing Gardeners. This online workshop from Penn State Extension will cover how to how to take better photos in the garden and how to get children interested in gardening. $15 ($20 after Dec. 1). Register online.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 1-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Native and Invasive Tree Identification. Learn how to ID trees in the winter, using bark and budding patterns at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Monday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Tree Treasures of Lancaster County. Learn about special local trees in this talk from Lancaster Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Thursday, Jan. 13, noon-1 p.m. Travels at Twelve: Singapore, the City within a Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the gardens of Singapore. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. (and Jan. 27) Master Watershed Steward Information Session. In this webinar, learn about Penn State Extension’s watershed program. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Winter Barnwood Box Workshop. In this online workshop from Terrarium Therapy, learn how to make a succulent-filled planter. $70, includes shipping. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oral Histories for the Community Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m. America’s Public Gardens. In this webinar from Wild Ones, take a journey to some of America’s public gardens. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. Whimsical Winter Succulent Terrarium Workshop. Make a terrarium in a bubble bowl at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. Epiphyte Wall Mount Workshop. Mount a bromeliad or staghorn fern on a wood frame at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 11-12:30 p.m. For Us and Them: Edible Native Plants to Feed Us All. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to create beautiful, edible landscapes that feed people and wildlife. $25. Register online.

Jan. 17 (starts). Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through May 19.

Jan. 17 (starts). Floral Design Basics II. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens expands on skills learned in the basics class. $99. Register online through May 19.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m. Shalimar Gardens: A Gem of Islamic Garden Design. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, take a virtual tour of these storied gardens in Punjab, India. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: Philadelphia. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how Philadelphia influenced Pierre S. du Pont and includes a floral design demonstration. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. (starts) Woods in Your Backyard Series. In this nine-session webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to manage woodlots less than 10 acres. $45. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 20, noon-1 p.m. Travels at Twelve/Namibia: Further Photogenic Travels in Africa. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the landscapes of Namibia. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m. (starts) The Wild Garden, Designed. This online course (in four sessions) from Longwood Gardens explores how to create a thriving “wild garden” landscape. $129. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 7:45-9 a.m. Yoga in the Greenhouse. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshades, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. Boho Winter Succulent Workshop. Create a succulent-filled urn at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. Succulent Shoe Workshop. Create a succulent garden in a shoe (yours or one from Ken’s thrifted collection) at Ken's Garden, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35, includes materials. Register online.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 1:30-3 p.m. (and Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.) Winter Seed Stroll with Lancaster County Parks Department. Meet at 539 Golf Road, Ballfield 1 Parking Lot. All ages. $3 per person. Register by noon, Jan.21 online.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. A Guide to Creating a New Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, author and gardener Page Dickey explores how to make a garden from scratch. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, noon (starts) Tree Tenders Training Series. In this seven-session webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to care for trees with the Tree Tenders program. $40. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Growing Dahlias: Early Spring Preparation. This online class from Longwood Gardens explores how to prep for a great dahlia garden. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. How Lancaster Can Change the Way We Think About Climate Change with Lancaster Conservancy. This virtual lecture will share how a non-partisan climate approach could address environmental challenges while building stronger communities. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 27, noon-1 p.m. Travels at Twelve: Chasing the Wild Clematis. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, follow a clematis hunter’s journeys around the world. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. Conversations with Great American Gardeners: Michael Balick. In this virtual talk from American Horticultural Society, Balick, a world-renowned ethnobotanist at the New York Botanical Garden will talk about his work to document plant diversity, preserve knowledge and help communities manage their resources. $20. Register online.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. (and more dates) Powder Perfect Arrangement Workshop with Alice’s Table. In this virtual class, make a winter floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. New beekeeper workshop with Lancaster County Beekeepers Society at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. $85, includes food and a one-year membership to the society. Register online or at the door (if seats are available, $10 extra).

Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. Suet Cake-Making Workshop. Learn how to make two types of suet cakes for birds at Ken's Garden, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike Smoketown. $25, includes materials. Register online.

And looking into February:

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. How to Grow Anemone and Ranunculus workshop at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78, includes materials to make a small arrangement. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: The Winter Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the beauty of the winter garden. Free. Join online.

Thursday, Feb. 3, noon-1 p.m. Travels at Twelve: The Legacy of Great Dixter House and Garden, the Centenary of Christopher Lloyd’s Birth. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn more about Christopher Lloyd’s English garden. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. Foraging in Pennsylvania and New Jersey: Finding, Identifying and Preparing Edible Wild Foods talk by Debbie Naha-Korestsky, aka The Wild Edibles Lady, for Lititz Garden Club at Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Orchid show and sale from Susquehanna Orchid Society at Hershey Gardens. Orchid show is free but admission is charged for the gardens. Members-only preview is on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 7:45-9 a.m. Yoga in the Greenhouse. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshades, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 1-3 p.m. Guided Nature Walk: Tracking in the Snow. Learn how to track wildlife in the snow. If there’s no snow, the focus shifts to winter plant ID at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.