John F. Pyfer Jr. has a lot of collections.

Clocks. Artwork. Boy Scout neckerchief slides. But among his most treasured belongings are some once owned by his great-grandfather, Frederick Pyfer, who served as a Union Army officer in the Civil War and as the 12th mayor of Lancaster from 1871 to 1873.

A longtime attorney, John Pyfer has preserved the swords, saddle rifle and epaulets that Frederick Pyfer wore in a picture taken with his wife. The collection is currently displayed in the Willow Valley townhome Pyfer shares with his wife, Carol, a Southerner he met at Vanderbilt University.

“You’re proud to have it because it’s not only your family but it’s contact with Lancaster County,” Pyfer says. “I’d never want to live anywhere else.”

Was this all inherited or did you have to hunt some down?

We had a lot of it. My father … kept it in the family. I’m an only child. He was an only child, mercifully. He kind of kept everything together. The swords, though, I played with as a kid when I grew up in Willow Street. And then when we had them restored, they soaked in a solution for about eight months, for rust. And we found out one is gold. That’s when we had display cases made. … And I was able to find some orders that he directed as the mayor … so we had those framed.

Does it kill you now to think about a kid playing with those swords?

Yeah. Back then I didn’t have any idea what they were. They were just things that were in the third-floor attic.

Was it by accident that you found those documents?

I put my name in eBay. …. This came up. I called the guy and he said he just bought a bunch of stuff that came out of the Lancaster County Courthouse. They were cleaning out. There or City Hall or somehow he got it. He found four or five items that had my great-grandfather’s signature. So I bought those … and had them framed – double-sided so I could see the reverse side.

Any of the directives particularly interesting?

They were really nothing serious. Basically just his signature. He signed them “Fred.” A lot of people call him Frederick, but he always signed “Mayor Fred Pyfer.”

Can you describe his field desk?

We also have his trunk that he used in the Civil War. He was captured and imprisoned in Libby Prison, where he contracted tuberculosis (from which he) ultimately died after he was mayor. …. The field desk is a box (with) a place for his ink and pen … and a little drawer. The inkwell is a carving of kind of like a nut. And his trunk – we had that restored – is nothing more than what you’d think of as a travel trunk. It’s wood with brass tacks. Not very big.

Any lessons learned about preserving old pieces?

I also collect Lancaster County tall case clocks. I had 29 in my other home. When we moved to Willow Valley I was only able to bring 18 of them along … I found out how you … maintain them. … We make sure that the humidity level of our house is always between 50 to 65% and that there are no extreme temperatures. That’s a problem a lot of people have because they don’t have the ability to maintain the environment. And unfortunately, a lot of these things dry out and they come apart at joints or things begin to tarnish.

I read that because his health was bad after being in that Richmond prison, your great-grandfather was assigned to preside over a court-martial board. Guessing he worked in law prior to the war?

He was city solicitor for Lancaster. He had an office on Duke Street. I have a picture of his sign. I have that framed, too. He was close friends with (President) James Buchanan. I have a chair out of his law office, and I have other chairs that I’m told James Buchanan sat on.

Did his career have anything to do with shaping yours?

Not really. My legal career was formed basically because my mother was the district justice of Willow Street. … I used to sit underneath her desk during the hearings. At that time, her office was in our home. … So if a person was arrested at 2 o’clock in the morning for speeding and wanted an immediate hearing, a police officer would bring the person to my mother and my mother would come down in her nightgown and hear the case.

What do you think your great-grandfather would think about you marrying a Southern belle?

I think he’d be very proud if he met my wife.

Any advice to collectors gearing up for a retirement community move?

Obviously the downsizing (means) you’ve got to make some really hard decisions. You also find that what you think is valuable is not worth very much on the open market. And you either give away a lot or you throw a lot away. There is a separation anxiety. … It certainly limits your collecting. But candidly (the clocks) … look better here than they did at our other house. And our art collection looks a lot better here because instead of having … items kind of filling the house up … here, if they didn’t fit, we basically disposed of them. We love to entertain and have people in and show them our collections.