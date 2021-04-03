Spring has sprung.

Where can you find flowers in the region?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens, as of April 2.

Bloodroot is still blooming and starting to drop seed, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.

Spring beauties are blooming.

Cut leaf toothwort are starting to open.

Dutchman’s breeches are starting to open.

Ground ivy is blooming.

Spicebush shrub is giving the woods a yellow haze.

Next up are trout lilies and mayapples.

Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve is expected to start the weekend of April 10, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with Lancaster Conservancy.

The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road, despite directions from some apps.

At the preserve:

Dutchman’s breeches are in full bloom.

Spring beauty

Virginia bluebells, squirrel corn and trilliums are starting to open.

All of the conservancy’s preserves have some flowers, Williams says.

Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve in East Earl has dutchman’s breeches and bloodroot in bloom.

Windolph Landing Park in Lancaster has Virginia bluebells on the verge of blooming.

Lenten rose

Hyacinth

Daffodil

Siberian squill

Black pussy willow

Forsythia

Star magnolia

Okame cherry

Cornelian cherry dogwood

Rare blue poppies (in the conservatory)

Weeping Higan cherry

Glory of the snow

Winter hazel

Rue anemone

Tree dandelion

Greek anemone

Yulan magnolia

Skunk cabbage

Korean rhododendron

Striped squill

