Longwood Gardens will be reopening Wednesday, Aug. 4, following a truck crash.

The July 29 accident involved a single tanker truck that crashed into and breached the wall on the east side of Longwood’s visitor center, according to a Facebook post from Longwood Gardens. The cause of accident is still under investigation. Guests and Longwood staff are safe. Two Longwood staff members sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to the Facebook post.

The gardens were closed until Aug. 4 to “evaluate the structural integrity of the Visitor Center to ensure the building is safe for everyone to return,” Longwood Gardens said in a Facebook post.

“We want to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to the Pennsylvania State Police, Longwood Fire Company and Kennett Fire Company​ for their quick response and invaluable assistance in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests, staff, and those involved in the accident,” the post said.

Longwood Gardens will process a refund for purchased tickets to guests who planned a visit during the closure.

Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

For more information, visit longwoodgardens.org.