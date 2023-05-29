As we move from spring into summer, take a break from your garden to learn about plants.

Throughout the Lancaster County area, you’ll find classes to make something green and learn about your garden plus virtual events.

There are talks about growing gourmet mushrooms, identifying weeds, potting houseplants and more. There are hands-on workshops for adults to make things like hummingbird-friendly planters, giant floral arrangements and glass cacti. Plus there are walks to forage or meditate, a rose garden tour, a plant sale and yoga classes on a farm.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region throughout June. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Take the Pain Out of Garden Pest Management Naturally. Thursday, June 1, 1 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn about pest management. $25. Register online.

Succession Planting. Thursday, June 1, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on spreading out the planting for a longer harvest. Free. Register online.

June Floral workshop. Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast. Thursday, June 1, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn strategies for protecting your plants from deer. $10. Register online.

Hospice and Community Care plant sale. Friday, June 2, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale will be perennials, annuals, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, native plants house plants, hanging baskets and succulents at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster.

Rose Garden tour. Friday, June 2, 6 p.m. Tour the rose garden in Buchanan Park, Lancaster, with volunteers rose gardeners from Lancaster County Garden Club.

Bus trip to State College area gardens. Registration deadline is June 2 for this June 14 trip from Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster. Bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. from the Church of the Apostles and returns at 7 p.m. $140, includes lunch and tours of H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens at the Arboretum at Penn State and Hintz Alumni Garden. To register, call Joyce Crider at 717-413-5371.

Hummingbird and Butterfly Planters Workshop. Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a hummingbird- and butterfly-friendly container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Invasive Apothecary. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This class presents a healing perspective of invasive plants at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $115, includes an invasive plant medicine tincture. Register online.

The Basics of Bonsai. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. In this talk for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn about the art of bonsai at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Knowing Native Plants: Focus on Ferns. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores native ferns. $25. Register online.

June Foraging Walk. Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, June 4, 1-3 p.m. Explore foraging for plants beyond sustenance, such as cordage spinning, basket weaving, medicinal provisioning, shelter outfitting, bow making and fire starting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Bright Side Garden Tour. Monday, June 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this Lancaster Water Week event, tour a rain garden and learn about native plants at Brightside Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave. Free. Register online.

Managing Japanese Stiltgrass. Tuesday, June 6, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the biology and management of this invasive plant. Free. Register online.

Orchid Care: Ask an Expert Online Workshop. Wednesday, June 7, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for orchids. Free. Register online.

Tiny Ecosystems. Wednesday, June 7, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to build your own terrarium. $150 (not including materials). Register online.

Summer Garden Maintenance. Thursday, June 8, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on maintenance. Free. Register online.

Functional Movement for Everyday Life. Thursday, June 8, 5-6 p.m. This outdoor movement class is informed by garden tasks. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. Free. Register online.

Large Scale Floral Designs. Thursday, June 8, 6:30 p.m. Make a big floral arrangement in an extra-large vase at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $165. Register online.

Foraging Foundations Weekend: Summer. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This weekend course provides foundational knowledge for building a relationship with the land. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $125. Register online.

Art in the Gardens tour. Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tour seven gardens in Columbia, each with an assigned artist. $15. Tickets will be sold on the tour day at Locust Street Park, 560 Locust St.

The Children’s Garden Grand Re-Opening Celebration. Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Hershey Gardens celebration includes activities for kids, entertainment and food trucks. Event included in garden admission.

Sources of and Using Natural Dye (Plant Pigments) for Coloring Fabrics. Monday, June 12, 7 p.m. Winona Quigley, owner of Green Matters Natural Dye Co., leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Botanical Printmaking. Tuesday, June 13, 6-8:30 p.m. (starts). In this three-part class with Pennsylvania College of Art and Design and Gallery Grow, create a block print of a plant. $75. Register online.

Growing Gourmet Mushrooms. Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 p.m. Drew Zimmerman, owner of Unkle Fungus Mushrooms, shares how to design an outdoor space to grow mushrooms for Conestoga Herb Guild, Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. $5 for non-members. To register, contact Susan Atkins, 717-725-7451 or atkinsateb@aol.com.

Native Plant Cultivars and Pollinators. Wednesday, June 14, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn if pollinators prefer native plant cultivars or straight species. $10. Register online.

Gardener’s Guide to Weeds: ID and Management. Thursday, June 15, 5-7 p.m. Learn how and if to manage plants commonly known as weeds. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop. Thursday, June 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Create a succulent planter in a wine bottle with Gallery Grow at Grandview Vineyard, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy. $45. Register online.

Pollinators in My Garden. Thursday, June 15, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about insects in your garden. $10. Register online.

Colorful Mushroom Garden Stakes class. Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-noon. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic garden decorations. $65. Register online.

Mushroom Garden Stakes class. Friday, June 16, 1-3 p.m. (and July 8). In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic mushroom decorations. $65. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Invasive Species ID and Management. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores chemical-free control options for intruding plants. $25. Register online.

Botanical Printing and Indigo Dyeing Workshop. Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to dye with fresh and dried flowers. $115, includes dyeing up to 5 pounds of textiles. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Designing with Plants: Winning Plant Combinations. Saturday, June 17, noon. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Great Dixter head gardener Fergus Garrett shares garden tips. $20. Register online.

Botanical Plaster Plaques class. Saturday, June 17, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a plaster plaque impression of a favorite flower, leaf or herb. $47. Register online.

Potting 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, June 20, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to pot and repot houseplants. Free. Register online.

Evolutionary Ecology of Interactions. Tuesday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. In this online course from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about the nature of plant-pollinator interactions. $19. Register online.

Kinship Family Forum: Gardening is Fun. Wednesday, June 21, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the benefits of gardening for the whole family. Free. Register online.

From Breeding to Treating: Researchers Discuss Disease Controls for Tomatoes. Wednesday, June 21, 1-2 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Center for Pollinator Research, learn about tomato breeding techniques, disease management and research to keep your tomatoes healthy and delicious. Free. Register online.

Forest Farming Series: Ghost-pipe/Indian-Pipe. Thursday, June 22, 7:30-9 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to identify ghost-pipe and what are its medicinal uses. Free. Register online.

Creating Color with Botanical Dye Workshop. Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn natural dye methods. $115, includes dyeing up to 5 pounds of textiles. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Make a Glass Cactus class. Saturday, June 24, 1-4 p.m. (and July 9). In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a flame-worked glass cactus. $115. Register online.

Marietta Garden Tour. Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour eight gardens in and around Marietta. $12 (advance, $15 on tour day at Marietta Community House, 264 W. Market St.)

Make a Ceramic Planter class. Sunday, June 25, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a planter from a clay slab. $75. Register online.

Make a Fused Glass Quilt Wall Hanging or Garden Flag class. Sunday, June 25, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a quilt garden flag (or wall hanging) with fused glass. $75. Register online.

Emily Dickinson: Poet Gardener. Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m. In this talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum, learn about the poet’s gardens. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Arboretum Family Fun. Tuesday, June 27, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore child-friendly gardens and activities. Free. Join online.

Walking Meditation at Tanger Arboretum. Tuesday, June 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. In this walking meditation class from Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, be present in each step. $35. Register online.

Summer Plant Care: Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, June 27, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to help houseplants thrive in summertime. Free. Register online.

Backyard Composting Webinar. Wednesday, June 28, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to compost. $20 ($70 for webinar and a compost bin). Register online.

Lightning Bugs! Fireflies! (Beetles Who Light Up Their Butts!) Thursday, June 29, 8-11 p.m. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve, 1060 Accomac Road, York, learn about nature’s fireworks. $5. Register online. Also June 30 at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, June 3 and 17, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Yoga for All. Sundays through mid-September, 10-11 a.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), join a yoga class on the farm. Register online.

Floral Design. There are three self-paced online courses from Longwood Gardens advance your floral design skills. $99 each.

And looking into July:

Kid’s Floral Design Class. Thursday, July 6, 9 a.m. (and 6:30 p.m.) Kids ages 5-15 will learn how to harvest flowers and make a floral arrangement at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $32. Register online.

Insect Identification. Thursday, July 6, 5-7 p.m. Learn how to identify garden insects, many of which are beneficial or harmless. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

July Floral workshop. Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Virtual Virtual Floral Rose and Painted Pot. Thursday, July 6, 10 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a rose planter in a pot you paint. $16 ($38 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Glass Blown Hanging Plant Holder class. Saturday, July 8, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make two air plant holders with flameworked glass. $110. Register online.

July Foraging Walk. Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.