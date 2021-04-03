Spring has sprung.
Where can you find flowers in the region?
Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens, as of April 2.
Tanger Arboretum, Lancaster (at LancasterHistory's Wheatland)
- Tulip poplar trees
- Forsythia
- Daffodils
- Magnolia trees
- Cherry trees
Lancaster County Central Park
- Bloodroot is still blooming and starting to drop seed, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.
- Spring beauties are blooming.
- Cut leaf toothwort are starting to open.
- Dutchman’s breeches are starting to open.
- Ground ivy is blooming.
- Spicebush shrub is giving the woods a yellow haze.
Next up are trout lilies and mayapples.
Lancaster Conservancy preserves
Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve is expected to start the weekend of April 10, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with Lancaster Conservancy.
The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road, despite directions from some apps.
At the preserve:
- Dutchman’s breeches are in full bloom.
- Spring beauty
- Virginia bluebells, squirrel corn and trilliums are starting to open.
All of the conservancy’s preserves have some flowers, Williams says.
- Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve in East Earl has dutchman’s breeches and bloodroot in bloom.
- Windolph Landing Park in Lancaster has Virginia bluebells on the verge of blooming.
Hershey Gardens
- Lenten rose
- Hyacinth
- Daffodil
- Siberian squill
- Black pussy willow
- Forsythia
- Star magnolia
- Okame cherry
- Cornelian cherry dogwood
Longwood Gardens
- Rare blue poppies (in the conservatory)
- Weeping Higan cherry
- Glory of the snow
- Winter hazel
- Rue anemone
- Tree dandelion
- Greek anemone
- Yulan magnolia
- Skunk cabbage
- Lenten rose
- Star magnolia
- Korean rhododendron
- Striped squill
- Siberian squill
- Daffodil